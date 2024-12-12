SPIDER-MAN: BEYOND THE SPIDER-VERSE Star Shares Disappointing Update About The Upcoming Threequel

During Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's final act, Miles Morales returns home to defy fate and save his father from dying in a "canon" event.

Following a conversation with his mother, both Miles and the audience quickly realise something isn't quite right. The web-slinger ending up on the wrong Earth is confirmed when his Uncle Aaron - who died during Into the Spider-Verse - walks in. Things get even crazier when we learn this world's "Miles G. Morales" is, in fact, Prowler.

The sequel ended on a major cliffhanger, and while many of you might have assumed Shameik Moore was pulling doubt duty as his villainous doppelganger, it was actually Moonlight and When They See Us star Jharrel Jerome playing the Miles whose Earth (Earth-42) never got a Spider-Man.

During a recent interview with Screen Rant, the actor was asked where things stand with the long-delayed Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse and confirmed he still hasn't been called in to record any lines.

"I haven't, but I also can't really say so much more because, you know, that's such a tight-knit ship," Jerome said when asked if he's been in the recording booth yet. "I don't even know much."

"I'm as much in the dark as you, but I'm excited to get back into it and see what they're thinking, especially involving my character. That was such a badass twist to the last one," he concluded.

Original plans called for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse to be released this year but the movie remains undated. 2025 looks unlikely and, based on this and other updates, even 2026 might be a tad optimistic. Last year's Hollywood strikes would have done nothing to speed up the production process either, of course.

"It’s [been] a dream since I was a child to just be a part of that world in any way," Jerome revealed in another recent interview. "Miles Morales is a specific, character as a Dominican from New York, that I've always dreamed of embodying and portraying."

"So just to even play the voice in the world that they're creating is so incredible because what it's doing for my people and our people back in New York - Dominicans, Puerto Ricans - it's really shifting the culture for us in the mainstream in terms of animation and the superhero genre. For me to be a part of it is an honor."

There were once rumblings about a female-led spin-off revolving around characters like Spider-Woman and Spider-Gwen. Work on that has also likely stalled as Sony looks to prioritise getting Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse into theaters.

Stay tuned for more on the animated Spider-Verse franchise as we have it.