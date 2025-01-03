KRAVEN THE HUNTER Actor Alessandro Nivola On Movie's Negative Reception And That Bizzare Scream

KRAVEN THE HUNTER Actor Alessandro Nivola On Movie's Negative Reception And That Bizzare Scream

Alessandro Nivola, who plays Aleksei Sytsevich/Rhino in Kraven the Hunter, has weighed-in on the movie's negative critical reception and dismal box office performance...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jan 03, 2025 11:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Kraven the Hunter

Alessandro Nivola currently finds himself in the rare position of garnering acclaim for his performance in one movie (The Brutalist), and being widely panned for his turn in another (Kraven the Hunter).

Sony's latest (likely final) SSU movie received dismal reviews, and was another box office bomb for the studio. Nivola, who plays the villainous Aleksei Sytsevich/Rhino, was asked about the negative reception during an interview with THR.

“I really don’t know what happened behind the scenes. On these kinds of movies, you hear about all the wranglings at the studio, and maybe there were too many chefs. I don’t know,” said the actor. “I don’t know enough about what the process was beyond just my experience of being on set, which was really joyful. So I didn’t have any sense of there being problems behind the scenes. But a lot of that probably starts to play out in the edit with all the different opinions about it, so I really couldn’t tell you.”

One of the movie's most meme-worthy moments occurs in the final act, with Sytsevich reacting to an underling delivering bad news by unleashing a bizarre, bird-like screech. Nivola reveals that this was originally supposed to be a "silent scream," before the noise was added in post.

“The way I performed it was totally silent. It was a silent scream. When I did it, everybody laughed on set. It was so weird, but they all loved it. We kept referring to it as the ‘silent scream moment. So I kept asking J.C. [Chandor] during the edit if the silent scream was still in the cut, and he said, ‘Yeah, of course. We would never lose the silent scream.’ But when I saw the movie, it had that guttural voice catch, which I don’t think was as effective as it would’ve been otherwise.”

Honestly, by that stage of the movie, we're not sure how much difference it would have made one way or the other. At least the bird-screech was funny - intentionally or otherwise.

“Kraven the Hunter is the visceral story about how and why one of Marvel’s most iconic villains came to be. Set before his notorious vendetta with Spider-Man, Aaron Taylor-Johnson stars as the titular character in the R-rated film.”

Kraven the Hunter is an upcoming American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, produced by Columbia Pictures in association with Marvel Entertainment. Distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing, it is intended to be the sixth film in Sony's Spider-Man Universe (SSU). The film was directed by J. C. Chandor and written by Art Marcum, Matt Holloway, and Richard Wenk.

In addition to Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the title role, Ariana DeBose will play Calypso, a voodoo priestess and Kraven's on-off love interest (in the comics, at least); Fred Hechinger is Dmitri Smerdyakov, aka the Chameleon, who is Kraven's half-brother; Alessandro Nivola will play Aleksei Sytsevich, aka the Rhino, and Christopher Abbott will portray another villain known as the Foreigner.

The movie has been rated R for "Strong bloody violence, and language."

Every Sony's Spider-Man Universe Movie Ranked From VENOM To KRAVEN THE HUNTER Based On Rotten Tomatoes Scores
Related:

Every Sony's Spider-Man Universe Movie Ranked From VENOM To KRAVEN THE HUNTER Based On Rotten Tomatoes Scores
KRAVEN THE HUNTER Cut Down During Second Weekend In Theaters But Has A Better Hold Than JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX
Recommended For You:

KRAVEN THE HUNTER Cut Down During Second Weekend In Theaters But Has A Better Hold Than JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
CerealKiller1
CerealKiller1 - 1/3/2025, 11:02 AM
At least he’s professional in the wake of the movies reception. Like he said all he knows is his experience on set, and you can’t always tell how bad something is gonna be when you’re having fun doing your job
CerealKiller1
CerealKiller1 - 1/3/2025, 11:03 AM
And given his professionalism, I actually feel kinda bad that what he tried to convey in that scene was lost due to added sound (whether it would’ve made a difference in the move itself is another story)
MrDandy
MrDandy - 1/3/2025, 11:08 AM
Best part of the movie. Long live the externalization of the internal scream.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder