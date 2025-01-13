KRAVEN THE HUNTER Blu-ray Cover And Full List Of Special Features Revealed Ahead Of March Release

As we told you earlier today, Kraven the Hunter arrive on Digital platforms starting tomorrow, January 14. Now, it's been confirmed that the 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD drops on March 4, the same day Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney+.

Which of the R-Rated Marvel Comics adaptations will you choose to watch first? While one of Elektra's sai is on some newly revealed artwork, the Man Without Fear is likely to be a bigger draw than Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Spider-Man villain.

With this news of a Blu-ray release comes a full list of special features; we don't have specifics on those deleted scenes, though we can't imagine that scrapped Venom: The Last Dance crossover will be among them.

The biggest shock might be the fact Sony Pictures found not one but two positive quotes to stick on the Blu-ray's front and back covers...

SPECIAL FEATURES - 4K UHD, BLU-RAY & DIGITAL EXTRAS

-Deleted & Extended Scenes

-Becoming Kraven

-Beast Mode: The Stunts of the Hunt

-Outtakes & Bloopers

-Kraven’s First Hunt: The Direction

-Allies & Antagonists: The Killer Cast

DVD EXTRAS

-Outtakes & Bloopers

-Kraven’s First Hunt: The Direction

-Allies & Antagonists: The Killer Cast

SYNOPSIS

KRAVEN THE HUNTER is the action-packed, R-rated, standalone story of how one of Marvel’s most iconic villains came to be. AARON TAYLOR-JOHNSON plays Kraven, a man whose complex relationship with his ruthless gangster father, Nikolai Kravinoff (RUSSELL CROWE), starts him down a path of vengeance with brutal consequences, motivating him to become not only the greatest hunter in the world, but also one of its most feared.

CAST AND CREW

Directed by: J.C. Chandor

Produced by: Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, David Householter

Screenplay by: Richard Wenk and Art Marcum & Matt Holloway

Story by: Richard Wenk

Executive Producers: Art Marcum & Matt Holloway

Cast: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Alessandro Nivola, Christopher Abbott and Russell Crowe

SPECS

Run Time: Approx. 127 minutes

Rating: R: Strong bloody violence and language

Reflecting recently on his experience playing the movie's Rhino, actor Alessandro Nivola recently said, "I really don’t know what happened behind the scenes. On these kinds of movies, you hear about all the wranglings at the studio, and maybe there were too many chefs. I don’t know."

"I don’t know enough about what the process was beyond just my experience of being on set, which was really joyful. J.C., Chris Abbott and I had worked together before on A Most Violent Year, and we all knew each other, so J.C. and [producer] Matt Tolmach trusted us to run wild."

He added, "Kraven was as creatively playful and fulfilling a time for me as a lot of other movies have been, and so I didn’t have any sense of there being problems behind the scenes. But a lot of that probably starts to play out in the edit with all the different opinions about it, so I really couldn’t tell you. All I know is that I had a great time filming it."

