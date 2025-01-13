KRAVEN THE HUNTER Blu-ray Cover And Full List Of Special Features Revealed Ahead Of March Release

KRAVEN THE HUNTER Blu-ray Cover And Full List Of Special Features Revealed Ahead Of March Release

Sony Pictures has revealed the Blu-ray cover for Kraven the Hunter - featured brand new artwork - along with a full list of special features which will be available on the disc. Here's a full breakdown...

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 13, 2025 03:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Kraven the Hunter

As we told you earlier today, Kraven the Hunter arrive on Digital platforms starting tomorrow, January 14. Now, it's been confirmed that the 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD drops on March 4, the same day Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney+. 

Which of the R-Rated Marvel Comics adaptations will you choose to watch first? While one of Elektra's sai is on some newly revealed artwork, the Man Without Fear is likely to be a bigger draw than Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Spider-Man villain. 

With this news of a Blu-ray release comes a full list of special features; we don't have specifics on those deleted scenes, though we can't imagine that scrapped Venom: The Last Dance crossover will be among them. 

The biggest shock might be the fact Sony Pictures found not one but two positive quotes to stick on the Blu-ray's front and back covers...

Kraven-The-Hunter-Blu-ray-Cover
Kraven-The-Hunter-Blu-ray-Cover-Back

SPECIAL FEATURES - 4K UHD, BLU-RAY & DIGITAL EXTRAS

-Deleted & Extended Scenes
-Becoming Kraven
-Beast Mode: The Stunts of the Hunt
-Outtakes & Bloopers
-Kraven’s First Hunt: The Direction
-Allies & Antagonists: The Killer Cast

DVD EXTRAS

-Outtakes & Bloopers
-Kraven’s First Hunt: The Direction
-Allies & Antagonists: The Killer Cast

SYNOPSIS

KRAVEN THE HUNTER is the action-packed, R-rated, standalone story of how one of Marvel’s most iconic villains came to be. AARON TAYLOR-JOHNSON plays Kraven, a man whose complex relationship with his ruthless gangster father, Nikolai Kravinoff (RUSSELL CROWE), starts him down a path of vengeance with brutal consequences, motivating him to become not only the greatest hunter in the world, but also one of its most feared.

CAST AND CREW

Directed by: J.C. Chandor
Produced by: Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, David Householter
Screenplay by: Richard Wenk and Art Marcum & Matt Holloway
Story by: Richard Wenk
Executive Producers: Art Marcum & Matt Holloway
Cast: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Alessandro Nivola, Christopher Abbott and Russell Crowe

SPECS

Run Time: Approx. 127 minutes
Rating: R: Strong bloody violence and language

Reflecting recently on his experience playing the movie's Rhino, actor Alessandro Nivola recently said, "I really don’t know what happened behind the scenes. On these kinds of movies, you hear about all the wranglings at the studio, and maybe there were too many chefs. I don’t know."

"I don’t know enough about what the process was beyond just my experience of being on set, which was really joyful. J.C., Chris Abbott and I had worked together before on A Most Violent Year, and we all knew each other, so J.C. and [producer] Matt Tolmach trusted us to run wild."

He added, "Kraven was as creatively playful and fulfilling a time for me as a lot of other movies have been, and so I didn’t have any sense of there being problems behind the scenes. But a lot of that probably starts to play out in the edit with all the different opinions about it, so I really couldn’t tell you. All I know is that I had a great time filming it."

Will you be watching Kraven the Hunter at home? 

KRAVEN THE HUNTER: New Red Band Clip Released Ahead Of Tomorrow's Digital Debut
Related:

KRAVEN THE HUNTER: New Red Band Clip Released Ahead Of Tomorrow's Digital Debut
KRAVEN THE HUNTER Concept Art Reveals Scrapped Plans To Visit A Planet Of Dead Symbiotes
Recommended For You:

KRAVEN THE HUNTER Concept Art Reveals Scrapped Plans To Visit A Planet Of Dead Symbiotes

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Mercwitham0uth
Mercwitham0uth - 1/13/2025, 3:13 PM
Waste of plastic.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/13/2025, 3:16 PM
Better than fake Captain America
JFerguson
JFerguson - 1/13/2025, 3:17 PM
Bland. Stan Lee would not approve
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 1/13/2025, 3:18 PM
Even if the movie was any good, the first shots of the Rhino (in 'action') were enough to convince me I'd never watch another frame of it.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/13/2025, 3:20 PM
Kraven the Hunter has some okay moments.

Does BlackRock give Disney money to keep spreading The Message?

Does Disney change how people view societal issues through social engineering?
AnEye
AnEye - 1/13/2025, 3:21 PM
Can rip and bend a car door but can't punch through glass..........
dragon316
dragon316 - 1/13/2025, 3:43 PM
@AnEye - he can put dent in car with his body no broken bones punch holes in street why not ?si=Hhfu7R0QW0-8EjPM
AnEye
AnEye - 1/13/2025, 4:22 PM
@dragon316 - Yes there is no problem with him having super-strength, able to run at high speeds, sure. I get that.....but make it consistent.

Yes he has strength and yes I get that he can rip a car door open. But at least make it consistent where he can punch through glass. He struggles not once, not twice, hell not even three times but FOUR TIMES to break through the glass to the point where he is pretty much is like "f#ck it" and proceeds to bend the car door....

WTF LMAO
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 1/13/2025, 3:25 PM
In part 2 he comes to Boston and goes under cover as a postman, Cliff Kraven
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 1/13/2025, 3:26 PM
@ProfessorWhy - but then he winds up where everyone knows his name
Gambito
Gambito - 1/13/2025, 3:26 PM
Come on it wasn’t that bad it was a B movie featuring Kraven kinda reminds me of the Ghost Rider movies. Trashy fun
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 1/13/2025, 3:38 PM
Getting real Big Lots Bargain Bin vibes from that cover art.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/13/2025, 3:41 PM
Remember when Aaron Taylor Johnson married an old woman? That rascal.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 1/13/2025, 3:52 PM
That cover art looks about right...
DocSpock
DocSpock - 1/13/2025, 4:03 PM

Does this mean they expect someone to buy this other than his Mother????

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder