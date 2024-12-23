KRAVEN THE HUNTER Cut Down During Second Weekend In Theaters But Has A Better Hold Than JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX

A little over a week after it arrived in theaters, it feels a lot like everyone has already forgotten Kraven the Hunter. Of course, that's hardly surprising when not that many people actually watched the Sony Pictures-produced Marvel movie last weekend.

However, if Sony was hoping fans might turn up to watch Kraven's one-and-only hunt before the holidays, executives at the studio must be mighty disappointed today.

With a -72% second weekend drop, Kraven the Hunter has grossed only $3.1 million. That takes its domestic total to $17 million and, when its overseas numbers are taken into account, it's earned only $42 million worldwide. The budget, which shot up as a result of delays caused by the pandemic and last year's strikes, was $110 million.

There's some good news, though. A -72% drop is better than Joker: Folie à Deux (-81%) and The Marvels (-78%). It still opened to significantly less than those, however, and this is a considerably worse result than Madame Web (-61%).

Kraven the Hunter never stood a chance as Christmas approaches because Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has opened at #1 with $62 million. The threequel has been awarded an A CinemaScore from moviegoers and its main rival, Mufasa: The Lion King, got an A-. Shockingly, the latter is so far underperforming with an expected $35 million debut.

Globally, Mufasa has made $122 million, a far cry from the massive $513 million its 2019 predecessor debuted with. It appears not even die-hard Disney fans wanted an original story set in that world.

Wicked ($13.5 million), Moana 2 ($13.1 million), Homestead ($6 million), and Gladiator II ($4.45 million) all defeated Kraven the Hunter which sits at a lowly seventh place in the U.S. top ten.

