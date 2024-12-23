KRAVEN THE HUNTER Cut Down During Second Weekend In Theaters But Has A Better Hold Than JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX

Kraven the Hunter has been cut down to size during its second weekend in theaters, but Sony Pictures can take some small comfort from the fact it's held up better than Joker: Folie à Deux and The Marvels.

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 23, 2024 12:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Kraven the Hunter
Source: Deadline

A little over a week after it arrived in theaters, it feels a lot like everyone has already forgotten Kraven the Hunter. Of course, that's hardly surprising when not that many people actually watched the Sony Pictures-produced Marvel movie last weekend. 

However, if Sony was hoping fans might turn up to watch Kraven's one-and-only hunt before the holidays, executives at the studio must be mighty disappointed today. 

With a -72% second weekend drop, Kraven the Hunter has grossed only $3.1 million. That takes its domestic total to $17 million and, when its overseas numbers are taken into account, it's earned only $42 million worldwide. The budget, which shot up as a result of delays caused by the pandemic and last year's strikes, was $110 million. 

There's some good news, though. A -72% drop is better than Joker: Folie à Deux (-81%) and The Marvels (-78%). It still opened to significantly less than those, however, and this is a considerably worse result than Madame Web (-61%). 

Kraven the Hunter never stood a chance as Christmas approaches because Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has opened at #1 with $62 million. The threequel has been awarded an A CinemaScore from moviegoers and its main rival, Mufasa: The Lion King, got an A-. Shockingly, the latter is so far underperforming with an expected $35 million debut. 

Globally, Mufasa has made $122 million, a far cry from the massive $513 million its 2019 predecessor debuted with. It appears not even die-hard Disney fans wanted an original story set in that world. 

Wicked ($13.5 million), Moana 2 ($13.1 million), Homestead ($6 million), and Gladiator II ($4.45 million) all defeated Kraven the Hunter which sits at a lowly seventh place in the U.S. top ten. 

Here's what Kraven the Hunter's marketing campaign currently looks like:

Kraven the Hunter is the action-packed, R-rated, standalone story of how one of Marvel’s most iconic villains came to be.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays Kraven, a man whose complex relationship with his ruthless gangster father, Nikolai Kravinoff (Russell Crowe), starts him down a path of vengeance with brutal consequences, motivating him to become not only the greatest hunter in the world, but also one of its most feared.

The cast also includes Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Alessandro Nivola, Christopher Abbott, and Russell Crowe.

Kraven the Hunter is now playing in theaters. What did you decide to watch on the big screen this holiday weekend?

