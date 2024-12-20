KRAVEN THE HUNTER Passes $30M Worldwide As MUFASA: THE LION KING Takes In $3M From Thursday Previews

KRAVEN THE HUNTER Passes $30M Worldwide As MUFASA: THE LION KING Takes In $3M From Thursday Previews

Disney's The Lion King prequel hasn't got off to a particularly strong start at the box office, taking in just $3 million from Thursday night previews...

News
By MarkCassidy - Dec 20, 2024 12:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Kraven the Hunter

CGI critters are set to do battle at the box office this weekend, as Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog 3 races into theaters alongside Disney's The Lion King prequel.

The Sonic threequel got off to a better start on preview night, taking in $6.5 million on Thursday. Mufasa only managed $3 million, but is expected to have a stronger opening weekend worldwide.

According to the latest estimates, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is looking at around $55 million to $60 million domestically. Mufasa is on track for $50 million in North America, but will likely reign supreme internationally with $130 million overseas for a $180 million global debut (Sonic doesn't open internationally until Christmas Day).

As for Sony Pictures' Kraven the Hunter, the latest (and possibly final) SSU movie has only just passed the $30 million mark worldwide since arriving in theaters on December 13. We knew the Spider-Man-less Spider-Man spin-off would need a Christmas miracle to avoid becoming another box office bomb after an $11 million opening, and it clearly wasn't to be.

Kraven reportedly cost upward of $110 million to produce (the budget is said to have ballooned after last year’s writers and actors strikes).

 “As the superhero genre has declined over the last five years, Morbius, Madame Web and Kraven have led the race to the bottom,” said David A. Gross of movie consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research in a recent interview. “Kraven’s budget was downsized according to the realities of the market, but it’s still too high for this kind of result.”

Do you plan on seeing anything in the theater this weekend? Let us know in the comments section down below.

“Kraven the Hunter is the visceral story about how and why one of Marvel’s most iconic villains came to be. Set before his notorious vendetta with Spider-Man, Aaron Taylor-Johnson stars as the titular character in the R-rated film.”

Kraven the Hunter is an upcoming American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, produced by Columbia Pictures in association with Marvel Entertainment. Distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing, it is intended to be the sixth film in Sony's Spider-Man Universe (SSU). The film was directed by J. C. Chandor and written by Art Marcum, Matt Holloway, and Richard Wenk.

In addition to Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the title role, Ariana DeBose will play Calypso, a voodoo priestess and Kraven's on-off love interest (in the comics, at least); Fred Hechinger is Dmitri Smerdyakov, aka the Chameleon, who is Kraven's half-brother; Alessandro Nivola will play Aleksei Sytsevich, aka the Rhino, and Christopher Abbott will portray another villain known as the Foreigner.

The movie has been rated R for "Strong bloody violence, and language."

thebamf
thebamf - 12/20/2024, 12:36 PM
Yikes. 30 mil? ooooff.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/20/2024, 12:38 PM
Kraven…

User Comment Image

Anyway , seems like a good preview night for both Mufasa and Sonic 3 so cool.

I might check out Mufasa or maybe even Wicked since I haven’t gotten the chance to check that out yet…

I can wait for Sonic since I’m not really a fan of the franchise and haven’t even seen the sequel (I thought the first one was just ok).
AllsGood
AllsGood - 12/20/2024, 12:41 PM
Kraven the Hunter had flashes of being Great. I will watch Kraven a second time when on Amazon for $5.99.

User Comment Image
User Comment Image
tylerzero
tylerzero - 12/20/2024, 12:44 PM
@AllsGood -

So you're saying you're willing to pay to watch it again?

User Comment Image
Spike101
Spike101 - 12/20/2024, 12:45 PM
@AllsGood - I agree totally.
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 12/20/2024, 12:48 PM
@AllsGood - I watched a copy of it I found drifting at sea and it had Arabic subtitles, but then on top on them English subtitles so you could barely read them. The English subtitles never matched exactly what the characters were actually saying in English, and I found this to be more entertaining than the actual film.

Every time he said his name is Kraven the subtitles said "My name is The Collar"
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 12/20/2024, 12:49 PM
@AllsGood - I would pay to watch The Collar: The Hunter again I think
Spike101
Spike101 - 12/20/2024, 12:45 PM
Ouch. The movie was actually really good, and I think if it weren’t for the negative fanboy press desperately trying to pull Sony’s Marvel franchise down it would have done much better. Face facts if Marvel under Disney’s ownership it would have been really tame, and probably featured a scene where a gang of teenagers saves the day whilst dancing.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 12/20/2024, 12:49 PM
top that DC
bobevanz
bobevanz - 12/20/2024, 12:55 PM
Sonic 3 DOUBLED early previews over Mufasa, the Echidna said [frick] the King
bobevanz
bobevanz - 12/20/2024, 12:56 PM
Seeing it in Dolby tonight, seeing Mufasa on Monday. Nosferatu on Wednesday and a complete unknown next Saturday
McMurdo
McMurdo - 12/20/2024, 12:58 PM
Yes but at least Chandler thought it was cinema. You haters can go kick rocks!
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 12/20/2024, 1:01 PM
It's already online in HD quality, and in English too. That says a lot!
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 12/20/2024, 1:03 PM
Mufasa was better than I expected, but the songs were a low point. They were not very good. Will be seeing Sonic within the next week, more excited now that I realize another version of the Superman trailer is attached.

