KRAVEN THE HUNTER Rumor Reveals Post-Credits Scene Plans And Whether Spider-Man Is Mentioned - SPOILERS

KRAVEN THE HUNTER Rumor Reveals Post-Credits Scene Plans And Whether Spider-Man Is Mentioned - SPOILERS

A new Kraven the Hunter rumour reveals whether the movie features any post-credits scenes, while we also have news on a possible Spider-Man mention in Sony Pictures' latest Marvel movie. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 25, 2024 02:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Kraven the Hunter

Kraven the Hunter will be here in no time but will he be joined by Spider-Man? At this point, we no longer expect the web-slinger to show up in Sony's Spider-Man Universe (which is admittedly bizarre) but a definitive answer has just found its way online. 

According to reliable runtime and trailer leader @Cryptic4KQual, there is no mention of Spider-Man in Kraven the Hunter. The movie has been described as "standalone," though that same labelling didn't stop Madame Web from introducing Peter Parker as a baby. 

At the very least, we'd imagined the movie ending with Kraven heading to New York City to hunt down a "spider," though the response to that would have likely been largely negative given the disdain many fans seem to have for these spin-offs. 

Perhaps the biggest surprise is the fact Kraven the Hunter reportedly has no post-credits scenes. Even without a Spidey tease, you'd think Sony would have found a way to lay the groundwork for a sequel but all signs now point to this being a true one-off. With predictions of a $20 million opening weekend, that's not overly shocking. 

This likely closes the door on The Vulture or Morbius showing up to ask Kraven to join their team, a relief if we're being honest. 

As of now, we don't really know what we're getting from the movie because recent TV spots have already confirmed that the character's origin story has been changed. Rather than gaining his powers from the blood of a lion, he'll be taking a magic potion as a child instead. 

Sony Pictures has also announced today that tickets for Kraven the Hunter will go on sale this Friday. As you might imagine, fans on social media are already poking fun at the decision to launch this arm of the movie's marketing campaign on Black Friday of all days. 

Perhaps the studio plans to offer them at a discount? 100% and they might manage to shift a few ahead of the movie's release next month. 

Kraven the Hunter is the action-packed, R-rated, standalone story of how one of Marvel’s most iconic villains came to be.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays Kraven, a man whose complex relationship with his ruthless gangster father, Nikolai Kravinoff (Russell Crowe), starts him down a path of vengeance with brutal consequences, motivating him to become not only the greatest hunter in the world, but also one of its most feared.

Directed by J.C. Chandor from a story by Richard Wenk and a screenplay by Richard Wenk and Art Marcum & Matt Holloway, Kraven the Hunter is based on the Marvel Comics and produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, and David Householter.

The cast is led by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Alessandro Nivola, Christopher Abbott, and Russell Crowe.

Kraven the Hunter arrives in theaters on December 13.

Am I The Only One That Thinks KRAVEN Actually Looks Pretty Good?
Related:

Am I The Only One That Thinks KRAVEN Actually Looks Pretty Good?
KRAVEN THE HUNTER Poster Sees Calypso Suit Up As New TV Spot Teases Nature's Perfect Predator
Recommended For You:

KRAVEN THE HUNTER Poster Sees Calypso Suit Up As New TV Spot Teases "Nature's Perfect Predator"

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
cubrn
cubrn - 11/25/2024, 2:41 PM
Click bait
SATW42
SATW42 - 11/25/2024, 2:41 PM
@joshwilding - I actually go out of my way not to make posts like this because I don't like to pile on like the trolls (and I also think alot of it is in bad faith/disingenuous) but I have to say here with the headline:

"Rumor Reveals Post-Credits Scene Details" While also labeling it a spoiler to only say there is no post credit scene? How can you give details on something that doesn't exist? Maybe being nitpicky with the words, but still.
bcom
bcom - 11/25/2024, 2:48 PM
@SATW42 - What's even more impressive is that he wrote a relatively long article which is basically about nothing. It is a weird skill that Wilding has.
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 11/25/2024, 2:55 PM
@SATW42 - I have 110 characters to work with - the "details" refers to whether there are post-credits scenes and the spoiler tag is about Spider-Man.
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 11/25/2024, 2:56 PM
@SATW42 - Swapped it out for "Plans," but only so much information you can convey with limited space.
DrMarvinCandle
DrMarvinCandle - 11/25/2024, 3:01 PM
@SATW42 - Got my account suspended again for being a "known troll." (Namaste815 - have a look for yourself, I got suspended for trolling).

I'm not a troll. I can't be arsed with them myself, and it's why my block list on X is surprisingly big.

If me being critical in the past of Josh's writing is what did this, then I'll shut up.

He had me blocked, so he wouldn't have seen anything anyway.

It was nice to be able to talk about stuff I dig, you know? And these new accounts were me trying to "redeem" myself.

That sounded less OTT in my head.

My mental health has been in the toilet for the last month or so now, so it's been good to have the boards to possibly get some banter going.

I genuinely mean well.

Don't worry whoever keeps suspending me, I'm done.
DrMarvinCandle
DrMarvinCandle - 11/25/2024, 3:17 PM
@SATW42 - and apologies for piggy backing on your post like that.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 11/25/2024, 2:48 PM
Even if Spider-Man was referenced every 90 seconds and had 500 easter eggs IDGAF about this movie.
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 11/25/2024, 2:54 PM
The fact that the lion blood in the eye and transforming Rhino have been nixed may change this to an action packed r-rated gangster story.

Sony should consider adding a * to the title.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/25/2024, 2:57 PM
Not really surprised with no Spider Man mention or even post credits scene because I had heard Madame Web didn’t have one either I think.

Anyway this looks alright imo tbh…

It may not be the portrayal or story of the character we want but him being more of an anti-hero in this aswell as the family drama element certainly has precedent in the comics & other media but we’ll see.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/25/2024, 3:00 PM
HOLY MOLLY KANG IS BACK!
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/25/2024, 3:06 PM
Poop is as poop does.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 11/25/2024, 3:07 PM
Kraven The Hunter the Director J.C. Chandor has made some hits. Which include:

1) All is Lost with Robert Redford 95%
2) Monos A terrorized American engineer is held captive by teenaged guerilla bandits in a South American jungle. 93%
3)A Most Violent Year 90%
4) Margin Call 87%

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder