KRAVEN THE HUNTER Rumor Reveals Post-Credits Scene Plans And Whether Spider-Man Is Mentioned - SPOILERS

Kraven the Hunter will be here in no time but will he be joined by Spider-Man? At this point, we no longer expect the web-slinger to show up in Sony's Spider-Man Universe (which is admittedly bizarre) but a definitive answer has just found its way online.

According to reliable runtime and trailer leader @Cryptic4KQual, there is no mention of Spider-Man in Kraven the Hunter. The movie has been described as "standalone," though that same labelling didn't stop Madame Web from introducing Peter Parker as a baby.

At the very least, we'd imagined the movie ending with Kraven heading to New York City to hunt down a "spider," though the response to that would have likely been largely negative given the disdain many fans seem to have for these spin-offs.

Perhaps the biggest surprise is the fact Kraven the Hunter reportedly has no post-credits scenes. Even without a Spidey tease, you'd think Sony would have found a way to lay the groundwork for a sequel but all signs now point to this being a true one-off. With predictions of a $20 million opening weekend, that's not overly shocking.

This likely closes the door on The Vulture or Morbius showing up to ask Kraven to join their team, a relief if we're being honest.

As of now, we don't really know what we're getting from the movie because recent TV spots have already confirmed that the character's origin story has been changed. Rather than gaining his powers from the blood of a lion, he'll be taking a magic potion as a child instead.

Sony Pictures has also announced today that tickets for Kraven the Hunter will go on sale this Friday. As you might imagine, fans on social media are already poking fun at the decision to launch this arm of the movie's marketing campaign on Black Friday of all days.

Perhaps the studio plans to offer them at a discount? 100% and they might manage to shift a few ahead of the movie's release next month.

Are you ready to witness the making of #KravenTheHunter?



Your hunt for tickets begins this Friday. Kraven The Hunter is in theatres December 13. pic.twitter.com/13rP30WmXP — Kraven The Hunter (@KravenTheMovie) November 25, 2024

Kraven the Hunter is the action-packed, R-rated, standalone story of how one of Marvel’s most iconic villains came to be.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays Kraven, a man whose complex relationship with his ruthless gangster father, Nikolai Kravinoff (Russell Crowe), starts him down a path of vengeance with brutal consequences, motivating him to become not only the greatest hunter in the world, but also one of its most feared.

Directed by J.C. Chandor from a story by Richard Wenk and a screenplay by Richard Wenk and Art Marcum & Matt Holloway, Kraven the Hunter is based on the Marvel Comics and produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, and David Householter.

The cast is led by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Alessandro Nivola, Christopher Abbott, and Russell Crowe.

Kraven the Hunter arrives in theaters on December 13.