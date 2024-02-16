MADAME WEB Loses Grip On Box Office During Second Day In Theaters; May Struggle To Top $20 Million Opening
FireandBlood - 2/16/2024, 12:06 PM
Spider-Verse 1 and 2 >>>
AmazingFILMporg - 2/16/2024, 12:49 PM
@FireandBlood -


I remember someone on this site saying you can't compare live action with animation😐


At the end of the day a film is a film💁
AmySabadini - 2/16/2024, 12:09 PM
IT’S BEEN LESS THAN 48 HOURS, JOSH.
YOU FIGURE THAT R.T. SCORE HAS SETTLED?

In other words, way too soon, idiot.
dracula - 2/16/2024, 12:12 PM
@AmySabadini - its not coming back from this
AmySabadini - 2/16/2024, 12:18 PM
@dracula - That’s not the point. This assclown can’t even wait for the critics consensus to be established before shitting out one of these white-noise lists.
TheFinestSmack - 2/16/2024, 12:28 PM
@AmySabadini - he'd rather be first over being correct
lazlodaytona - 2/16/2024, 12:12 PM
F*** this site. It won't let me post my stuff ....
lazlodaytona - 2/16/2024, 12:14 PM
@JoshWilding
WhatIfRickJames - 2/16/2024, 12:12 PM
You’ve got to be [frick]ing kidding me….
ModHaterSLADE - 2/16/2024, 12:13 PM
Thank goodness for the animated Sony division. Their live action offerings for the most part just come off as throwing dung on a wall and seeing what sticks in a desperate attempt to keep a character license.
Th3Batman - 2/16/2024, 12:17 PM
Sony has yet to top Raimi's work in terms of their live-action movies. Before anyone brings up Spider-Man 3, I'd watch that any day of the week over TASM, TASM2, Homecoming, and Far From Home.
JakeDaSnakkke - 2/16/2024, 12:19 PM
What should I expect?
Order66 - 2/16/2024, 12:19 PM
Good movies

Spider-Man 1 & 2, Homecoming, Far From Home, No Way Home, Spider-Verse 1 & 2

Shit movies

Spider-Man 3, Amazing Spider-Man 1 & 2, Venom 1 & 2, Morbius, Madame Web, Kraven

The only reason Spider-Man 1 and 2, Holland Trilogy, and Spider-Verse 1 and 2 are good movies because Sony didn’t interfere and they allowed the directors to create their vision. Also they let Marvel handle creative for the Holland trilogy.

When Sony steps in and tries to handle creative and oversteps, the shit movie list I provided happens. Sony shouldn’t be allowed to make any more live action marvel movies ever again. It’s about time Disney pays Sony billions to get Spider-Man back. The time has come. Enough already.
mgeoff88 - 2/16/2024, 12:33 PM
Josh can't even bother to properly rank these movies on his own. He has to use RT to rank them.
JFerguson - 2/16/2024, 12:33 PM
“ ranking of every Sony Marvel movie - set in the Spider-Verse, at least”

This reminded me that the Sony Ghost rider movies exist. Honestly, if Sony still held the rights, a Venom vs Ghost Rider movie would have been fun. [frick] a Morbius vs Ghost Rider would have gone hard too
MrDandy - 2/16/2024, 12:48 PM
For me, I’d go,

1. Into the Spider-Verse
2. Across the Spider-Verse
3. Spider-Man 2
4. Spider-Man Homecoming
5. Spider-Man
6. Spider-Man No Way Home
7. Spider-Man Far From Home
8. Amazing Spider-Man
9. Spider-Man 3
10. Amazing Spider-Man 2
11. Venom
12. Let There Be Carnage
13. Morbius
14. Madam Web
AmazingFILMporg - 2/16/2024, 12:50 PM
@MrDandy -


That's a pretty damn good list✌️🖖🔥💪

