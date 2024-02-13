MADAME WEB: Bizarrely Edited Clip Is The Source Of Much Amusement Online

The review embargo for Madame Web lifted earlier today, and the first wave of verdicts were... not great. Now, Sony Pictures has shared the first full clip from its latest SMU movie, and to be honest, it's not hard to see why.

The sneak peek sees medic Cassandra Webb (Dakota Johnson) attempting to rescue someone (herself, based on how the sequence is cut together) from a car hanging precariously from a bridge. When the vehicle falls, we cut to Webb underwater surrounded by strange lights and voices, before she wakes up on the bank and asks, "did I die?"

We're going to give the movie the benefit of the doubt (probably a mistake) and assume the clip was edited this way for online release, and the scene won't actually play out like this on screen.

Have a look for yourselves in the player below, and let us know what you think.

Madame Web is currently sitting at 23% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Johnson stars as the clairvoyant Cassandra Webb, who uses her abilities to save a group of young woman, played by Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, and Celeste O’Connor, from a villainous Spider-Man lookalike known as Ezekiel Simms.

The girls Webb is doing her best to keep safe, Julia Carpenter, Mattie Franklin and Anya Corazón, are all destined to become heroes with Spider-like powers of their own, and Simms is targetting them because of what they do to him in the future.

Sony also has a third Venom movie slated for Nov. 8, 2024, and Kraven the Hunter, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, coming on Aug. 30, 2024. El Muerto, which was set to star Bad Bunny, has reportedly been dropped from the schedule.

"'Meanwhile, in another universe...'" reads the official synopsis, "In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines." "The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures...if they can all survive a deadly present."

S.J. Clarkson, who also helmed Marvel’s Jessica Jones and The Defenders, directs from a script by Matt Sazama, Kerem Sazama and Burk Sharpless. Adam Merims executive produced.

Madame Web will swing into theaters on Feb. 14, 2024.