MADAME WEB: Bizarrely Edited Clip Is The Source Of Much Amusement Online

MADAME WEB: Bizarrely Edited Clip Is The Source Of Much Amusement Online MADAME WEB: Bizarrely Edited Clip Is The Source Of Much Amusement Online

Sony Pictures has released the first full clip from Madame Web, and the bizarrely-edited sneak peek has been coming in for a lot of ridicule online...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 13, 2024 10:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Madame Web

The review embargo for Madame Web lifted earlier today, and the first wave of verdicts were... not great. Now, Sony Pictures has shared the first full clip from its latest SMU movie, and to be honest, it's not hard to see why.

The sneak peek sees medic Cassandra Webb (Dakota Johnson) attempting to rescue someone (herself, based on how the sequence is cut together) from a car hanging precariously from a bridge. When the vehicle falls, we cut to Webb underwater surrounded by strange lights and voices, before she wakes up on the bank and asks, "did I die?"

We're going to give the movie the benefit of the doubt (probably a mistake) and assume the clip was edited this way for online release, and the scene won't actually play out like this on screen.

Have a look for yourselves in the player below, and let us know what you think.

Madame Web is currently sitting at 23% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Johnson stars as the clairvoyant Cassandra Webb, who uses her abilities to save a group of young woman, played by Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, and Celeste O’Connor, from a villainous Spider-Man lookalike known as Ezekiel Simms.

The girls Webb is doing her best to keep safe, Julia Carpenter, Mattie Franklin and Anya Corazón, are all destined to become heroes with Spider-like powers of their own, and Simms is targetting them because of what they do to him in the future.

Sony also has a third Venom movie slated for Nov. 8, 2024, and Kraven the Hunter, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, coming on Aug. 30, 2024. El Muerto, which was set to star Bad Bunny, has reportedly been dropped from the schedule.

"'Meanwhile, in another universe...'" reads the official synopsis, "In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines." "The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures...if they can all survive a deadly present."

S.J. Clarkson, who also helmed Marvel’s Jessica Jones and The Defenders, directs from a script by Matt Sazama, Kerem Sazama and Burk Sharpless. Adam Merims executive produced.

Madame Web will swing into theaters on Feb. 14, 2024.

MADAME WEB's Rotten Tomatoes Score Has Been Revealed - But How Does It Compare To MORBIUS?
Related:

MADAME WEB's Rotten Tomatoes Score Has Been Revealed - But How Does It Compare To MORBIUS?
MADAME WEB Reviews Hail It As An Outdated Disaster That's Among The Worst Superhero Movies Yet
Recommended For You:

MADAME WEB Reviews Hail It As An Outdated Disaster That's Among The Worst Superhero Movies Yet
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

WhatIfRickJames - 2/13/2024, 10:34 AM
Imagine... 2 hours of this.
WhatIfRickJames - 2/13/2024, 10:34 AM
The visuals are cool but it's so disjointed...
FireandBlood - 2/13/2024, 10:34 AM
Why are Sony like this?
lazlodaytona - 2/13/2024, 11:15 AM
@FireandBlood - they drank the kool-aid.
Spidey91 - 2/13/2024, 10:37 AM
It's almost like they don't want people to see these movies
UnderpantsGnome - 2/13/2024, 10:39 AM
Already bored of hearing about this shitshow.
HammerLegFoot - 2/13/2024, 10:40 AM
They gotta just be trying to retain the rights
HashTagSwagg - 2/13/2024, 10:42 AM
That sounded a lot like Antman calling his daughter, good enough for me. This is officially part of the MCU.
MotherGooseUPus - 2/13/2024, 10:56 AM
@HashTagSwagg - lol it did sound alot like paul rudd
GhostDog - 2/13/2024, 10:44 AM
Intentional INCOMPETENCE
MotherGooseUPus - 2/13/2024, 10:57 AM
that was.... something else. its like they made it sooooo bad that they are trying to reverse phycology and get people to see it to see if its really that awful
FlopWatchers5 - 2/13/2024, 11:00 AM
that was some inception/dr strange type sequence. that looked trippy! beautiful variation in the set pieces.
garu - 2/13/2024, 11:10 AM
I feel bad for the cast.
TheLight - 2/13/2024, 11:15 AM
Sing it with me ladies and gents,




lazlodaytona - 2/13/2024, 11:17 AM
Looks like they're trying to pull a Superman bus scene. Obviously? They failed.
URLMae - 2/13/2024, 11:22 AM
i just saw it yerterday in a premier and it’s even worse than Morbius, no action scenes, no character development, there was like 2 or 3 ¿jokes? Neither landed, this is by far the worst movie i have seen from sony/marvel
FlopWatchers5 - 2/13/2024, 11:31 AM
and while y’all are tryna clown that scene, she just saw herself in a parallel universe. wasn’t that hard to comprehend.
foreverintheway - 2/13/2024, 11:32 AM
Does this look pretty bad? Yeah, it does. Am I going to see it twice and love it? Apparently!
Forthas - 2/13/2024, 11:33 AM
The word "cringe" just does not capture the feeling enough.
harryba11zack - 2/13/2024, 11:40 AM
That crack in the car window looked a lot like a spider web!!!! great attention to detail there on the director's part. plus if you look at part 0:28 you can see an "S" which could stand for Spider-man or even Superman?, maybe even a mcu dc crossover event? But then again Shit also starts with an "S"
SheepishOne - 2/13/2024, 11:43 AM
That scene in Community with Troy yelling "I don't understand you, Britta!" as she's getting spanked with a stick.

That, but Sony.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder