MADAME WEB Character Posters Unmask All But One Of The Movie's Wall-Crawling Leads

With just weeks to go until Madame Web swings into theaters, Sony Pictures has released a new set of character posters featuring the movie's lead characters.

Madame Web and the Spider-Woman are all suited up and unmasked, but the villainous Ezekiel keeps his face hidden. That's probably got something to do with the fact he's decked out in a costume which makes him look like a Spider-Man, a clever movie on the studio's part to grab the attention of regular moviegoers.

In the comics, Ezekiel Sims served as a mentor to Peter Parker before turning on him to save his own life. He later redeemed himself, but that was where the character's story ended and he never donned a Spidey-like suit.

"Different threads. Same web. [Madame Web] connects them all," makes for an intriguing tagline and comes our way less than 24 hours after the news broke that Madame Web will be Sony's longest Marvel movie to date at just shy of 2 hours.

One character we don't see here is Adam Scott's unnamed paramedic. He was spotted in set photos working alongside Cassandra Webb and, if the rumour mill is to be believed, the Severance star has been cast as this world's Ben Parker Variant. Emma Roberts, who is rumoured to be playing Mary Parker, is also M.I.A.

"I actually didn't think I was gonna work over the summer before we started Severance up again because we started in October, and I wasn't planning on working at all before then," Scott revealed last year. "Then this came up, and I couldn't resist."

"It's really cool. It's a really fun world and a great role, but I can't really say that much about it other than it's cool and fun, which I'm sure you're so sick of hearing from people."

Check out these newly released Madame Web character posters in the X posts below.

Meanwhile, in another universe...In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines.

The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures...if they can all survive a deadly present.

SJ Clarkson directs from a screenplay she wrote with Claire Parker. Morbius scribes Matt Sazama & Burk Sharpless are also expected to be credited for their work on the script, though it's currently unclear which draft they wrote. The movie's confirmed cast members include Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, and Adam Scott.

Madame Web arrives in theaters worldwide on February 14.