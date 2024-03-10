MADAME WEB Concept Art Features An Older Cassie Webb, Different Spider-Woman Costumes, And A Sinister Ezekiel

While Madame Web's superhero costumes looked pretty cool, that and a handful of solid casting decisions are really all fans have praised about Sony's latest Marvel movie.

It's faced a tough time from fans and critics alike, and while lead star Dakota Johnson has strongly hinted that the movie she starred in is much different from the one the actress signed up for, we're unlikely to ever know whether a great version of Madame Web exists.

However, some newly revealed concept art by Ed Natividad suggests a darker, perhaps more interesting, movie was once considered.

As you can see in the Reddit post below, there was a time when Sony seemingly mulled over casting an older actress as Cassie Cassandra Webb. Those costumes could have also looked a lot different.

Ezekiel was once portrayed as being a little more sinister as well, and it appears Natividad's version of those Spider-People in the Amazon made it into the finished movie.

"I had never done anything like [Madame Web] before," Johnson recently said of the negative reviews. "I probably will never do anything like it again because I don’t make sense in that world. And I know that now. But sometimes in this industry, you sign on to something, and it’s one thing and then as you’re making it, it becomes a completely different thing, and you’re like, 'Wait, what?'"

"But it was a real learning experience, and of course it’s not nice to be a part of something that’s ripped to shreds, but I can’t say that I don’t understand."

Check out more of Natividad's Madame Web concept art over at his website.

Meanwhile, in another universe...In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines.

The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures...if they can all survive a deadly present.

The movie stars Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, and Adam Scott.

Madame Web is now playing in theaters worldwide.