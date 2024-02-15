MADAME WEB Gears Up For Bad Week At The Box Office As Dakota Johnson Admits She Hasn't Watched The Movie

Early box office numbers are in for Madame Web and with 15% on Rotten Tomatoes and a C+ CinemaScore, things are looking every bit as bleak as expected.

The movie, which features no romance of any kind, opened on Valentine's Day at #2 with a mere $6.05 million. There were no pre-show screenings on Tuesday evening and, as things stand, its six-day box office debut (Wednesday - Monday) may only reach $25 million.

At #1 last night with $14 million was Bob Marley: One Love.

We don't know how much Madame Web cost to produce but it stars some big names and is heavy on VFX. Like Morbius before it, all signs point to Sony's latest Marvel movie bombing at the box office; will it change the studio's approach? We still have to get through Venom 3 and Kraven the Hunter before finding out.

Over the past couple of weeks, Dakota Johnson may have talked her way out of ever starring in another high-profile project. She's complained about the current state of Hollywood, taken aim at The Office, sulked over that infamous trailer meme, and failed to name Tom Holland's Spider-Man movies.

The latter has left even the most impartial fan annoyed due to an apparent lack of interest on Johnson's part in the universe she's joined. Needless to say, the Fifty Shades of Grey star has proven she's not exactly cut out for promoting a movie as a lead and has failed to increase excitement in any meaningful way.

Perhaps that's because she hasn't actually watched Madame Web?

"I haven't actually seen the movie [Laughs]," Johnson reveals in the video below. "I probably won't...I don't know when I'll see it. Someday." That's probably not the best admission to make while trying to sell people on a Marvel movie once meant to launch a new standalone franchise and potential spin-offs.

Then again, it's not as if Johnson has missed much...

Meanwhile, in another universe...In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines.

The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures...if they can all survive a deadly present.

The movie stars Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, and Adam Scott.

Madame Web is now playing in theaters worldwide.