MADAME WEB Gears Up For Bad Week At The Box Office As Dakota Johnson Admits She Hasn't Watched The Movie MADAME WEB Gears Up For Bad Week At The Box Office As Dakota Johnson Admits She Hasn't Watched The Movie

Madame Web isn't off to a great start at the North American box office and it may only get worse from here. Lead star Dakota Johnson, meanwhile, admits she hasn't - and probably won't - watch the movie.

By JoshWilding - Feb 15, 2024 11:02 AM EST
Early box office numbers are in for Madame Web and with 15% on Rotten Tomatoes and a C+ CinemaScore, things are looking every bit as bleak as expected. 

The movie, which features no romance of any kind, opened on Valentine's Day at #2 with a mere $6.05 million. There were no pre-show screenings on Tuesday evening and, as things stand, its six-day box office debut (Wednesday - Monday) may only reach $25 million.

At #1 last night with $14 million was Bob Marley: One Love

We don't know how much Madame Web cost to produce but it stars some big names and is heavy on VFX. Like Morbius before it, all signs point to Sony's latest Marvel movie bombing at the box office; will it change the studio's approach? We still have to get through Venom 3 and Kraven the Hunter before finding out.

Over the past couple of weeks, Dakota Johnson may have talked her way out of ever starring in another high-profile project. She's complained about the current state of Hollywood, taken aim at The Office, sulked over that infamous trailer meme, and failed to name Tom Holland's Spider-Man movies.

The latter has left even the most impartial fan annoyed due to an apparent lack of interest on Johnson's part in the universe she's joined. Needless to say, the Fifty Shades of Grey star has proven she's not exactly cut out for promoting a movie as a lead and has failed to increase excitement in any meaningful way. 

Perhaps that's because she hasn't actually watched Madame Web

"I haven't actually seen the movie [Laughs]," Johnson reveals in the video below. "I probably won't...I don't know when I'll see it. Someday." That's probably not the best admission to make while trying to sell people on a Marvel movie once meant to launch a new standalone franchise and potential spin-offs. 

Then again, it's not as if Johnson has missed much...

@magicfm “Not watching my movies is like self care” - Dakota Johnson gives an honest answer when it comes to watching herself in films 📽️ #dakotajohnson #madameweb #madamewebmovie #dakotajohnsonedit #dakotajohnsonfan #dakotajohnsoninterview #madamewebfilm #spidermanuniverse #spiderman #marvel #sonymarvel #fiftyshadesofgrey ♬ original sound - Magic Radio

Meanwhile, in another universe...In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines.

The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures...if they can all survive a deadly present.

The movie stars Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, and Adam Scott.

Madame Web is now playing in theaters worldwide.

Itwasme - 2/15/2024, 11:34 AM
Such a bummer. I'm always hopefully every CBM does well and it sucks when they don't. Maybe it will find its audience, but this year is pretty barron and this isn't a good start.
Moriakum - 2/15/2024, 11:36 AM
I think we're ready for that Aunt May spy movie. Do it Sony!
vectorsigma - 2/15/2024, 11:36 AM
With a small budget, that 25M is a win already. Not like The Marvels
MarvelZombie616 - 2/15/2024, 11:37 AM
We know it cost $80 million and having seen it i can say it had almost no vfx.

It also is way worse than 15%.
I'd give it 5% and that's all Sidney Sweeney and the one action shot with the ambulance car.

The movie will bomb ay harder than any other movie this year.
Shivermetimbers - 2/15/2024, 11:58 AM
@MarvelZombie616 - Sweeny was crap in this movie. They made her try to look like a nerdy teenager and her acting is as bad as ever. Movie wasnt good at all though, we can agree on that.
ossie85 - 2/15/2024, 12:04 PM
@MarvelZombie616 - You're saying that it is way worse than 15% of critics liking it, and it should be only 5% of critics liking it?
Superheromoviefan - 2/15/2024, 11:40 AM
people are overreacting
its just generic ok
Tardisdan - 2/15/2024, 11:41 AM
She was at the premier
Mrcool210 - 2/15/2024, 11:52 AM
@Tardisdan - Yeah so did she like just walk out before the movie started?
mountainman - 2/15/2024, 11:41 AM
Won’t be seeing anything in theaters this weekend, but I am looking forward to seeing the Bob Marley biopic down the road.
ThorArms - 2/15/2024, 11:44 AM
Damn that is embarassing.
HashTagSwagg - 2/15/2024, 11:44 AM
She's already seen it, she's clairvoyant. I thought you guys all read comics?
NoAssemblyReqd - 2/15/2024, 11:45 AM
I noticed there haven’t been any articles about this movie on this site.
Itwasme - 2/15/2024, 12:08 PM
@NoAssemblyReqd - what do you mean? I see articles on it all the time.
MotherGooseUPus - 2/15/2024, 12:14 PM
@Itwasme -
DocSpock - 2/15/2024, 11:47 AM

Clearly she hasn't seen it. There have been no reports of her threatening to hurt herself yet.
WhatIfRickJames - 2/15/2024, 11:48 AM
Lots of celebrities don't watch their movies yet attend the premieres. That being said, they also don't promote the movie saying that they haven't watched it. Doesn't Adam Driver not watch his own films?
IronMan616 - 2/15/2024, 11:53 AM
"We don't know how much Madame Web cost to produce"

80 Million USD. Do some research. $25 million on a $80 Million budget is already ahead of The Marvels $47/$270.
Doomsday8888 - 2/15/2024, 11:55 AM
lel, i remember someone saying that people were going to see it...TWICE! :P
FlopWatchers5 - 2/15/2024, 11:57 AM
excellent numbers. and will have repeat viewings. looking like a hit. 💪🏾
Vigor - 2/15/2024, 12:05 PM
@FlopWatchers5 - you used to be good at this trolling shit. Getting lazy my guy
FlopWatchers5 - 2/15/2024, 12:20 PM
@Vigor - “80 Million USD. Do some research. $25 million on a $80 Million budget is already ahead of The Marvels $47/$270.”- IronMan616

here is your comment validation like. might give you eight more to make your comment seem REALLY cool 😂
DarthOmega - 2/15/2024, 11:58 AM
Johnny Depp doesn't watch his own movies either. If I were a celebrity there is no freaking way I'm watching myself on a giant screen. Ever hear a recording of your own voice? Nightmare fuel lol
MotherGooseUPus - 2/15/2024, 12:07 PM
her new agent during the press tour for this dumpster fire.
lazlodaytona - 2/15/2024, 12:14 PM
BillyBatson1000 - 2/15/2024, 12:21 PM
And Another "MADAME WEB article, Josh?

You SPOIL us.

