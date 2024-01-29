MADAME WEB IMAX And 4DX Posters Released As Tickets For The Movie Finally Go On Sale

Tickets for Madame Web have gone on sale and that means we'll soon have a clearer idea of how Sony's latest Marvel movie will perform when it reaches theaters next month.

Current projections point to a $25 million opening weekend, a figure well below even Morbius (which debuted with $39 million). It's also a far cry from Venom's $80 million debut and Venom: Let There Be Carnage's $90 million haul.

Sony will be hoping to web up some extra cash from IMAX and 4DX screens and posters for both formats have been released today. Neither really reveals anything new about Madame Web, though we see that the shadow of the villainous Ezekiel looms large as Cassandra Webb keeps a watchful eye over the future spider-heroes.

With a little over two weeks to go, we're sure the movie's marketing campaign is about to ramp up in a big way; however, we're hearing the studio has no plans to release a second trailer (perhaps all the memes the teaser generated have rattled them).

During a recent interview, Johnson revealed that it was back in 2021 when Madame Web director SJ Clarkson first reached out to discuss the movie. "I got sent this script, and I was like, 'I don’t know about me being a superhero,'" she admits. "I was sort of mystified by her powers. I felt like, 'Oh, I really would love to see that superhero. I would love to see a young woman whose superpower is her mind.'"

"It was really important to me that she’s really human and grounded in reality, and that her life feels like, 'Oh, I can relate to that,'" Johnson adds. "Sometimes it’s hard to relate to someone shooting lasers out of their eyes."

Check out these new posters for Madame Web in the X posts below.

Meanwhile, in another universe...In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines.

The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures...if they can all survive a deadly present.

SJ Clarkson directs from a screenplay she wrote with Claire Parker. Morbius scribes Matt Sazama & Burk Sharpless are also expected to be credited for their work on the script, though it's currently unclear which draft they wrote. The movie's confirmed cast members include Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, and Adam Scott.

Madame Web arrives in theaters worldwide on February 14.