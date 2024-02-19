MADAME WEB Opens To $51.5 Million Worldwide But An $80 Million Budget Could End Up Saving The Day

We have updated box office figures for Madame Web and, unsurprisingly, they're really no better than the ones we shared with you yesterday. This time, new six-day worldwide opening numbers have been shared by Deadline, and it's said that Sony's latest Marvel movie managed to rack up an estimated $51.5 million.

This is an undeniably disastrous result, especially when compared to Morbius. Reviews for that were similarly awful and yet it still managed to earn $84 million at the worldwide box office when it opened in 2022.

It's rare for a Marvel movie to not open at #1 and, in Madame Web's case, it lost the top spot to a Bob Marley biopic.

Morbius ended up grossing $167.4 million on a reported $75 million budget; Madame Web, meanwhile, cost $80 million to produce before marketing and will almost certainly make a loss. Or will it? According to the trade, any sort of box office shortfall "won’t be traumatic given Sony’s rich international TV output deals and its Netflix deal."

In other words, it's likely Sony can recoup its losses on Madame Web elsewhere. With that in mind, it's no wonder they keep churning out these Marvel movies; doing so means they can keep the rights for Spider-Man, all while producing relatively low-budget superhero movies which, if they're lucky, will turn a meagre profit.

Movies like Madame Web do pretty significant damage to the genre as a whole and, last week, Marvel Studios appeared to drop The Fantastic Four cast reveal and X-Men '97 trailer in a bid to distract fans.

"If they want me to come back then I definitely will," star Dakota Johnson recently said when asked if she'd be open to reprising the role in a sequel. "I have no idea what's in store."

Meanwhile, in another universe...In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines.

The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures...if they can all survive a deadly present.

The movie stars Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, and Adam Scott.

Madame Web is now playing in theaters worldwide.