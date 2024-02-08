MADAME WEB Star Dakota Johnson Responds To Infamous "He Was In The Amazon..." Trailer Line Going Viral

“He was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died.”

The first trailer for Madame Web was pretty soundly lambasted when it was released last year, but the above line really took on a life of its own, and soon went viral across social media.

One could certainly argue that fans made too big a deal about a slightly silly run-on sentence that packed in as much exposition as possible, but most would have to admit that some of the memes and recreations were pretty funny.

Dakota Johnson, who plays Cassandra Webb in the movie, didn't appear to get the joke when she was asked about the line in a recent interview.

To be fair, the interviewer really shouldn't have asked the actress about this if he wasn't prepared to give his honest opinion on why the line stood out, and probably should have moved on much sooner (we're very glad he didn't, though).

In a separate interview, Johnson was asked about her recent Saturday Night Live hosting gig and making fun of the "nepo baby" label.

Johnson stars as the clairvoyant Cassandra Webb, who uses her abilities to save a group of young woman, played by Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, and Celeste O’Connor, from a villainous Spider-Man lookalike known as Ezekiel Simms.

The girls Webb is doing her best to keep safe, Julia Carpenter, Mattie Franklin and Anya Corazón, are all destined to become heroes with Spider-like powers of their own.

Sony also has a third Venom movie slated for Nov. 8, 2024, and Kraven the Hunter, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, coming on Aug. 30, 2024. El Muerto, which was set to star Bad Bunny, has reportedly been dropped from the schedule.

"'Meanwhile, in another universe...'" reads the official synopsis, "In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines." "The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures...if they can all survive a deadly present."

S.J. Clarkson, who also helmed Marvel’s Jessica Jones and The Defenders, directs from a script by Matt Sazama, Kerem Sazama and Burk Sharpless. Adam Merims executive produced.

Madame Web will swing into theaters on Feb. 14, 2024.