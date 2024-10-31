Sydney Sweeney Reportedly Agreed To Make MADAME WEB To Convince Sony To Greenlight ANYONE BUT YOU

Sydney Sweeney Reportedly Agreed To Make MADAME WEB To Convince Sony To Greenlight ANYONE BUT YOU

A new report claims that Sydney Sweeney only agreed to appear in the disastrous Madame Web to convince the studio to give Anyone But You the green-light...

By MarkCassidy - Oct 31, 2024 01:10 PM EST
Sony Pictures' Madame Web managed to assemble an impressive cast of already established stars and young up-and-coming actresses to play the lead roles... which may have been somewhat baffling to anyone who watched the movie.

We have heard that the movie turned out to be very different to the one the cast signed on to appear in, with a reworked (and inferior) script and a rushed production resulting in the disjointed mess that went on to bomb at the box office and earn an abysmal 11% on Rotten Tomatoes.

It's entirely possible that the cast simply didn't realize what they were getting themselves into (nobody sets out to make a bad movie... which can be hard to believe sometimes), but a new report claims that Sydney Sweeney may have had her own reasons for agreeing to make the film.

According to THR, Sweeney agreed to appear in Madame Web to convince the studio to give romantic comedy Anyone But You the greenlight. “She wanted them to know she was a team player,” says the trade.

Anyone But You ended up taking in over $200 million at the box office, and Sweeney is now one of the most in-demand - and highly paid - actresses in Hollywood.

Of course, this doesn't mean that Sweeney knew Madame Web was destined to fail, but either way, making the movie seems to have been worth the gamble!

"Meanwhile, in another universe...' reads the official synopsis, "In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines." "The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures...if they can all survive a deadly present."

Johnson stars as the clairvoyant Cassandra Webb, who uses her abilities to save a group of young woman, played by Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, and Celeste O’Connor, from a villainous Spider-Man lookalike known as Ezekiel Simms.

The girls Webb is doing her best to keep safe, Julia Carpenter, Mattie Franklin and Anya Corazón, are all destined to become heroes with Spider-like powers of their own, and Simms is targetting them because of what they do to him in the future.

S.J. Clarkson, who also helmed Marvel’s Jessica Jones and The Defenders, directs from a script by Matt Sazama, Kerem Sazama and Burk Sharpless. Adam Merims executive produced.

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/31/2024, 1:01 PM
That came out well
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 10/31/2024, 1:02 PM
....slow news day 😴💤
The1st
The1st - 10/31/2024, 1:04 PM
@lazlodaytona -

Sid Sweeney: Facts.
lazlodaytona: ...more facts.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 10/31/2024, 1:06 PM
Well, in that case she sure as hell took one for the team.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 10/31/2024, 1:08 PM
Anyone But You actually made money. Kind of tells you something about Sony that they have to be convinced to make a hit while throwing money at a project any comic fan could tell you will bomb.
TheClungerine
TheClungerine - 10/31/2024, 1:11 PM
I didn't know movie studios acted like record labels until Matt damon did 'the great wall'.

I always wondered why a respectable actor would sign on to a movie that wouldn't look out of place in the Rock's movie catalogue until I heard he owed the studio a movie appearance.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 10/31/2024, 1:12 PM
User Comment Image
Gambito
Gambito - 10/31/2024, 1:14 PM
Clever girl…
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 10/31/2024, 1:15 PM
That’s how these things typically work. You scratch mine, I’ll scratch yours and all that

