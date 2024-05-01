When Does MADAME WEB Arrive On Netflix? Sony's Latest Marvel Movie Gets A Streaming Premiere Date

Brace yourselves because Netflix has finally revealed when Madame Web is coming to the streaming service, meaning you can finally experience a Marvel movie which...well, might be one of the worst ever.

News
By JoshWilding - May 01, 2024 06:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Madame Web

Madame Web arrived in theaters earlier this year and is seemingly destined to go down as one of the worst superhero movies ever made. 

With 12% on Rotten Tomatoes, it earned only $100.3 million at the worldwide box office, making it a critical and commercial flop Sony won't easily recover from. Of course, it's too late now to change its 2024 slate as Venom: The Last Dance and Kraven the Hunter are fast approaching.

Box office numbers like the ones above confirm the vast majority of fans and regular moviegoers didn't bother seeing Madame Web on the big screen, but you'll soon be able to watch it at home... provided you have a Netflix subscription.

When does Madame Web premiere on Netflix?

The streaming service has confirmed today that the Marvel movie will hit the streaming platform on May 14; that's right, you have only two weeks to wait until you can experience Madame Web for the first time or all over again (for some reason).

Spider-Woman actress Sydney Sweeney has commented on the movie's failings saying, "To me that film was a building block, it’s what allowed me to build a relationship with Sony. Without doing Madame Web I wouldn’t have a relationship with the decision-makers over there."

"Everything in my career I do not just for that story, but strategic business decisions," she added. "Because I did that, I was able to sell Anyone But You. I was able to get Barbarella."

Madame Web was largely standalone so Sony can easily forget the movie without it tying into its wider Spider-Verse plans. We'd bet that none of the cast is eager to return, though rumour has it Sweeney is heading to the MCU as Spider-Man 4's Black Cat.

Meanwhile, in another universe...In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines.

The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures...if they can all survive a deadly present.

The movie stars Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, and Adam Scott.

Madame Web is now available on Digital, 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD.

MADAME WEB Star Sydney Sweeney Seemingly Takes Shot At Hollywood Producer: Sorry For Having Great T**s
Snow43214
Snow43214 - 5/1/2024, 6:30 AM
"Madame Web for the first time or all over again (for some reason)."

For all the "Epic action scenes" bro ;)
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/1/2024, 6:30 AM
Cool, I'll see you's all there on opening night.
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 5/1/2024, 6:46 AM
Coming from a person that has watch Blank-Man, Meteor-Man, Steel, Catwoman, Rocketman, Power Rangers Turbo: The Movie, and Mortal Kombat 2, All the Resident Evil movies,Fant4stic, and Frozen I dont think I'll ever watch this.
Floke
Floke - 5/1/2024, 6:49 AM
@HammerLegFoot - The McDonald menue in movie form. :)
Batmangina
Batmangina - 5/1/2024, 7:29 AM
@HammerLegFoot - Holy balls. You've been in the shit. I salute you, sir.
Sabre81
Sabre81 - 5/1/2024, 7:33 AM
@HammerLegFoot - Hey, what was wrong with Frozen?? D'ya wanna build a Snowman?? Feel love and not hate.

Loved that line in Deadpool 2 when he called out that song from stealing the music from Yentil...and no one said a thing.
Floke
Floke - 5/1/2024, 6:46 AM
I'm waiting for the Snyder Cut version.
Sabre81
Sabre81 - 5/1/2024, 7:34 AM
@Floke - I'm waiting for the pornhub version.
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 5/1/2024, 6:52 AM
What an odd movie this was.

It was bad not just in writing but everything down to the camera work and cinematography sucked. It really is a trainwreck of cinema.
WeaponXCII
WeaponXCII - 5/1/2024, 6:53 AM
User Comment Image
DevilsDreams
DevilsDreams - 5/1/2024, 6:55 AM
I mean... I'll watch it for a laugh, just can't bring myself to pay anything for it
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 5/1/2024, 7:03 AM
I remember when this came out someone on here was saying this movie had a rich storyline with worldbuilding that would pave the way for multiple sequels.

I hope that he’s well. wherever he is…
Batmangina
Batmangina - 5/1/2024, 7:28 AM
People still have Netflix?
Sabre81
Sabre81 - 5/1/2024, 7:38 AM
@Batmangina - I might cancel mine. Got an email saying my £7.99 package will be dropped to £4.99 to include Ads unless I upgrade to £10.99 per month by June. I normally Torrent all the good shows anyways.

Related Headlines
