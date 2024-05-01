When Does MADAME WEB Arrive On Netflix? Sony's Latest Marvel Movie Gets A Streaming Premiere Date

Madame Web arrived in theaters earlier this year and is seemingly destined to go down as one of the worst superhero movies ever made.

With 12% on Rotten Tomatoes, it earned only $100.3 million at the worldwide box office, making it a critical and commercial flop Sony won't easily recover from. Of course, it's too late now to change its 2024 slate as Venom: The Last Dance and Kraven the Hunter are fast approaching.

Box office numbers like the ones above confirm the vast majority of fans and regular moviegoers didn't bother seeing Madame Web on the big screen, but you'll soon be able to watch it at home... provided you have a Netflix subscription.

When does Madame Web premiere on Netflix?

The streaming service has confirmed today that the Marvel movie will hit the streaming platform on May 14; that's right, you have only two weeks to wait until you can experience Madame Web for the first time or all over again (for some reason).

Spider-Woman actress Sydney Sweeney has commented on the movie's failings saying, "To me that film was a building block, it’s what allowed me to build a relationship with Sony. Without doing Madame Web I wouldn’t have a relationship with the decision-makers over there."

"Everything in my career I do not just for that story, but strategic business decisions," she added. "Because I did that, I was able to sell Anyone But You. I was able to get Barbarella."

Madame Web was largely standalone so Sony can easily forget the movie without it tying into its wider Spider-Verse plans. We'd bet that none of the cast is eager to return, though rumour has it Sweeney is heading to the MCU as Spider-Man 4's Black Cat.

Her web will connect us all...again.



Madame Web is coming to Netflix in the US May 14! pic.twitter.com/86w9TyAfpn — Netflix (@netflix) April 30, 2024

Meanwhile, in another universe...In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines.

The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures...if they can all survive a deadly present.

The movie stars Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, and Adam Scott.

Madame Web is now available on Digital, 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD.