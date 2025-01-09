RUMOR: Future Sony Marvel Movies Could Revolve Solely Around SPIDER-MAN Variants

RUMOR: Future Sony Marvel Movies Could Revolve Solely Around SPIDER-MAN Variants

With Sony Pictures reportedly pulling the plug on its villain-led Marvel Universe, a new rumour suggests the plan now is to instead focus on the many different versions of Spider-Man. Read on for details!

By JoshWilding - Jan 09, 2025 11:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man

Whether you call it "Sony Pictures' Universe of Marvel Characters," "Sony's Spider-Man Universe," or every insulting expletive under the sun, it's fair to say the studio's attempt at building its own Marvel Universe has largely failed. 

While the financial success of the Venom trilogy is undeniable, each instalment has made less than its predecessor and they've all received a largely negative response from fans and critics. As for Morbius, Madame Web, and Kraven the Hunter, they rank among the biggest superhero movie flops ever. 

After the latter bombed, we heard that Sony had decided to give up on its villain-led Marvel movies to instead concentrate on Spider-Man 4 (produced hand-in-hand with Marvel Studios), Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, and Amazon's Spider-Noir

However, knowing there's still money to be made, the studio might be planning to take a new approach to these spin-offs.

According to scooper @MyTimeToShineH, there are rumblings that future projects will revolve exclusively around Spider-Man Variants. So, that could range from Spider-Punk to Kaine, Spider-Ham, Spider-Man 2099, Spider-Gwen, Spider-Woman, and countless others. 

This could be viewed as good news because it's arguably what Sony should have been doing from the start.

Now, on the one hand, they can keep fans happy by letting the main Peter Parker hang out with The Avengers under the watchful eye of Kevin Feige. And, on the other, they can cash in on all manner of other spider-themed heroes (who can fight the villains they're so obsessed with). 

Without a decent creative team in place, though, we might end up seeing a long list of amazing characters go the way of Eddie Brock and Dr. Michael Morbius. Fortunately, it sounds like Miles Morales will be heading Marvel Studios' way based on past reports.

Departing Sony Pictures CEO Tony Vinciquerra recently addressed the failings of the studio's Marvel movies and blamed critics for them not working out. Acknowledging that Kraven the Hunter was "probably the worst launch we had in the 7 1/2 years [I’ve been at Sony]," he added, "That didn’t work out very well, which I still don’t understand, because the film is not a bad film,"

"Let’s just touch on Madame Web for a moment," Vinciquerra continued. "Madame Web underperformed in the theaters because the press just crucified it. It was not a bad film, and it did great on Netflix."

"For some reason, the press decided that they didn’t want us making these films out of Kraven and Madame Web, and the critics just destroyed them. They also did it with Venom, but the audience loved Venom and made Venom a massive hit. These are not terrible films. They were just destroyed by the critics in the press, for some reason," he concluded. 

Stay tuned for updates as we have them.

thebamf
thebamf - 1/9/2025, 11:23 AM
They are going to bleed Spidey until there's nothing left.
thebamf
thebamf - 1/9/2025, 11:23 AM
Sony is Spider-man's greatest villain LOL
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 1/9/2025, 11:23 AM
Out with the people who complain there's no spiderman in their spiderman movies, in with the people who like to yell "not my spiderman!"
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 1/9/2025, 11:34 AM
@UncleHarm1 - Simple answer is to return to one or both of their prior versions of Peter Parker, problem solved in that regard as had a film showing all three versions of that exact same character exist sharing scenes together in line action and isn't the same thing as the likes of Miles or SpiderGwen.
fanboy03191
fanboy03191 - 1/9/2025, 11:23 AM
Ugh. Spidey’s lore really is limitless for Sony to just give up on. Didn’t even think of this…
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 1/9/2025, 11:23 AM
Instead of Venom, Spider-man 2099 is who should've gotten a trilogy. Do whoever else you want and leave the villains to the MCU spider man.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 1/9/2025, 12:07 PM
@MCUKnight11 - spidey 2099 would/could be great fun, but they really should be working on a live action miles morales concept at this stage. Into the spider verse trilogy is almost over. Have Toney or Andrew be the Peter and introduce miles. It would make money even if it’s bad
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/9/2025, 11:26 AM
SONY should sell and cash out.

Why do keep trying and trying, they just can't get it write.

Leave the comic book movies to their comic book heads.

For [frick]s Sake
Goldboink
Goldboink - 1/9/2025, 11:51 AM
@THEKENDOMAN -
Please.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/9/2025, 12:01 PM
@Goldboink - Please what??
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 1/9/2025, 11:31 AM
Next, Sony are getting into the food business. They are trying to reinvent classics everyone wants like the PB and Jelly sandwich. Only instead, they will release the brilliant PB and Shit sandwich. After sales are horrible for the PB and S, they will have claimed to have learned from their mistake and then release a Jelly and Shit sandwich.

Sony never seems to learn the right lesson.

Sony: 1+1=3

Everyone: Wrong.

Sony: oh, I think I understand now. 1+1=11

Everyone: ...[frick]in Sony...
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 1/9/2025, 11:33 AM
This is what they should've been doing from the beginning. Spider-Man by far has the most diverse group of Spider-People in comics, with limitless potential for both live action and animated projects.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 1/9/2025, 11:33 AM
Sony feels like the hot chick in the 90s you married who let herself go and now says stupid shit all the time and is out of shape and you are thinking about divorcing, but you have so many good memories before she gave up trying.
supermanrex
supermanrex - 1/9/2025, 11:34 AM
they need to focus on getting the last part of beyond the spiderverse and if they do anything else focus on miles cause that is their only spider related success they have had as of late. they will just [frick] over spider variants just the same way they [frick]ed over the villains and d list spider related supporting cast.
EgoEgor
EgoEgor - 1/9/2025, 11:35 AM
This is what they should have done from the beginning. Spider-Man 2099 would be fun to see. Spider-Gwen would be fun too. Even a Silver Sable film is more interesting. Who the hell wants to see a Madame Web movie? Who makes these decision? Makes no sense.
Snow43214
Snow43214 - 1/9/2025, 11:40 AM
Totally random and off topic but I thought you were from the UK @JoshWilding, just wondering why the American spellings of words? Like rumour to rumor

Not overly bothered about it like haha just curiosity

Also on topic

Wish Sony would just leave things alone, finish the Spider-Verse tril and then sell the Spider-Man IP
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 1/9/2025, 11:42 AM
@Snow43214 - I am, but American spellings in the headlines works better for the search engines! You might notice that, in the main part of articles, though, I slip back to stuff like "centre," "colour," etc. 😅
thebamf
thebamf - 1/9/2025, 11:59 AM
@Snow43214 @JoshWilding - It's because Josh is a double agent. ;)
SATW42
SATW42 - 1/9/2025, 11:41 AM
I'll never understand why they didn't just do a version of this from the beginning. Make the MCU money with Peter Parker over there and make some other Spider-man variant that's fighting the villains you seem so keen on using.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/9/2025, 12:05 PM
@SATW42 - I know right?

Hell , you could have even done Miles but oh well.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 1/9/2025, 11:42 AM
JUST want to say one thing, Sony can't used THE Spiderwoman as the DO NOT own the rights to Jessica Drew (as she wasn't connected to the Spiderman comics at all and never even appeared in any of them until maybe recently) hence why they made an original Spiderwoman with a similar name (and almost entirely Peter like origins not Jess like ones) for their Spiderverse animated film.

A tad complicated as although Disney can use Drew fully out of her suited up alter-ego, Sony do holds rights to her spider-related supe identities (in name only) whilst being unable to use her human identity/name at all so be nice if Sony if taking away Spiderman from the MCU at any point they at least considered giving full use of SpiderWoman to the MCU at least.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/9/2025, 11:45 AM
Honestly , I like this if true and it’s arguably what they should have been doing from the beginning if they only want one Peter Parker in live action right now…

Will be interesting to see how they do Kaine since he’s meant to be a clone of Peter like Ben Reilly (whose name they are apparently using for Noirs alter ego in the show) but otherwise projects for 2099 & Spider- Gwen could work.

Hopefully they just get good creative teams now and as a start , our Lord & Miller in charge since they are already working on the Spider Noir show!!.
Fares
Fares - 1/9/2025, 11:48 AM
If that's supposed to be a course correction, then they've taken the wrong lesson from all of this.

If there's a problem with your movies, it's not the characters you choose to make your movies about, it's how well you make those movies.
Spidey91
Spidey91 - 1/9/2025, 11:55 AM
@Fares - to be fair, the character choices have also been questionable.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/9/2025, 12:04 PM
@Spidey91 - I have to disagree aside from Madame Web perhaps

The anti hero approaches they wanted to do could have worked for Kraven ,Morbius & Venom since there’s precedent in the comics too

The movies themselves for whatever reason it may be just haven’t worked , whether it’s from a conception level or post production
Order66
Order66 - 1/9/2025, 11:49 AM
Sorry but I have more faith in Disney putting out a proper spider verse than Sony. Hope Disney makes them an offer they can’t refuse.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 1/9/2025, 11:50 AM
I don't understand this logic of not using Peter Parker. Was there ever a time when 5 versions of the same character were on TV or film or even radio at the same time and it confused the public? Where did this concept of "the general audience wouldn't understand multiple versions" come from?

I think if Spider-Man was in every single villain movie they made but played by different actors each time, it would be less confusing as just not having Spider-Man at all. Hell, recast Spider-Man every time for all I care... But don't just NOT have Spider-Man in Spider-Man movies.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 1/9/2025, 11:52 AM
Especially now, where Multiverse is a pop culture term everyone is at least familiar with now, I think people are clever enough to get multiple actors taking on the same role. But just not having the essential character is not okay anymore.
AnEye
AnEye - 1/9/2025, 12:03 PM
@TheVandalore - "I don't understand this logic of not using Peter Parker. Was there ever a time when 5 versions of the same character were on TV or film or even radio at the same time and it confused the public? Where did this concept of "the general audience wouldn't understand multiple versions" come from?

It's because Sony doesn't want to run into brand confusion, which they did with the villain movies without Peter Parker. They already created brand confusion with Venom 2 & Morbius that did jack-shit.

Granted, there was a Superman in film (Henry Cavill) and then also a Superman on TV (Tyler Hoechlin). Not to mention WB did have multiple Batmen in one movie, but "multiverse" kind of gave a reason why. Same with Ezra Miller Flash and Grant Gustin Flash appearing in the same scene or shot together.

So while I am not arguing what you are saying, I do feel it's because Sony either out of respect for Disney doesn't want to touch it, trying not to tempt brand confusion, they can't afford Tom Holland cameos, or they just didn't see the point and tried to ignite franchises based on rogues gallery to prove they don't need Spider-Man.

But....who knows really.
grif
grif - 1/9/2025, 11:54 AM
what was madam web?
AnEye
AnEye - 1/9/2025, 12:03 PM
@grif - Bad.

