RUMOR: Has O'DESSA Star Sadie Sink Been Cast As The MCU's Black Cat In SPIDER-MAN 4?

Aside from Tom Holland and Zendaya, Stranger Things star Sadie Sink is the only actor to have officially joined the cast of Spider-Man 4. As a result, speculation about her role in the movie continues to run rampant, especially as she was initially rumoured to be in line for Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot as Jean Grey.

Multiple scoopers have since dismissed the idea of Sink playing Marvel Girl in Spider-Man 4, though Mary Jane Watson's name has been thrown around alongside characters like Mayday Parker and Firestar.

Now, it seems Felicia Hardy, a.k.a. Black Cat, is another likely contender. Many fans have suggested Sink play the character as it makes sense on a few different levels. Not only is Black Cat's live-action debut long overdue, but she's an ideal love interest for a Spider-Man who has pretty much given up being Peter Parker.

There's also the small matter of Sink arguably looking like a good fit for the wily anti-hero; while many of you will know her best for Netflix's Stranger Things, projects like The Whale and O'Dessa have proved she's a hugely capable actor outside of the hit series.

Regardless, Black Cat is the latest name to be thrown around online by social media scoopers. While this intel is coming from those who tend to have more of a "lucky guess" track record, we've done some digging and at least one source told us Sony has finally agreed to let Marvel Studios use the character after previously having her reserved for Silver & Black and, when that fell apart, a solo project.

Madame Web and Kraven the Hunter were a blow to the studio last year and now its slate of non-Spider-Man-led Marvel movies has been put on ice, many characters previously thought to be off-limits to the MCU could come back into play.

For now, we'd advise taking this with a pinch of salt. However, a leaked Spider-Man 4 casting call - which we'll be sharing in its entirety with you later today - has been doing the rounds on social media and describes Sink's mystery character as, "a sharp and free-spirited woman who is strong-willed, intelligent, and not easily intimidated, and will also have a mysterious past."

That sounds an awful lot like Black Cat to us and we now just need to hope that Marvel Studios does right by a character who was first lined up for a big screen appearance as far back as Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 4.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 later introduced Rogue One: A Star Wars Story's Felicity Jones as Oscorp employee Felicia, only for that tease to go nowhere when the franchise was scrapped.

Spider-Man 4 has been officially dated for July 31, 2026, with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton helming a script penned by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.