RUMOR: INVINCIBLE Star Steven Yeun Is Interested In A SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Role

Long before the next Spider-Man movie got a title, rumours swirled about what to expect from Brand New Day. Venom, Knull, Ghost Rider, and Chameleon are just a handful of the characters who have been linked to the project at one time or another. However, in recent weeks, Mister Negative has emerged as a supposed contender to serve as the movie's big bad.

The villain was introduced during the "Brand New Day" era in the comics and has since taken centre stage in Insomniac's Spider-Man video games. For many fans, a live-action debut is long overdue, even if he isn't as well-known as the likes of the Green Goblin and Scorpion.

Adding further fuel to the fire today is a rumour shared by @MyTimeToShineH claiming that Invincible and Beef star Steven Yeun is "interested" in a Spider-Man: Brand New Day role. The actor was previously attached to play The Sentry in Thunderbolts* but dropped out due to scheduling issues.

While many fans are already speculating that Yeun has been cast as Mister Negative, there's an important distinction to make here: On the page, Martin Li is a Chinese immigrant turned crime lord who gains his powers after being experimented on with a drug called "Shade." Yeun, meanwhile, was born in South Korea.

This comes after reports that "Asian-inspired" costumes, "reminiscent of Japanese Shinobi and Samurai," are being designed for the movie. However, it feels an awful lot like Mister Negative is being placed under the "Asian" category without creating a distinction between the different countries and cultures in that region.

Filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton would no doubt treat this character with respect, and it's feasible that Mister Negative's background will be changed depending on who lands the role. It's also worth noting that this is the second source to claim Yeun could appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Mister Negative, a superhuman with a split personality, wields dark energy, can corrupt others' morals with a touch, and leads the Inner Demons gang in New York's Chinatown. His Martin Li persona is a philanthropist running the F.E.A.S.T. shelter, helping to mask his criminal side. The villain's powers stem from the Darkforce, granting him strength, agility, and a distinctive black-and-white appearance.

A frequent Spider-Man foe, he's driven by revenge against his former captors and a desire to control the underworld. His dual nature, benevolent Li versus ruthless Negative, creates a fascinating internal conflict, making him a complex antagonist for Peter Parker.

Marvel Studios' previous Spider-Man movies have introduced the concept of F.E.A.S.T., though Li wasn't mentioned or referenced.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton will direct Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Zendaya, Sadie Sink, and Liza Colón-Zayas.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.