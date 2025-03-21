RUMOR: Marvel Studios Casting A Wide Net For Age Of SPIDER-MAN 4's Female Villain

RUMOR: Marvel Studios Casting A Wide Net For Age Of SPIDER-MAN 4's Female Villain

With all signs pointing to Marvel Studios casting a female villain for Spider-Man 4, a new rumour suggests a wide net is being cast in terms of that mystery character's age. You can find out more here...

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 21, 2025 10:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man

We've known for a while now that Tom Holland and Zendaya will return for Spider-Man 4, but Sadie Sink became the first major new addition to the cast earlier this month. 

There's no official word on who she's playing, though rumours and theories range from Jean Grey to Mary Jane Watson and even Mayday Parker. Since the news broke, multiple sources have claimed that Spider-Man 4 will also feature a female villain. 

Today, scooper Daniel Richtman reveals that Marvel Studios is looking at actresses between 30 - 50 years old for the mystery baddie, suggesting they're casting a wide net (web?) for the character. 

That age range may close the door on it being someone like Black Cat or Silver Sable but does fit the bill for everyone from the Spider-Queen to Shathra and even the Goblin Queen. 

It's also possible Marvel Studios will gender-swap one of Spidey's most iconic foes, particularly if Spider-Man 4 is set on Battleworld. The movie is being released between Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, making that a very likely possibility. 

Despite the seemingly endless rumours, a loose adaptation of Spider-Island looks likely for Spider-Man 4. It's worth pointing out that Shang-Chi played a big role in that story, potentially setting the stage for filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton and Simu Liu to reunite here.

Last December, longtime Spider-Man franchise producer Amy Pascal shared a big update on where things stand with the movie."We're starting shooting the next Spider-Man movie with Destin Daniel Cretton. He's a wonderful director. I love No Mercy, I love Short Term 12, I love Shang-Chi. I think he did a wonderful job."

When it was put to her that Spider-Man: Way Home felt like the perfect send-off for the web-slinger, Pascal responded, "Well, we have to deal with the fact that he decided he was going to give up being Peter Parker."

"And he was going to focus on being Spider-Man because being Peter Parker was too hard," the veteran producer teased. "That's what the movie is about."

"This is news to me. This is news to me," Sink has said of the possibility of playing Jean Grey in the movie. "No, I have nothing to say about this. The rumours are really cool, though. It's an awesome rumour. I know the character. It's a great character, so that was cool to read."

Spider-Man 4 has been officially dated for July 31, 2026, with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton helming a script penned by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

SPIDER-MAN 4 Rumors May Reveal Who Is - And Was - In Line To Play Mysterious Female Villain
Related:

SPIDER-MAN 4 Rumors May Reveal Who Is - And Was - In Line To Play Mysterious Female Villain
RUMOR: Marvel Studios Has Mapped Out SPIDER-MAN 5 And 6; New Hints About 4's Female Villain Revealed
Recommended For You:

RUMOR: Marvel Studios Has Mapped Out SPIDER-MAN 5 And 6; New Hints About 4's Female Villain Revealed

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 3/21/2025, 10:13 AM
Just dont recast Sabrá, i just love dwarfism
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/21/2025, 10:19 AM
@Malatrova15 -

Bob Iger clearly doesn't.

He thinks they're too awful to give money and career breaks to.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/21/2025, 10:14 AM
You missed an opportunity by not saying “wide web” but oh well…

Anyway , I guess this means they are still casting so the Sarah Snook rumor may not be true.

I still think it very much could be someone like Silver Sable (who is my pick) though given the take they are going for which could be older

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/21/2025, 10:18 AM
Octavia Spencer as Dr. Octavia Octavius.

It's so important for middle aged women to see themselves on the screen, decades of storytelling consistency be damned.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 3/21/2025, 10:22 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - So glad I blocked you.
ARegularCrab
ARegularCrab - 3/21/2025, 10:31 AM
@Lisa89 - Same practically the first thing I did when I signed up here.

And half a dozen or so more of these sexless cretins
Antitrollpatrol
Antitrollpatrol - 3/21/2025, 10:33 AM
@Lisa89 - the irony of this comment is great!
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 3/21/2025, 10:36 AM
@Lisa89 - He's legit the only person I have blocked on here.
fanboy03191
fanboy03191 - 3/21/2025, 10:58 AM
@Lisa89 - You know if you blocked him he won’t see your post right? So you basically wasted your own time as well as ours for having to read that.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 3/21/2025, 11:17 AM
@Antitrollpatrol - Glad you picked up on it!

@fanboy03191 - I was being iconic.
Thing94
Thing94 - 3/21/2025, 10:30 AM
This is like a bad fever dream....
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 3/21/2025, 10:45 AM
Rumor: Tom Hollands last major dump as been cast as the venom symbiote.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 3/21/2025, 10:47 AM
Just want classic sinister six villains like shocker and scorpion before they get ruined like Kraven and rhino
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/21/2025, 10:55 AM
@Matchesz -

They have no guarantee of safety with DEIsney.
AnEye
AnEye - 3/21/2025, 11:00 AM
I mean eight Spider-Man movies later, there was bound to be a female main villain lead at some point.
Timerider
Timerider - 3/21/2025, 11:19 AM
Amanda Seyfried for Silver Sable

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder