RUMOR: Marvel Studios Could Return To Plan For Street-Level DAREDEVIL Crossover With SPIDER-MAN 5

It was initially reported that Spider-Man 4 would be a street-level adventure pairing the web-slinger up with Daredevil to battle Mayor Wilson Fisk, a.k.a. New York City's Kingpin of Crime.

Had last year's Hollywood strikes not happened (with the movie released next summer), chances are these plans would've panned out. Instead, Spider-Man 4 is now sandwiched between Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, all but ensuring it will be a high-stakes Multiversal adventure.

Ideally, Marvel Studios also needs to get Daredevil: Born Again season 2 on Disney+ before committing to this team-up but it does sound as if the plan is for Spider-Man 5 to revisit this concept.

According to The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez, "[Spider-Man and Daredevil's] relationship ties into Kingpin, who will be hunting down Spider-Man as his main goal as Mayor is to eliminate all vigilantes in NYC as a way to elevate his underground side business. It plays out in Born Again but continues on after Secret Wars."

He'd add that this meeting "[is] a cog that ultimately fits into a larger story to be played, the larger story being the MCU."

With Spider-Man: No Way Home and Spider-Man 4 both released during the Multiverse Saga, it makes sense for the wall-crawler to be front and centre in that, especially after meeting his alternate reality counterparts. And, if recent reports are to be believed, Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock as well.

While fans have mixed feelings about Spider-Man and Venom teaming up - with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Men potentially added to the mix - Tom Holland appears pleased with the direction Marvel Studios is taking the movie in.

"I read it three weeks ago and it really lit a fire in me," Holland said during a recent podcast appearance. "Zendaya and I sat down and read it together and we at times were like bouncing around the living room."

"Like this is a real movie worthy of the fans’ respect, but there [are] a few things we need to figure out before we can get that really going. But it’s exciting and I’m really, really excited about it."

Spider-Man 4 has been officially dated for July 26, 2026 with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton helming a script penned by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.