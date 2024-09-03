SPIDER-MAN 4: 5 Directors Who Could Helm The Wall-Crawler's Next MCU Adventure

Sam Raimi directed the original Spider-Man trilogy and Marc Webb later stepped in to helm The Amazing Spider-Man movies. When it came time for Marvel Studios to reboot the character, Jon Watts was entrusted with taking charge of the character's MCU adventures.

He did a spectacular job across Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, but ultimately decided to move on from Peter Parker after completing the trilogy. Now, Spider-Man 4 needs a new director and rumours continue to swirl about who will take the helm.

Depending on who you believe, the movie - which is expected to be released in 2026 between Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars - is either going to be a street-level story featuring Daredevil and The Kingpin or another Multiversal team-up.

5. Jon Favreau

After directing Iron Man and Iron Man 2, Jon Favreau was the top contender to take the helm of The Avengers for Marvel Studios. His experience on the sequel seemingly soured him on the MCU, and he instead chose to make Cowboys & Aliens.

Despite moving on to the likes of The Lion King and The Mandalorian, Favreau has remained friendly with Kevin Feige and continued to show up as a supporting character across several franchises (most notably Spider-Man) by playing Happy Hogan.

The actor and filmmaker is clearly well-versed in the web-slinger's corner of the MCU so, once he's done with The Mandalorian and Grogu, Spider-Man 4 sounds like an ideal Marvel comeback to us. Plus, if it does involve the Man Without Fear, what a great example it would be of someone coming full circle seeing as Favreau was Foggy Nelson in 2003's Daredevil movie.

Unfortunately, we don't think the timings will necessarily work here which is why the filmmaker doesn't place higher.

