SPIDER-MAN 4: 5 Reasons Spider-Man's Rumored Clash With Venom Is The Right Choice For The Movie

With rumours swirling that Spider-Man 4 will feature Tom Holland's Peter Parker crossing paths with Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock, we explore some of the reasons why a meeting with Venom is the right move...

By JoshWilding - Sep 20, 2024 01:09 PM EST
In Venom: The Last Dance's final trailer, we caught a first glimpse at Knull, God of the Symbiotes. It's since been reported that Spider-Man 4 will bring Eddie Brock into the MCU for the two iconic characters to battle the King in Black. 

Nothing is confirmed as we write this but the news has received a mixed response from fans, particularly when we previously heard the idea was for Spider-Man and Daredevil to square off with The Kingpin.

There are pros and cons to a Spider-Man/Venom movie, yes, but we're choosing to focus on the former today. In this feature, we dive into the reasons why a Symbiotic team-up to battle a Multiversal villain in Knull could be the best possible direction for Destin Daniel Cretton's Spider-Man 4.

You can read through our breakdown by clicking on the "Next"/"View List" buttons below. 
 

5. Peter Parker Needs The Black Suit

VENOMWARSM2024001-Cover-1-copy

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker lost everything. His Aunt May, his girlfriend, his best friend, and his very identity as the world forgot he ever existed. 

Needless to say, now feels like the right time for Spider-Man to don the alien costume and head down a darker path. Marvel Studios will just need to find a clever way to handle this, especially as Peter #2 already brought him back from the edge and No Way Home's ending was meant as a fresh start for him as Spider-Man. 

Beyond a storytelling perspective, the prospect of seeing the MCU's Spidey unleashing the same symbiote powers as those we saw in Insomniac's Spider-Man 2 is unbelievably exciting. 
 

4. A Clash With Venom Is Long Overdue

Spider-Man-375-Cover-copy

Sam Raimi was forced to shoehorn Venom into Spider-Man 3 and didn't exactly do right by the character. As a result, the wall-crawler squaring off with one of his greatest foes didn't hit the way we'd hoped and this movie can make up for that. 

In an ideal world, Marvel Studios would introduce its own Eddie Brock Variant and perhaps tell the Lethal Protector's story in a way that's 100% comic-accurate.

That doesn't appear to be the plan, but despite their many shortcomings, the Venom movies have established Tom Hardy as Venom. For plenty of fans and casual moviegoers, his version of the anti-hero fighting Tom Holland's Spider-Man is something they're desperate to see. 
 

3. Knull Is A Fitting Choice Of Villain

Knull-Earth-616-and-Knull-s-Symbiote-Earth-616-from-King-in-Black-Vol-1-1-001-copy

Had 2023's WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes not happened, there's a good chance Spider-Man 4 would have been released next year as the street-level story Marvel Studios originally intended (more on that soon). 

Now, the movie is likely swinging into theaters right between Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. If the former ends how we expect - with Earth-616's destruction - then a team-up with Daredevil doesn't add up. However, Spider-Man joining forces with Venom to battle Knull as the God of Symbiotes looks to bathe what's left of the Multiverse in darkness does

Knull is too good of a villain to waste on a quick fight in Venom: The Last Dance's final act. Had Sony set him up as an antagonist from 2018, we'd have a different take, but as things stand, Eddie seeking Peter's help to save reality itself has the makings of an epic blockbuster.
 

2. A Multiversal Epic (With Room For A Street-Level Story)

Avengers-Spider-Man-Marvel-Comics-Daredevil-copy

There's been some chatter online about Spider-Man 4 being both street-level and a Multiversal epic but we hope that's not the case. Yes, things could escalate and, heck, Spidey could turn to Daredevil and The Punisher in fending off a Symbiote invasion. 

Thinking about it, that might work...when it comes to the web-slinger and Man Without Fear working together to take down The Kingpin, that's a story which needs to be saved for Spider-Man 5

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures are reportedly working on a new trilogy so there's still time to return to this grounded story. We do need one of those after the heightened adventures we got with Far From Home and No Way Home, but it doesn't have to be all or nothing in Spider-Man 4!
 

1. Marvel Studios Can Fix Eddie Brock

intro-1717431108

Venom was an absolute mess but people did respond to Tom Hardy's madcap performance and the dynamic between Eddie Brock and Venom. Despite that, a lot of work needs to be done to fix this character. 

Marvel Studios can course correct with the Lethal Protector; while we'd expect many of those pre-existing quirks to remain, Kevin Feige can make him a little more serious and all those talented concept artists will surely overhaul his appearance (yes, we're talking about the missing chest logo).

With better writers and directors, Spider-Man 4 can do right by Venom and establish a dynamic between him and Peter Parker which, while likely different from the comics, will still be vastly better than if Avi Arad was in charge of their meeting...
 

EducatedDefense
EducatedDefense - 9/20/2024, 1:42 PM
This is a great example of what happens when you put plot and spectacle ahead of character. Sad to think of the film that could have been.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 9/20/2024, 1:57 PM
@EducatedDefense - eh... I think it's more or less the drawbacks of having a cinematic universe. Can't have Peter in a friendly neighborhood without a...neighborhood.

With this film being delayed until after doomsday, there's no way to tell a street-level story on Battle World.

With Sony wanting Spider-Man movies every 2 years, this can't be delayed any further.

Let the record reflect I don't want to see this plot but I understand the circumstance
BlackSpiderman
BlackSpiderman - 9/20/2024, 1:43 PM
The Venom Saga is a ready made Trilogy. The first movie has Peter find the suit and do what ever they need to do for that movie but at the end realizes the suit is bad and he discards it. Second movie has Eddie find the symbiote and you have Venom vs Spiderman. (My opinion, this movie would have a stinger that teases Carnage) Third movie would be a Venom/Spiderman Team Up (preferably against Carnage), or Knull if that's the direction the movie execs want to go.

Again, my opinion but I feel like that stuff just makes sense. Then you can have your Venom spinoff series (Lethal Protector).
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 9/20/2024, 1:46 PM
@BlackSpiderman - that's how it SHOULD have been.... that darn Sony though. Heck, I can't fully blame em, but they definitely threw some bs in mix.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 9/20/2024, 1:46 PM

User Comment Image
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 9/20/2024, 1:48 PM
I don’t think there is anyway they can pull this venom into the mcu and dye justice to venom. This Eddie is already an antihero. Someone correct me if I’m out of line but venom should be spideys most vicious bad guy to start out due to the aggressive influences of the symbiot. The chest piece is only there because it was on Spider-Man first and took aspects from Peter when he left, which is also why Eddie knows Peter is Spider-Man. This is just reminding me of Jennifer Lawrence’s mystique being the hero. This venom was built to be essentially an antihero from the start so what there’s gonna be another “misunderstanding” they fight then team up to fight knull. This doesn’t excite me
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 9/20/2024, 1:49 PM
Granted, Tom Hardy is a solid actor, capable of far more than Venom has offered in terms of real acting.

But the thing that bugs me with the role is that, full blown, it's reliant on so much CGI. Even if they found a way of incorporating that into a convincing performance - they'd also need a massive tonal shift from Sony's 'gonzo/tongue-in-cheek immature male' shtick.

Venom should be.. scary.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 9/20/2024, 1:55 PM
The Multiverse is where Sony could've thrived. Imagine if they and MARVEL worked together in thus process.

We could've seen Andrew Garfield take on Venom, as a continuation from NWH.

We could've seen Mayday Parker growing up, as Tobey gets back to the seasoned version of Spider-Man. How about seeing him take on the Jackel and the Chamelon?

Then, we could have our DD in a street level MCU story, taking down the rouges as he adjusts to the ambiguity of his new world.


Instead, we got a triple, non-stop, summersault of flop after flop...

In the words of Joey Swolle:

Ya need to do better!
itzayaboy
itzayaboy - 9/20/2024, 1:57 PM
Just here to say “[frick] you Avi Arad!”
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 9/20/2024, 1:58 PM
Shouldn’t have offed Carnage. How do you come back from that?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/20/2024, 2:02 PM
I still don’t like this rumored idea so I hope it’s not true (especially for someone who hasn’t been a SUMC fan like me)…

Anyway since you mentioned it , I did like the idea of Maguire’s Peter stopping Holland’s version from crossing the line in NWH.

User Comment Image

I like that it was him specifically since he’s been there and seems to have his shot together for the most part while Garfield’s Peter was still dealing with the loss of Gwen and mentioned how it had taken him down a darker path also.

Also just because he was stopped once doesn’t mean that pain and anger of losing everyone in a way still isn’t there for MCU Peter which is a perfect oppprtunity to have piece of the symbiote that was left behind by Hardy’s Venom in NWH attach to him (though it seems like it’s being retconned in The Last Dance).
DPSNUMBER1
DPSNUMBER1 - 9/20/2024, 2:04 PM
Can this be done with another version of Eddie Brock, different from the disastrous current one? The farther the MCU is from the Sonyverse, the better.
SummersClan
SummersClan - 9/20/2024, 2:08 PM
Please, not Hardy’s Venom. He’s a total goofball and far too much of good guy to really sell as a proper villain for Holland’s Spider-man. Plus he really has nothing much in common with Spider-man. The character is most effective when he’s a dark and scary mirror to Peter.

Also, Venom is just one of those characters who needs build up in order to really work. You can’t just plop him into Spidey’s world without some ground work because then he’s just another villain instead of Peter’s nightmares come to life.

P.S I miss when Venom was a creepier, more subdued creature who stalked in the shadows, tormenting Peter and MJ instead of gooey Hulk who made more noise than a Bayformer robot.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 9/20/2024, 2:09 PM
Spidey was finally back to being street-level after "No Way Home." However, the writers' strike, the MCU shift, and Sony's interference all led right back to a friendly multiversal Spidey.

Even far from home mentioned the multiverse. Like let this man chill

