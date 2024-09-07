SPIDER-MAN 4: Andrew Garfield Addresses Rumors He'll Return In Marvel Studios' NO WAY HOME Sequel

Rumours continue to swirl about Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures' plans for Spider-Man 4. We initially heard the idea was to tell a street-level story revolving around Peter Parker and Daredevil teaming up to battle Mayor Wilson Fisk as he looks to clamp down on New York's vigilantes.

Unfortunately, delays caused by last year's WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes now mean it's likely the Spider-Man: No Way Home sequel will be released between Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Why is that an issue? Well, if the former ends with the creation of Battleworld, that story revolving around the Kingpin of Crime no longer works in a Multiversal setting. As a result, Sony may have gotten its wish to reunite Tom Holland with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield for another epic team-up. To be fair, that wouldn't be a bad thing either!

IndieWire recently caught up with the latter and asked The Amazing Spider-Man star whether there's any truth to the rumours.

"I mean, like the internet is a big place," Garfield responded. "I think there’s a lot of people who will just say anything to get clicks. So you might have been duped, I’m afraid."

Oh, he's so the werewolf again, isn't he?

In 2022, Garfield confirmed he'd be open to playing Spider-Man again if the circumstances were right. "I mean, yes, definitely open to something if it felt right. Peter and Spider-Man, those characters are all about service, to the greater good and the many. He’s a working-class boy from Queens that knows struggle and loss and is deeply empathetic."

"I would try to borrow Peter Parker’s ethical framework in that, if there was an opportunity to step back in and tell more of that story, I would have to feel very sure and certain in myself."

An MCU return still seems far more likely than The Amazing Spider-Man 3 and there's been nothing to suggest this wall-crawler is part of the same world as the Venom and Kraven the Hunter franchises, for example.

Reflecting on his No Way Home experience, Garfield has also said, "I snuck into a theater on opening night and just watched with my baseball cap on and my mask. In fact, I was also with Tobey, me and Tobey snuck into a theater together and no one knew we were there. It was just a really beautiful thing to share together."

Spider-Man 4 doesn't have a confirmed release date but is in the works. Recently, Holland was spotted visiting Amy Pascal's office on the Universal lot, sparking speculation they may have been meeting to discuss Spidey's future.