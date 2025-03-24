SPIDER-MAN 4 Fan Art Transforms STRANGER THINGS Star Sadie Sink Into The Perfect Gwen Stacy

Sadie Sink's mystery MCU role continues to be a hotly debated topic online, though we're still no closer to knowing for sure who the Stranger Things and O'Dessa star will play in Spider-Man 4.

Black Cat has emerged as the latest possibility, though you won't need to look far before finding names like Jean Grey, Mary Jane Watson, Firestar, and...Gwen Stacy.

The greatest love of young Peter Parker's life made her big screen debut in 2007's Spider-Man 3 where she was played by Bryce Dallas Howard. Emma Stone later took over the role for 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man and returned in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 where the character was killed by Harry Osborn after he became the "Green Goblin."

The plan was for her to rise from the dead in The Amazing Spider-Man 3, one of many weird creative decisions the threequel looked set to make. Another involved Norman Osborn's decapitated head and his own miraculous resurrection.

In recent years, the Multiverse has put a new spin on Gwen by making her Spider-Woman (she counts "Spider-Gwen" and "Ghost Spider" among her other aliases). The web-spinning teenager has taken centre stage in the Spider-Verse movies and will even suit up in season 2 of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

Could Spider-Man 4 be next? We'll have to wait and see, but some newly revealed fan art reveals what Sink might look like as the MCU's Gwen Stacy. Forgetting her superhero alter-ego for a moment, she's well-suited to the character and would be an exciting addition to Peter's corner of the MCU as Gwen.

We've yet to see the definitive version of Gwen on screen and Marvel Studios could change that. However, Spidey would no doubt be a little reluctant about romancing his college classmate after Peter #2 mentioned he tragicallt lost her in his reality.

"This is news to me. This is news to me," Sink has said of the possibility of playing Jean Grey in the movie. "No, I have nothing to say about this. The rumours are really cool, though. It's an awesome rumour. I know the character. It's a great character, so that was cool to read."

Spider-Man 4 has been officially dated for July 31, 2026, with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton helming a script penned by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.