SPIDER-MAN 4 Promo Art Reveals New Look At Tobey Maguire's Wall-Crawler In Sam Raimi's Unmade 2011 Movie

SPIDER-MAN 4 Promo Art Reveals New Look At Tobey Maguire's Wall-Crawler In Sam Raimi's Unmade 2011 Movie SPIDER-MAN 4 Promo Art Reveals New Look At Tobey Maguire's Wall-Crawler In Sam Raimi's Unmade 2011 Movie

Packaging once set to be used for Spider-Man 4 has been revealed and it offers a fun glimpse at what might have been had Sam Raimi and Tobey Maguire reteamed one more time. Take a closer look here...

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 02, 2024 01:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man

Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 4 fell apart for a variety of reasons and was ultimately replaced by 2012 reboot, The Amazing Spider-Man. The plan had been for John Malkovich to play The Vulture, with Anne Hathaway set to star as Black Cat and Angelina Jolie taking on the role of Adrian Toomes' daughter, The Vulturess. 

Tobey Maguire's return as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans are hoping Raimi - who helmed 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - could one day make the movie. 

If he does, chances are it will look much different as we're now dealing with a Spider-Man who is at a much later stage of his superhero career; for all we know, Peter Parker and Mary Jane may have even had kids!

Regardless, today brings a glimpse at what might have been. These unused packaging designs for Spider-Man 4 offer a new look at the web-slinger in artwork once set to accompany action figures and the like. While there's a chance these were only very early attempts, we'd guess there weren't any plans to fundamentally change Spidey's costume (or give this fourth instalment a subtitle any more exciting than "4").

Back in 2022, Raimi shared his delight at seeing characters from his Spider-Man franchise return in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and seemingly expressed an interest in being part of continuing the story of Tobey Maguire's web-slinger. 

"I’ve always loved Batman," the filmmaker admitted. "If I ever saw the Batsignal up in the air, I’d come running. If I heard that deep, gurgling laugh of The Shadow coming from the darkness, I would also tentatively step outside." Raimi then added, "And Spider-Man would be ahead of Doctor Strange, but I don’t want to put him down the list!"

So, he remains interested in Spidey, but what did the director think about Spider-Man: No Way Home? "I was honoured," Raimi admitted. "It’s like someone said, 'You know your old friends that have passed away? We’ve found a way to bring them back for a brief time.'"

While fans have expressed an interest in seeing a Spider-Man 4 with Maguire, Andrew Garfield being given another shot in The Amazing Spider-Man 3 appears to be a bigger priority for many. If Raimi ends up helming Avengers: Secret Wars, perhaps it's there he'll reunite with Maguire.

Check out these newly surfaced designs in the X post below.

RUMOR: SPIDER-MAN 4 Update Reveals Whether Jon Watts Will Return To Helm The Web-Spinner's Next Movie
Related:

RUMOR: SPIDER-MAN 4 Update Reveals Whether Jon Watts Will Return To Helm The Web-Spinner's Next Movie
EL MUERTO Spider-Man Spin-Off Is Reportedly Still In Development Without Star Bad Bunny
Recommended For You:

EL MUERTO Spider-Man Spin-Off Is Reportedly Still In Development Without Star Bad Bunny
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Th3Batman - 2/2/2024, 2:01 PM
I remember these designs from Spider-Man 3's material, so the only new thing here is the Spider-Man 4 logo. These were very early designs that were still being worked on, likely to be updated before reaching the market.
Th3Batman - 2/2/2024, 2:03 PM
"If I ever saw the Batsignal up in the air, I’d come running".

I'd be the first to welcome him as Batman's new director. Hopefully once Reeves is done, we can get him on board a similar elseworld trilogy. Batman + a horror director like Raimi is a match made in heaven.
Shinzo - 2/2/2024, 2:04 PM
Still the best Spider-Man series and costume in live action to date.
Th3Batman - 2/2/2024, 3:07 PM
@Shinzo - Raimi's trilogy is so far ahead the other 2 series that came after it, it's not even a fair contest. The Amazing Spider-Man movies were a dumpster fire, while the MCU Spider-Man movies were just generic movies that were so afraid to do anything.
Matchesz - 2/2/2024, 2:04 PM
MisterDoctor217 - 2/2/2024, 2:05 PM
Those are recycled designes for promo images for Spidey 3.

I had an album with stickers full of those kind of images and those were the ones used most often lol

So how are they new ? They were used everywhere from notebook covers to you boxes.

We aren’t that dumb 😫
Spoken - 2/2/2024, 2:06 PM
Ok, If Sam Raimi does Brave and The Bold, then ok I'm ready for two Batmen!

I hate the what ifs behind a Spider-Man 4. Totally would of loved to see Tobey don the suit one more time before Sony just Sony's things like usual.
garu - 2/2/2024, 2:10 PM
Tobey Maguire should play The Joker in the new DCU

that's it
HashTagSwagg - 2/2/2024, 2:26 PM
Product name? I've been waiting to see a live action version of that dude for years. Hopefully they get round to doing him eventually.
TheShellyMan - 2/2/2024, 2:37 PM
RIP Carl Weathers!
WhatIfRickJames - 2/2/2024, 2:41 PM
@TheShellyMan - oh shit! That sucks
dracula - 2/2/2024, 2:47 PM
Really ridiculous when you think about how things went down

Raimi asked for another year to get the movie together

They were setting up amazing spiderman behind his back just in case

Amazing Spider-Man still wasnt released until a year after the spiderman 4 release date

Either way they didnt get a movie out when they wanted to
ThorArms - 2/2/2024, 2:49 PM
@dracula - Not that ridiculous if you remember how idiotic Sony is with the SM franchise
KaptainKhaos - 2/2/2024, 2:50 PM
OFF TOPIC: R.I.P CARL WEATHERS
WhatIfRickJames - 2/2/2024, 2:55 PM
Wonder if Josh is going to post the Carl Weathers obit on SFFGazette first....
IronMan616 - 2/2/2024, 3:07 PM
RIP Carl Weathers. You were great in everything you’ve ever done.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder