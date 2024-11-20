SPIDER-MAN 4: Talk Of The Movie Being Delayed Appears To Be Much Ado About Nothing

Over the weekend, you might have seen comments from Jeff Sneider claiming Spider-Man 4's release date was likely to be pushed back as a result of production on the movie not starting until the second half of 2025.

He posited that Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures would push the untiled Spider-Man: No Way Home sequel by "some months," a decision which makes little sense so soon after the movie's July 2026 release date was announced to great fanfare.

Now, we have a somewhat more believable update from insider Daniel Richtman.

Confirming that Spider-Man 4 will indeed start production next summer, he explains that this minor delay is simply to allow Tom Holland to film his roles in Avengers: Doomsday and Christopher Nolan's next movie. There's no indication of any sort of release date delay.

While Spider-Man: No Way Home found great success in the December of 2021, that was a unique situation. For starters, the pandemic meant that Sony had no other choice than to release it then and, with restrictions lifting across the globe, it came at a time when people were eager for the big screen experience.

Spider-Man 4 could take Marvel Studios' vacant November 6 slot in 2026. However, we're sure everyone involved wants this to be one of the biggest summer movies of that year as that isn't the most favourable month for blockbusters.

A supposed synopsis for Spider-Man 4 - which has been rumoured to be titled both Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Spider-Man: King in Black - reads, "Following the events of Doomsday, Peter Parker is determined to lead a normal life and focus on college, stepping back from his responsibilities as Spider-Man."

"However, peace is short-lived when a deadly new threat emerges, endangering his friends and forcing Peter to reconsider his promise. With stakes higher than ever, Peter reluctantly returns to his Spider-Man identity and finds himself teaming up with an unlikely ally to protect those he loves," it concludes.

"All I can tell you is that it's happening," Tom Holland said last month on Good Morning America while discussing his new non-alcoholic beer, Bero.

Revealing they've spent quite a bit of time working on the movie's concept, he said everyone involved now feels "strong enough" to go ahead and reiterated that shooting will begin next summer. "The idea is crazy," the actor teased. "It's a little different to anything we've done before, but I think the fans are gonna really respond to it."

Spider-Man 4 has been officially dated for July 26, 2026 with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton helming a script penned by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.