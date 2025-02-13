SPIDER-MAN 4: We Now Have A Confirmed Shoot Date For Tom Holland's Next Solo Spidey Adventure

SPIDER-MAN 4: We Now Have A Confirmed Shoot Date For Tom Holland's Next Solo Spidey Adventure

We had heard that production was set to get underway on Spider-Man 4 in late 2025, but it looks like cameras are scheduled to begin rolling a little sooner than expected...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 13, 2025 07:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man

Last we heard, Marvel and Sony's fourth solo Spider-Man movie was scheduled to begin shooting in late 2025, and we now appear to have confirmation (though filming could commence a little earlier than expected).

The organization founded by Tom Holland's parents, The Brothers Trust, has launched an online competition/giveaway, and the details reveal that cameras will roll on Spider-Man 4 in London this summer. This could still mean from September through to the autumn months, but there's a chance production might get underway sooner.

We know that Avengers: Doomsday is set to film in London next month, but, depending on the size of Holland's role (we've heard Spider-Man has much more to do in Secret Wars), the actor could conceivably shoot both projects back-to-back.

By entering the giveaway (more here), you have the chance to win:

An all expenses paid trip for 2 to London, United Kingdom, summer/autumn 2025

Visit the movie set of Spider-Man 4 for a meet & greet with Tom Holland, plus lunch with Tom and a tour of the studio

A picture/selfie with Tom Holland

A picture on the set of Spider-Man 4 (which you will receive once the film is released)

Lunch with Tom Holland

Airfares from anywhere in the world

3 nights hotel accommodation

£1000 spending money

2 tickets to any West End show of your choice

The script for Spider-Man 4 is believed to have undergone a major overhaul, possibly due to differences of opinion between Holland and Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige,

After reported disagreements about the best way to proceed, we've heard that Feige and Sony Pictures' Tom Rothman had settled on a mostly grounded story with some Multiversal elements, though the movie was still being described as an "Avengers-level event" up until very recently.

Here's what Holland had to say about the fourth solo Spidey movie in a recent interview.

"We have the best in the business working toward whatever the story might be. But until we’ve cracked it, we have a legacy to protect. The third movie was so special in so many ways that we need to make sure we do the right thing."

It seems they are still trying to figure out what "the right thing" is, but it certainly sounds like a lot of different ideas have been considered. If every rumor was to be believed, Spider-Man 4 will see Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's wall-crawlers join forces with Venom, Ghost Rider, Black Cat, Daredevil and The Punisher to face off against Mephisto, Vulture, Knull, and an army of Symbiotes.

The fact that the project is now on track to begin filming suggests that any issues have been ironed out.

RUMOR: Willem Dafoe In Talks For Green Goblin Return - Will We See Him In SPIDER-MAN 4?
Related:

RUMOR: Willem Dafoe In Talks For Green Goblin Return - Will We See Him In SPIDER-MAN 4?
Colman Domingo Drops Major YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Spoiler; Confirms He Talked Kang With Marvel
Recommended For You:

Colman Domingo Drops Major YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Spoiler; Confirms He Talked Kang With Marvel

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
KwisatzHaderach
KwisatzHaderach - 2/13/2025, 7:23 AM
Please don’t ruin this too

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder