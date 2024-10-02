SPIDER-MAN: Andrew Garfield Confirms He'll Return As Peter Parker IF Marvel Can Deliver A "Great Concept"

Spider-Man: No Way Home star Andrew Garfield has confirmed he would be willing to return as Peter Parker, provided Marvel Studios can find a story he believes is worth telling. Here's what he had to say...

By JoshWilding - Oct 02, 2024 09:10 AM EST
Source: Esquire

Andrew Garfield once had a bright future as Spider-Man; alas, when The Amazing Spider-Man 2 failed to live up to expectations, Sony Pictures teamed up with Marvel Studios and scrapped plans for two more solo movies, Sinister Six, and an earlier iteration of Venom

Like Tobey Maguire before him, Garfield's time as Peter Parker didn't exactly end on a high note. However, both actors were given a second chance when they joined Tom Holland in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home

Talking to Esquire, Garfield admitted he was "left dangling" when The Amazing Spider-Man 3 was shelved and said his MCU debut "was really healing for me."

As for whether he'd be open to reprising the role again, he revealed, "For sure, I would 100 percent come back if it was the right thing, if it’s additive to the culture, if there’s a great concept or something that hasn’t been done before that’s unique and odd and exciting and that you can sink your teeth into."

Garfield added, "I love that character, and it brings joy. If part of what I bring is joy, then I’m joyful in return."

The question now is whether he will return. Social media scoopers are already hinting that the plan is for Garfield to show up in Spider-Man 4, likely meaning Peter #1 will enlist Peter #2 and #3 to help him and Tom Hardy's Venom battle the King in Black...assuming the rumours are true! 

According to @MyTimeToShineH, Garfield's Spidey will appear in at least two upcoming projects. We'll see.

Last year, Maguire also said he would also be open to suiting up again. 

"I love these films and I love all of the different series," he said. "If these guys called me and said, ‘Would you show up tonight to hang out and goof around?’ or ‘Would you show up to do this movie or read a scene or do a Spider-Man thing?’ it would be a ‘yes!’ Because why wouldn’t I want to do that?"

It's been claimed that Holland's wall-crawler will be a big part of the next Avengers movies so we also can't discount the possibility of Garfield and Maguire showing up in Doomsday and Secret Wars.

Stay tuned for updates and find a link to the full piece on Garfield below.

RUMOR: SPIDER-MAN 4's Title May Have Been Revealed (And It's Positively Venomous)
SPIDER-NOIR Star Brendon Gleeson Teases Philosopher Villain; Amy Pascal Promises SPIDER-MAN 4 Is Happening
SPIDER-NOIR Star Brendon Gleeson Teases "Philosopher" Villain; Amy Pascal Promises SPIDER-MAN 4 Is Happening
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/2/2024, 9:42 AM
Oh shucks...that means he is not coming back :(
bobevanz
bobevanz - 10/2/2024, 9:44 AM
Lol they only have concepts of a plan.. We Live In Time looks good, like a Terms of Endearment for this generation
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/2/2024, 10:04 AM
@bobevanz - Concepts of a plan will save the ducks and cats of this fine nation....before NCMEc fill Cybertips on every citizen
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 10/2/2024, 9:44 AM
This is a Wilding article alright.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/2/2024, 10:04 AM
@IAmAHoot - he reigns supreme
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 10/2/2024, 9:45 AM
I present to you, Jonathan Hickman's Time Runs Out and Secret Wars (and it's many tie-ins).
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 10/2/2024, 9:49 AM
@ObserverIO - Hickman’s legit got the Midas touch.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/2/2024, 10:02 AM
@ObserverIO - i still have all of Hickman's runs of Avengers in my shelf and i understand nothing, i really cant imagine this adapted in a movie by any director on the MCU rooster.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 10/2/2024, 9:47 AM
He can spidey again if he keeps the beard!
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 10/2/2024, 9:47 AM
he can *be Spidey
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 10/2/2024, 9:49 AM
a Great Concept would be more money
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/2/2024, 10:02 AM
@harryba11zack - thats only the idea of a concept
Matchesz
Matchesz - 10/2/2024, 9:54 AM
Welp, it’s been nice knowing you Andrew
HermanM
HermanM - 10/2/2024, 10:05 AM
The best concept would be to just not have him
DocSpock
DocSpock - 10/2/2024, 10:12 AM
@HermanM -

I agree completely.
FinnishDude
FinnishDude - 10/2/2024, 10:10 AM
Andrew, you did the TASM movies. Don't start acting now that you have high standards for Spider-Man.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 10/2/2024, 10:15 AM

ASM 1 was bad. ASM 2 was horrible.

But the brits all have a huge butt love for Garfield in the role.

But I do think SM:NWH with all 3 Spideys was great. Like a story ripped right out of a comic book.
grif
grif - 10/2/2024, 10:18 AM
if they can deliver a great check


Thing94
Thing94 - 10/2/2024, 10:19 AM
Confirms lol

