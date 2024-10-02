SPIDER-MAN: Andrew Garfield Confirms He'll Return As Peter Parker IF Marvel Can Deliver A "Great Concept"

Andrew Garfield once had a bright future as Spider-Man; alas, when The Amazing Spider-Man 2 failed to live up to expectations, Sony Pictures teamed up with Marvel Studios and scrapped plans for two more solo movies, Sinister Six, and an earlier iteration of Venom.

Like Tobey Maguire before him, Garfield's time as Peter Parker didn't exactly end on a high note. However, both actors were given a second chance when they joined Tom Holland in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Talking to Esquire, Garfield admitted he was "left dangling" when The Amazing Spider-Man 3 was shelved and said his MCU debut "was really healing for me."

As for whether he'd be open to reprising the role again, he revealed, "For sure, I would 100 percent come back if it was the right thing, if it’s additive to the culture, if there’s a great concept or something that hasn’t been done before that’s unique and odd and exciting and that you can sink your teeth into."

Garfield added, "I love that character, and it brings joy. If part of what I bring is joy, then I’m joyful in return."

The question now is whether he will return. Social media scoopers are already hinting that the plan is for Garfield to show up in Spider-Man 4, likely meaning Peter #1 will enlist Peter #2 and #3 to help him and Tom Hardy's Venom battle the King in Black...assuming the rumours are true!

According to @MyTimeToShineH, Garfield's Spidey will appear in at least two upcoming projects. We'll see.

Last year, Maguire also said he would also be open to suiting up again.

"I love these films and I love all of the different series," he said. "If these guys called me and said, ‘Would you show up tonight to hang out and goof around?’ or ‘Would you show up to do this movie or read a scene or do a Spider-Man thing?’ it would be a ‘yes!’ Because why wouldn’t I want to do that?"

It's been claimed that Holland's wall-crawler will be a big part of the next Avengers movies so we also can't discount the possibility of Garfield and Maguire showing up in Doomsday and Secret Wars.

Stay tuned for updates and find a link to the full piece on Garfield below.