SPIDER-MAN Is Returning To Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade With Balloon Based On John Romita Sr.'s Artwork

It's been revealed today that Spider-Man is making his grand return to the streets and skies of New York City on November 28 for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

For the first time in a decade, the web-slinger will bring Marvel back to one of New York City's most iconic events, celebrating Marvel and Spider-Man's roots in New York, the home of Marvel and its 85-year comic book history.

Perhaps most amazing for comic book fans is the fact this balloon is based on a specific artist's style: the late, great John Romita Sr.

"Ever since Marvel Comics #1 hit stands in 1939, Marvel’s home has always been New York. So when the opportunity to work with Macy’s came about to bring one of our most iconic characters back to one of the most emblematic events of New York City, we knew this was the perfect fit for Spidey and our brand’s legacy," said Chris Fondacaro, Head of Marvel Franchise

He continued, "We’re absolutely thrilled to celebrate our roots and our fans while honoring one of the most indelible comic book creators from Marvel Comics: John Romita Sr."

Jordan Dabby, producer of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, added: "Fans will be delighted to see Spider-Man swinging back into the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and we couldn't be more thrilled to welcome everyone’s favorite web-slinger to this year’s spectacular balloon lineup."

"Just like the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Spider-Man is a true New York City icon, and I can’t wait for live spectators and viewers across the country to erupt in excitement as Spidey soars high above the streets of the Big Apple on Thanksgiving morning."

As an unparalleled Marvel artist and art director, John Romita Sr.’s art and creative vision of Spider-Man remains one of the most globally recognized versions of the character to date.

While many incredible artists brought Peter Parker/Spider-Man to life over decades, John Romita Sr. created some of the most definitive eras Spider-Man, including many of Spidey’s classic cast, rogues gallery, and love interests like Mary Jane.

Spider-Man first debuted in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 1981, later making his debut as Marvel’s first larger-than-life balloon in 1987. Spidey quickly became a favourite of Parade watchers and fans at other events for over a decade. After the original balloon was retired, Spidey made his return to the Parade in 2009, running as part of the Parade until 2014.

The 98th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will air Thursday, November 28th in the U.S. on NBC and stream on Peacock.