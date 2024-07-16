SPIDER-NOIR Rumored Synopsis Reveals The Villains Nicolas Cage's Ben Reilly Will Face - SPOILERS

SPIDER-NOIR Rumored Synopsis Reveals The Villains Nicolas Cage's Ben Reilly Will Face - SPOILERS

A rumored plot synopsis for Prime Video's Spider-Noir is doing the rounds, and it may reveal the villains Nicolas Cage's wall-crawling hero will face...

By MarkCassidy - Jul 16, 2024 08:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man

A recent rumor claimed to reveal the identity of Nicolas Cage's Depression-era crime-fighter in Prime Video's upcoming Spider-Noir series, and a synopsis may now cast some light on the villains he'll be facing.

Possible spoilers follow.

According to the breakdown (via Daniel Richtman), Ben Reilly (Cage) will be up against Silvio Manfredi, aka Silvermane, and Yuri Watanabe, aka Wraith.

"We follow Ben Reilly, a PI, as he stumbles down a rabbit hole of corruption in 1933 New York City, while also establishing his past as a superhero. Reilly investigates the death of Edward Addison, which leads him to discover that the Mayor is up to something nefarious that involves crime boss Silvermane and femme fatale Yuri Watanabe."

We assume Brendan Gleeson will play Silvermane, but other bad guys - including the Sandman - are also expected to appear. 

Oren Uziel will serve as writer and executive producer on the show, with Into the Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller and former Sony boss Amy Pascal also on board as executive producers.

Uziel is known for penning romantic actioner The Lost City, along with the likes of 22 Jump Street, Mortal Kombat, and The Cloverfield Paradox. He's also has writing credits on John Wick: Chapter 4 and the upcoming Borderlands video game adaptation.

Cage didn't reprise the role of Noir for the recent Across the Spider-Verse animated sequel, but is expected to return for the final film in the animated trilogy, Beyond the Spider-Verse.

The character was mostly utilized as comic relief in Into the Spider-Verse, but the comics are significantly darker, so it'll be interesting to see which direction this live-action show goes in.

What do you make of this rumor? Are you surprised that these particular characters will be the primary antagonists? Drop us a comment down below.

"Spider-Man Noir, often simply referred to as Noir, is a superhero appearing in American comic books published by Marvel Comics. Part of the Marvel Noir universe (Earth-90214), this alternate version of Spider-Man is a noir-themed take on the character and emerges in a version of New York during the Great Depression. While investigating a smuggling ring, Peter Parker is bitten by what seems to be a highly-venomous spider housed inside a spider-god idol. Falling unconscious, Parker has a vision of the spider-god promising him power. He then awakes inside a cocoon and emerges from it, now possessing super-human abilities similar to a spider."

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/16/2024, 8:10 PM
User Comment Image
CoHost
CoHost - 7/16/2024, 8:33 PM
@harryba11zack - I don't think the Burton Batman movies have as much memes as the Raimi Spidey trilogy.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 7/16/2024, 8:19 PM
#NotMyBenReilly

User Comment Image
TheJester187
TheJester187 - 7/16/2024, 8:25 PM
Lmao trash!
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/16/2024, 8:31 PM
So they couldn't do a 1933 Peter Parker working as a P.I trying to unravel a mystery involving a series of killings of lawyers and judges that all point to two crime bosses named Hammerhead and Tombstone. Peter left his life as Spider-Man behind when he became a P.I but must put the shit back on in order to operate outside the justice system before the two crime lords take over NYC.
Slotherin
Slotherin - 7/16/2024, 8:53 PM
@SonOfAGif - can't believe I didn't think of using those two. Tombstone is a good fit and Hammerhead works better in a noir setting than he does in most others.
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 7/16/2024, 8:52 PM
I [frick]ing love it!!!!!!!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/16/2024, 8:53 PM
Sounds cool if true to me but I’m a sucker for these PI noir stories!!.

I could see Brendan Gleeson as Silvermane though it’s interesting that Yuri Watanabe is slotted into the femme fatale role unlike someone who is a more natural fit like Felicia Hardy which makes me hope they have plans for her , perhaps in Spider Man 4?.

Anyway , i doubt Yuri will be an antagonist but at the least a morally grey character whose intentions we don’t know till the end.
Slotherin
Slotherin - 7/16/2024, 8:53 PM
Silvermane is admittedly a good pick for someone to easily adapt to a noir setting

