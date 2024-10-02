SPIDER-NOIR Set Photos Reveal First Look At Nicolas Cage As Ben Reilly(?)

Prime Video's live-action Spider-Noir series is now filming, and the first photos reveal Nicolas Cage as the washed-up hero who is believed to be a take on Ben Reilly...

By MarkCassidy - Oct 02, 2024 07:10 PM EST
Cameras are now rolling on Prime Video's Spider-Noir series, which will introduce a live-action take on Nicolas Cage's Spider-Man Noir from the animated Into The Spider-Verse movies.

Just Jared has shared the first photos from the set, and they reveal Cage filming a scene as the titular washed-up crime-fighter (not in costume, unfortunately). We don't have much context for the sequence being shot, but the site notes that Cage's character appears to have been "knocked over by something in the scene."

The show's official logline says the show “tells the story of an aging and down on his luck private investigator (Cage) in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero.”

Though this has yet to be officially confirmed, Cage is believed to be playing a new take on Peter Parker's genetic clone, Ben Reilly, aka the Scarlet Spider.

According to a more detailed unofficial synopsis: "We follow Ben Reilly, a PI, as he stumbles down a rabbit hole of corruption in 1933 New York City, while also establishing his past as a superhero. Reilly investigates the death of Edward Addison, which leads him to discover that the Mayor is up to something nefarious that involves crime boss Silvermane and femme fatale Yuri Watanabe."

Cage joins Lamorne Morris, Brendan Gleeson, Abraham Popoola, Li Jun Li, Karen Rodriguez and Jack Huston. Jun Li is playing Wraith and we assume Brendan Gleeson will play Silvermane, but other bad guys - including the Sandman - are also expected to appear.

Check out the photos at the link below.

Oren Uziel will serve as writer and executive producer on the show, with Into the Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller and former Sony boss Amy Pascal also on board as executive producers.

Uziel is known for penning romantic actioner The Lost City, along with the likes of 22 Jump Street, Mortal Kombat, and The Cloverfield Paradox. He also has writing credits on John Wick: Chapter 4 and the upcoming Borderlands video game adaptation.

Cage didn't reprise the role of Noir for the recent Across the Spider-Verse animated sequel, but is expected to return for the final film in the animated trilogy, Beyond the Spider-Verse.

ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 10/2/2024, 7:13 PM
The comic was damn good, hope they don't screw it up.
Steel86
Steel86 - 10/2/2024, 7:13 PM
Its happening, its really happening.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/2/2024, 7:18 PM
@Steel86 - we are getting a show that stars Nicolas [frick]ing Cage as the older noir version of Spider Man

We live in wild times lol.
Fares
Fares - 10/2/2024, 7:52 PM
@Steel86 @TheVisionary25 - there's always some projects that when they start shooting I'm like "they greenlit that?"

Then when they come out I'm like "they already shot that?"

And then when they're in the rearview mirror I'm like "I can't believe that thing came out already, it feels like a fever dream".

This one is moving so fast, it feels like one of those.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/2/2024, 7:55 PM
@Fares - I can see that lol

And what’s crazy is it’s a solid cast too!!.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/2/2024, 7:17 PM
Long Legs 2 ...long harder
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 10/2/2024, 7:21 PM
he's great
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/2/2024, 7:35 PM
Correct me if I’m wrong but this isn’t them bringing the Spiderverse version from animation to live action because wasn’t that iteration clearly Peter Parker?.

I mean he does mention Uncle Ben (though I guess Ben Reilly could do that too if he is Peter’s clone though I doubt that’s the case here).

Granted , they haven’t confirmed he’s Ben Reilly so this could be moot.

User Comment Image

Anyway , I don’t think we’ll see much of him in costume honestly (likely in flashbacks or even the end when perhaps he puts on the suit to take down the villains)

While it seems like a loose adaptation of the comic like the other SUMC projects more or less , I am still far more interested in this then the likes of Venom:The Last Dance or Kraven The Hunter coming out.

Granted , I’m also a sucker for a noir story aswell so there’s that!!.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 10/2/2024, 7:37 PM
I’m shocked this is happening. Sony actually giving a movie people may want??? What is this universe we live in?
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 10/2/2024, 7:42 PM
What a cool damn project to do. I freaking love Nicolas Cage!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/2/2024, 7:53 PM
@IAmAHoot - a National Treasure ;).

User Comment Image
Mercwitham0uth
Mercwitham0uth - 10/2/2024, 7:47 PM
Wait what? I thought this was going to be animated.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 10/2/2024, 7:49 PM
After ditching Lord and Miller, we all know this is gonna be bad.
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 10/2/2024, 7:52 PM
So pumped for this!! Hopefully it turns out good , but whether it is or not I’m so glad I’m on the timeline where Nic Cage got to play Spidey lol
Well a variation of Spidey lol


Hopefully it’s wacky and has some cool action.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 10/2/2024, 7:53 PM
User Comment Image

