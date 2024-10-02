SPIDER-NOIR Set Photos Reveal First Look At Nicolas Cage As Ben Reilly(?)

Cameras are now rolling on Prime Video's Spider-Noir series, which will introduce a live-action take on Nicolas Cage's Spider-Man Noir from the animated Into The Spider-Verse movies.

Just Jared has shared the first photos from the set, and they reveal Cage filming a scene as the titular washed-up crime-fighter (not in costume, unfortunately). We don't have much context for the sequence being shot, but the site notes that Cage's character appears to have been "knocked over by something in the scene."

The show's official logline says the show “tells the story of an aging and down on his luck private investigator (Cage) in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero.”

Though this has yet to be officially confirmed, Cage is believed to be playing a new take on Peter Parker's genetic clone, Ben Reilly, aka the Scarlet Spider.

According to a more detailed unofficial synopsis: "We follow Ben Reilly, a PI, as he stumbles down a rabbit hole of corruption in 1933 New York City, while also establishing his past as a superhero. Reilly investigates the death of Edward Addison, which leads him to discover that the Mayor is up to something nefarious that involves crime boss Silvermane and femme fatale Yuri Watanabe."

Cage joins Lamorne Morris, Brendan Gleeson, Abraham Popoola, Li Jun Li, Karen Rodriguez and Jack Huston. Jun Li is playing Wraith and we assume Brendan Gleeson will play Silvermane, but other bad guys - including the Sandman - are also expected to appear.

Check out the photos at the link below.

We have photos of Nicolas Cage as Spider-Man Noir on the set of his new series, "Spider-Noir."



Click ⬇️ to see the photos from the scene: https://t.co/H2XryHlJ2K — JustJared.com (@JustJared) October 2, 2024

Oren Uziel will serve as writer and executive producer on the show, with Into the Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller and former Sony boss Amy Pascal also on board as executive producers.

Uziel is known for penning romantic actioner The Lost City, along with the likes of 22 Jump Street, Mortal Kombat, and The Cloverfield Paradox. He also has writing credits on John Wick: Chapter 4 and the upcoming Borderlands video game adaptation.

Cage didn't reprise the role of Noir for the recent Across the Spider-Verse animated sequel, but is expected to return for the final film in the animated trilogy, Beyond the Spider-Verse.