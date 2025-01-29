YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Episode 2 "The Parker Luck" Spoiler Recap: The Truth Is Unmasked

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Episode 2 &quot;The Parker Luck&quot; Spoiler Recap: The Truth Is Unmasked

The first two episodes of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man are now streaming on Disney+ and, in our breakdown of "The Parker Luck," the wall-crawler starts a new job before the truth is unmasked...

By JoshWilding - Jan 29, 2025 06:01 AM EST
Spider-Man (Animated)

As you might expect, Peter Parker is shocked to find billionaire Norman Osborn waiting for him in his apartment as the second episode of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man begins. The Oscorp CEO explains that he discovered the teenager through his academic achievements in Rockford Bales High and is impressed by what he's seen.

He wants Peter to come and work at Oscorp and offers him a paid internship. Needless to say, it's a dream come true for the web-slinger.

Later, he catches a creep who was planning to rob a woman and is introduced to the rest of the football team by Lonnie Lincoln (who, once again, proves to be far from your clichéd high school jock). Nico isn't a fan of Norman and thinks he's shady, but at Oscorp, Peter sees a video showing him - and us - what a great philanthropist the businessman is.

Peter isn't the only intern there and meets Amadeus Cho, a girl called Asha from Wakanda, and Jeanne Foucault. Dr. Bentley Wittman is in charge and doesn't appear overly happy with having to watch over these kids. After he tests their capabilities, Peter is paired up with Dr. Carla Conners; she works in energy research and has only one arm (making her a gender-swapped version of Curt Connors, a.k.a. The Lizard).

The Stark Arc Reactor is mentioned - Norman seemingly wants his own version - and Peter and Nico are invited to a party by the football team.

After a brief Crusher Hogan Easter Egg flashes up on the TV, Peter spots a news report about a nearby fire and changes in a stairwell before swinging into action. The villain, Butane, has been hired to burn down some abandoned buildings...he's just in the wrong one.

A fight ensues and spreads to a pet shop where Peter saves some animals before outsmarting the powerful baddie (who, on his tech, has a very eye-catching logo the hero takes notice of).

Nico is left at the party alone while Peter returns to Oscorp where his absence has been noted and he's quickly summoned to Norman's office. On the way, he sees photos of Osborn alongside Captain America and attempts to explain himself to his new boss.

With that, Norman turns his monitor around and shows Peter footage of him changing into Spider-Man. "So, you're Spider-Man..." he says as the episode comes to an end.

The first two episodes of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man are now streaming on Disney+.

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Episode 1 Amazing Fantasy Spoiler Recap: A New Take On HOMECOMING
YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Episode 1 "Amazing Fantasy" Spoiler Recap: A New Take On HOMECOMING
YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Season 1 Review: Amazing, Spectacular, And Downright Astonishing
YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Season 1 Review: "Amazing, Spectacular, And Downright Astonishing"

Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 1/29/2025, 6:19 AM
Josh is milkin it right on!
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/29/2025, 6:39 AM
Got to tell you , i though i would hate it after watch the first episode, and i was right
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/29/2025, 6:48 AM
Marvel Bigger, Stronger, Better Studios is kicking everyone Ass.

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/29/2025, 6:53 AM
I liked this episode , perhaps even moreso then the first one…

Cool to see Peter’s fellow interns also being comic characters like Amadeus Cho, Jeanne Foucault aka Finesse and Asha with their supervisor being Bentley Wittman aka The Wizard.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Also I’m sure people are gonna love the genderbent & racebent Dr Connors on here..;).

Anyway , some nice classic Spidey storytelling here aswell of his personal life perhaps being sacrificed for his superhero thus leading to supposed consequences.

This show feels fresh yet familiar imo to anyone who knows the character , so far so good!!.

