YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Episode 3 "Secret Identity Crisis" Spoiler Recap: Enter Speed Demon!

In the closing moments of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man's second episode, Norman Osborn discovered that Peter Parker is Spider-Man. As "Secret Identity Crisis" begins, he assures the teenager that his secret is safe with him.

Later, Peter and Nico Minoru are playing video games and we learn the latter is a foster kid. Peter later heads to an empty restaurant for a meeting with Norman and unsuccessfully tries to claim the whole thing was a prank.

Norman reassures the kid that he's the only one who saw the footage and reveals the boy he saved in "Amazing Fantasy" was his son, Harry. That prompted him to investigate Spider-Man, leading him to the four interns he eventually hired at Oscorp after becoming convinced the hero must be one of them.

It turns out Norman has lots of ideas for how to make a better Spider-Man and while Peter is reluctant, a $1000 check goes some way in changing his mind, especially with the bills piling up for Aunt May (who is having to consider selling some of Ben's old stuff to make ends meet).

We later find a couple of crooks placing a bag of cash in a dumpster that suddenly sprouts legs and leaves. They're left with a case that boasts the same logo as the one Butane's suit had.

Lonnie Lincoln continues to prove himself a good friend to Peter but his card is declined at lunch and a call from his mom sees him ask Pearl Pangan to take him home. The cops are there and it's revealed his little brother has been hanging out with some gang members. Lonnie later tracks Andre down to the 110s hangout where he's confronted by their leader, Big Donovan. Reluctantly, the footballer says he'll join them if they allow his brother to leave and don't go near him again.

Spidey, meanwhile, finds himself battling James "Speed Demon" Sanders and Maria "Tarantula" Vasqeuz. His super speed and her knife hands prove more than a match for the inexperienced superhero and Norman hacks into Peter's phone so he can offer some guidance. It works and this terrific action sequence concludes with Spider-Man webbing them together and short-circuiting their tech.

As the episode ends, Peter returns to Oscorp and agrees to work with Norman. Lonnie, meanwhile, finds himself initiated into gang life.

Five episodes of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man are now streaming on Disney+.