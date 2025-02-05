YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Episode 4 "Hitting The Big Time" Spoiler Recap: CIVIL WAR Reimagined

As the fourth instalment of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man begins, Peter Parker is attempting to do a presentation about his and Dr. Connors' magnetic generator but continues facing the wrath of the nasty Dr. Bentley Wittman.

Norman Osborn summons the teenager to his office where he bumps into Harry. With his son out of the way, Norman puts him and Peter in lockdown so they can talk. The Sokovia Accords are in place and the battle at that airport in Germany still happened...albeit without Spider-Man. Captain America and Bucky are on the run, and Norman vows to take care of the Accords for Peter.

The Oscorp CEO has created several costumes for Spider-Man, starting with one comic book fans will recognise as Prodigy. That supposedly tested well but when the suit's cape gets caught during the hero's attempt to stop a mugging, Peter takes a beating.

Ricochet is another disaster as Spidey can't get to grips with the wings or stingers and Dusk definitely isn't going to work out after Peter terrifies a little girl he retrieved a balloon for.

While all that's going on, Lonnie Lincoln's quality time with Pearl Pangan is ruined when he's summoned by Big Donovan. He doesn't appreciate his new recruit sitting around studying and sends him to pick up a food order...in hostile gang territory.

Camilla Black - a member of the Scorpions - warns Lonnie that Big Donovan will be seeing their boss soon and we learn that a nutjob called Mac Gargan is in charge of the crew. Big Donovan's plan worked, though, because now Black has seen his face, Lonnie needs the gang's protection.

Peter and Norman have a heart-to-heart about what they want from Spider-Man. The billionaire hopes to create a perfect hero who is better than The Avengers; he sees Peter as the next generation of "hero." With that, he presents him with the Oscorp suit!

Swinging into action, Spidey stops a Russian gang - Dmitri Smerdyavok (Chameleon), Mikael Systevich (Rhino), Mila Masaryk (Unicorn), and Roxanna Volkov - during a robbery they're hoping will get them enough money to make a deal with the mysterious "inventor." Returning to Oscorp, Spider-Man, thrilled with his new suit, unmasks...without realising he's done so in front of Harry!

Mila, meanwhile, escapes custody and takes some cash to the inventor...who we learn is really Dr. Otto Octavius, a.k.a. the villainous Doctor Octopus!

Five episodes of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man are now streaming on Disney+.