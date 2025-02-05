YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Episode 4 "Hitting The Big Time" Spoiler Recap: CIVIL WAR Reimagined

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Episode 4 &quot;Hitting The Big Time&quot; Spoiler Recap: CIVIL WAR Reimagined

In the fourth episode of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Peter Parker hits the big time after trying on several familiar costumes. We also see Civil War reimagined as a new big bad is introduced!

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 05, 2025 05:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man (Animated)

As the fourth instalment of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man begins, Peter Parker is attempting to do a presentation about his and Dr. Connors' magnetic generator but continues facing the wrath of the nasty Dr. Bentley Wittman. 

Norman Osborn summons the teenager to his office where he bumps into Harry. With his son out of the way, Norman puts him and Peter in lockdown so they can talk. The Sokovia Accords are in place and the battle at that airport in Germany still happened...albeit without Spider-Man. Captain America and Bucky are on the run, and Norman vows to take care of the Accords for Peter.

The Oscorp CEO has created several costumes for Spider-Man, starting with one comic book fans will recognise as Prodigy. That supposedly tested well but when the suit's cape gets caught during the hero's attempt to stop a mugging, Peter takes a beating. 

Ricochet is another disaster as Spidey can't get to grips with the wings or stingers and Dusk definitely isn't going to work out after Peter terrifies a little girl he retrieved a balloon for. 

While all that's going on, Lonnie Lincoln's quality time with Pearl Pangan is ruined when he's summoned by Big Donovan. He doesn't appreciate his new recruit sitting around studying and sends him to pick up a food order...in hostile gang territory. 

Camilla Black - a member of the Scorpions - warns Lonnie that Big Donovan will be seeing their boss soon and we learn that a nutjob called Mac Gargan is in charge of the crew. Big Donovan's plan worked, though, because now Black has seen his face, Lonnie needs the gang's protection.

Peter and Norman have a heart-to-heart about what they want from Spider-Man. The billionaire hopes to create a perfect hero who is better than The Avengers; he sees Peter as the next generation of "hero." With that, he presents him with the Oscorp suit! 

Swinging into action, Spidey stops a Russian gang - Dmitri Smerdyavok (Chameleon), Mikael Systevich (Rhino), Mila Masaryk (Unicorn), and Roxanna Volkov - during a robbery they're hoping will get them enough money to make a deal with the mysterious "inventor." Returning to Oscorp, Spider-Man, thrilled with his new suit, unmasks...without realising he's done so in front of Harry! 

Mila, meanwhile, escapes custody and takes some cash to the inventor...who we learn is really Dr. Otto Octavius, a.k.a. the villainous Doctor Octopus!

Five episodes of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man are now streaming on Disney+.

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Episode 3 Secret Identity Crisis Spoiler Recap: Enter Speed Demon!
Related:

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Episode 3 "Secret Identity Crisis" Spoiler Recap: Enter Speed Demon!
YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Writer On Whether To Trust Norman Osborn Amid Green Goblin Speculation
Recommended For You:

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Writer On Whether To Trust Norman Osborn Amid Green Goblin Speculation

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 2/5/2025, 5:25 AM
A other pablomlyoess movie

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder