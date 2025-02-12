YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Episodes 7 & 8 "Scorpion Rising" & "Tangled Web" Spoiler Recap

Following that unforgettable clash with Daredevil, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man's seventh episode, "Scorpion Rising," sees Peter Parker still struggling to repair his friendship with Nico Minoru after she discovered that he's Spider-Man.

Lonnie Lincoln is still missing from school and Pearl Pangan gets a message from his little brother, Andre. As for "Tombstone," he's been taken under Big Donovan's wing and watches as the gang gets ready for an armed battle with the Scorpions.

Peter meets with Norman Osborn and they figure out that Otto Octavius is using Gamma radiation (their conversation includes a fun nod to Spider-Man 2 when the Oscorp CEO jokes about Otto harnessing the power of the sun). Now, they can track him.

Harry Osborn meets with Nico and they grab pizza together. He implores her to forgive Peter but she's worried he's leaving her behind; Harry reassures her and they bond as he teaches her how to drive...culminating in them getting involved in a street race, with Nico's necklace mysteriously glowing before helping her avoid a crash.

Lonnie rejects Pearl when she finds him in Big Donovan's hideout and it's then that The Scorpion attacks! He brutally kills members of the gang before Spider-Man shows up to protect his classmates.

Spidey seemingly defeats his latest costumed foe by using all his webbing to trap him; however, Mac Gargan overloads the suit - fusing it to his body - so he can escape and proceeds to brutalise the web-slinger. Norman, busy tracking Otto down, has removed his earpiece and can't hear Peter's pleas for help so, in the battle, the hero is stabbed and savagely beaten.

After finding his former employee, Norman realises something is up and sends a glider - eerily similar to a Goblin Glider - to disable Scorpion before he can kill Spider-Man. It takes a wounded Peter to safety as he passes out.

Episode 8 of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, "Tangled Web," finds Oscorp's medics tending to Spidey, but the company also takes the opportunity to retrieve a sample of his blood. When Peter wakes up, Norman has covered for him with Aunt May and tells his mentee to rest before reminding him that he needs to push himself to a higher level.

Peter leaves the hospital shortly before learning his and Dr. Carla Connors' experiment has worked. At home, he reassures a worried May that he was just in a skateboarding accident and then calls Nico to apologise. Heading to Pearl's to finish their assignment, he tries to talk to Lonnie but "Tombstone" is in too deep to leave the gang and plans to help Big Donovan take down The Scorpion.

We find Otto playing video games and eating junk food; the guy is clearly a bit of a loser but when the military closes in to apprehend the villain, he unleashes his extra arms - without wearing them, unfortunately - and makes short work of the authorities as he dances his way to freedom...or so he thinks. Ross is there to take the villain in and he has backup in the form of Iron Man!

Peter speaks to Norman and the CEO warns him to stop pulling his punches and embrace his power because, with great power comes...great respect?! As this is happening, The Chameleon - now in his comic-accurate mask to hide his face from the cops - points Big Donovan in the direction of Otto's cache and Lonnie helps inspire his fellow gang members.

Harry finds a disillusioned Peter and reminds him that he's not Norman. He inspires his friend to be better than that and reveals the suit he's made him...it's the classic red and blue!

Eight episodes of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man are now streaming on Disney+.