YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Finale Clip Features Some Spectacular Comic Book Costumes

Marvel Animation has released a clip from tomorrow's two-episode finale of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and it sees Peter Parker don his classic red and blue costume for a battle with Scorpion.

By JoshWilding - Feb 18, 2025 01:02 PM EST
We're hours away from Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man's two-episode finale and Marvel Animation has just dropped a clip from the penultimate chapter, "Hero or Menace," featuring Spidey's classic red and blue costume. 

After webbing up some of Big Donovan's gang, the wall-crawler comes face to face with Scorpion. The villain is now wearing a comic-accurate helmet to go with his suit, and this rematch promises to be epic after the beating Mac Gargan previously delivered to Spider-Man. 

"I’m a huge fan of the MCU Spider-Man films, but if our show existed in the main MCU timeline, we would be severely limited in the types of stories we could tell and would have a pretty short shelf life," Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man showrunner Jeff Trammell previously said of forging his own path with the series.

"Taking place in a sister timeline one universe over allows us quite a bit more freedom and helps us tell stories that don’t necessarily have to go down a familiar route," he continued. "One of the big things we wanted from the series was to not only show Spidey at his peak but also his valleys, he has his fair share of victories but experiences some big losses as well, which will hopefully make him a more adept hero in the long run."

If Peter Parker is doing battle with Scorpion in episode 9, what does that mean for "If This Be My Destiny," the show's tenth instalment? We'll have a full recap tomorrow but trust us when we say you'll be surprised. 

Watch this new clip from Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man in the player below. 

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming a hero, with a journey unlike we've ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots.

The talented voice cast includes Hudson Thames, Colman Domingo, Eugene Byrd, Grace Song, Zeno Robinson, Hugh Dancy and Charlie Cox.

The head writer is Jeff Trammell and Mel Zwyer is the supervising director. Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt and Trammell serve as executive producers.

In our review of the series, we concluded by saying, "Amazing, spectacular, and downright astonishing - Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man exceeds every expectation and is a true love letter to the world's greatest superhero...the end result is the ultimate Spider-Man TV series."

Eight of ten episodes of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man are now streaming on Disney+.

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Episodes 7 & 8 Scorpion Rising & Tangled Web Spoiler Recap
TheDarkNiteWing
TheDarkNiteWing - 2/18/2025, 1:26 PM
This show was a real surprise. I was not expecting to enjoy it as much as I've been liking it. Can't wait to see more
ANewPope
ANewPope - 2/18/2025, 1:28 PM
Top 5 Spidey show for me so far

1. The Spectacular Spider-Man
2. Spider-Man: The Animated Series
3. Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man
4. Spider-Man: The New Animated Series
5. Spider-Man And His Amazing Friends
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/18/2025, 2:02 PM
@ANewPope - honestly , it’s top 2-3 for me easily

Spectacular might still be no 1 though this is real close

I like main MCU Spidey but sometimes this does feel like it’s what that Spider Man would have been without Sonys handcuffs
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 2/18/2025, 1:37 PM
I was SO wrong about judging this show before it released. GREAT series. 🥹
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 2/18/2025, 1:41 PM
Beat his scorpion ass Spidey
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 2/18/2025, 1:44 PM
Can't wait for tomorrow's finale. I just wish the next Seasons' episodes are released one by one instead of getting them in groups of 3 or 2 episodes per week. It has to be like the live-action shows and how X-Men 97 were handled: make it last for less than a month so the fanbase can keep discussing it.

This would be a good time for Peter to deduce Scorpion is using a gamma radiation battery source, it's why he lost the last time because he didn't see it coming and if Harry is in the comms now unlike Norman who sidetracked to keep looking for Doc Ock then more the reason he'll win.

Maybe the finale is called "If This Be My Destiny" because it's about Lonnie embracing his place in the One Tenth and as Tombstone. Most of the Season we've felt sympathetic for him having no choice but to join them, but Pearl was right that he had a chance to get out after Scorpion leveled their HQ. But he chose to stay which to me by now feels like he's come to subconsciously enjoy being there. It would trace back as well to what he said to her at school: he doesn't have to prove himself there unlike everywhere else.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 2/18/2025, 1:51 PM
@NinnesMBC - I think that's an oversimplification. As someone who has been around gangs and gang culture my whole life, make no mistake: you aren't going to put in work for a gang, get out, and stay where you've always lived—you'll die. His family would have to move out of that territory into one where neither gang has reach. You can't just retire
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/18/2025, 1:47 PM
It's like a cool blend of Spectacular Spider-Man and MTV Spider-Man.

There's just not enough of it. I hope they really amp up the production and give us proper seasons, like at least one season per year. The animation does not look expensive. That's not me being critical, that's me saying GIVE US MORE AND GIVE US IT FAST!
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 2/18/2025, 1:55 PM
The Red & Blue costume looks damn good with this animation.

