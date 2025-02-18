YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Finale Clip Features Some Spectacular Comic Book Costumes

We're hours away from Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man's two-episode finale and Marvel Animation has just dropped a clip from the penultimate chapter, "Hero or Menace," featuring Spidey's classic red and blue costume.

After webbing up some of Big Donovan's gang, the wall-crawler comes face to face with Scorpion. The villain is now wearing a comic-accurate helmet to go with his suit, and this rematch promises to be epic after the beating Mac Gargan previously delivered to Spider-Man.

"I’m a huge fan of the MCU Spider-Man films, but if our show existed in the main MCU timeline, we would be severely limited in the types of stories we could tell and would have a pretty short shelf life," Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man showrunner Jeff Trammell previously said of forging his own path with the series.

"Taking place in a sister timeline one universe over allows us quite a bit more freedom and helps us tell stories that don’t necessarily have to go down a familiar route," he continued. "One of the big things we wanted from the series was to not only show Spidey at his peak but also his valleys, he has his fair share of victories but experiences some big losses as well, which will hopefully make him a more adept hero in the long run."

If Peter Parker is doing battle with Scorpion in episode 9, what does that mean for "If This Be My Destiny," the show's tenth instalment? We'll have a full recap tomorrow but trust us when we say you'll be surprised.

Watch this new clip from Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man in the player below.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming a hero, with a journey unlike we've ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots.

The talented voice cast includes Hudson Thames, Colman Domingo, Eugene Byrd, Grace Song, Zeno Robinson, Hugh Dancy and Charlie Cox.

The head writer is Jeff Trammell and Mel Zwyer is the supervising director. Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt and Trammell serve as executive producers.

In our review of the series, we concluded by saying, "Amazing, spectacular, and downright astonishing - Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man exceeds every expectation and is a true love letter to the world's greatest superhero...the end result is the ultimate Spider-Man TV series."

Eight of ten episodes of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man are now streaming on Disney+.