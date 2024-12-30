YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Producer Says Series Is No Longer Set In MCU Because It Was "Not Fun"

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Producer Says Series Is No Longer Set In MCU Because It Was &quot;Not Fun&quot;

Original plans called for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man to be set in the MCU and Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum has now explained why it was ultimately "not fun" to head down that route...

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 30, 2024 06:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man (Animated)
Source: Phase Hero

When we first learned of Marvel Animation's plans for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, it was billed as a Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming prequel set in the MCU. 

That was an exciting prospect, particularly as Marvel Studios had never explored how Peter Parker gained his amazing abilities or showcased his time as a vigilante before Iron Man presented the teenager with a far more advanced suit.

We'd later learn that Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man was set in its own reality, with the wall-crawler set to don all manner of costumes while facing the likes of Chameleon, Scorpion, and Doctor Octopus. As for the hero's new mentor, it's Norman Osborn in place of Tony Stark. 

Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum was recently asked about the decision not to set the animated series on Earth-616 and explained, "It started out as 'Okay it's Spider-Man’s freshman year, he’s going to be a freshman, can we get away with this being entirely in the MCU?' and very early on in the development process, we realized how locked in that actually made us."

"We couldn't really use his rogues gallery, we couldn't really use his origin. It was not fun, honestly. We would've had to put so many limiters on our story to get it to lock into canon."

Winderbaum noted that attempts to make Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man MCU canon put the team working on the series in a "hard place" and added, "Every single project I’ve worked on, they've all had a life of their own. You have to let them live their own lives and go where they want to go."

"It does have a lot of DNA that is very similar to the MCU depiction of the Tom Holland Spider-Man, but it really also draws all the way back to Steve Ditko," Winderbaum promised. "It's adjacent to the main continuity but really speaks to what is inherent about the character."

While an MCU-set version of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man would have been restricted in terms of villains and characters, a limited series focusing on Peter's transformation into Spidey would've no doubt been welcomed by fans (particularly if it delved into his origin story). 

Only time will tell whether the show can live up to classics like Spider-Man: The Animated Series and The Spectacular Spider-Man.

You can watch the newly released trailer for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man below.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming a hero, with a journey unlike we've ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots.

The talented voice cast includes Hudson Thames, Colman Domingo, Eugene Byrd, Grace Song, Zeno Robinson, Hugh Dancy and Charlie Cox.

The head writer is Jeff Trammell and Mel Zwyer is the supervising director. Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt and Trammell serve as executive producers.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man premieres on Disney+ on January 29, 2025.

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Stills Highlight Peter Parker's Homemade And Oscorp Costumes
Related:

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Stills Highlight Peter Parker's Homemade And Oscorp Costumes
YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Promo Art Reveals First Look At Peter Parker's Oscorp Suit
Recommended For You:

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Promo Art Reveals First Look At Peter Parker's Oscorp Suit

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 12/30/2024, 6:11 AM
Cool.

So just another reboot/itteration of Spider-man
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 12/30/2024, 6:12 AM
Okay. What's fun about the MCU is the interconnectedness. That the fun part impedes this show is kinda lame.

So it's just makeshift Spider-Man with a jersey and kneepads? Pass.
Spike101
Spike101 - 12/30/2024, 6:16 AM
More garbage from the once great Marvel studios… when will it end?
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 12/30/2024, 6:24 AM
Makes sense. I'd rather go off world and create than be obligated to play in current MCU. Some of my favorite comics are otherworldly tales. MARVELS, KINGDOM COME, Elseworlds: Eclipso/Batman & Steel being created by the original John Henry. Make the story interesting. People will show up.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder