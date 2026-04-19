Did Mike Colter Just Accidentally Reveal Daredevil's Spider-Man: Brand New Day Cameo?

Did Mike Colter Just Accidentally Reveal Daredevil's Spider-Man: Brand New Day Cameo?

Mike Colter recently dropped quite the Daredevil: Born Again season 3 bombshell, but has the actor inadvertently revealed how the Man Without Fear will factor into Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

Feature Opinion
By JoshWilding - Apr 19, 2026 12:04 PM EST

Luke Cage star Mike Colter recently dropped a major Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 spoiler on Instagram when he shared—and quickly deleted—a photo of himself with Deborah Ann Woll and a bearded Charlie Cox in an orange prison jumpsuit. 

This strongly suggests we’re getting an adaptation of Ed Brubaker and Michael Lark's "The Devil in Cell Block D" storyline. The cat may be out of the bag, but the story of how we get there promises to make the remaining episodes of Season 2 compelling viewing. 

With the Man Without Fear behind bars in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3, Colter's post may have inadvertently dropped a huge hint about plans for Matt in this July's Spider-Man: Brand New Day. (as an aside, we're now heading into speculation territory; what you read below—and the very idea that Daredevil might be in the movie—is not a "spoiler").

Cox has repeatedly denied that he'll appear in the movie, though fans continue to make it clear to Marvel Studios that they want to see Spider-Man and Daredevil share the screen. Jon Bernthal's Punisher having a lead role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day proves it's possible, but a full-blown team-up may have to wait until Spider-Man 5.

Still, we believe that Matt will make his presence felt in theaters this summer. In the Spider-Man: Brand New Day teaser trailer, Peter Parker is shown fighting The Hand in prison. The leaked teaser, meanwhile, also showed the web-slinger battling them in a prison setting. The official teaser has replaced that background with the New York City skyline, though many fans have pointed out that something looks off about the sequence. 

That could be because one of Spidey's allies has been edited out of the scene or because that backdrop isn't the real deal. After all, how likely is it that he'll fight them in prison and in the city? 

The Hand are Daredevil villains, and a group that rarely targets Spider-Man. However, if they head to that prison with the intention of assassinating the captive Man Without Fear, Spidey can step in, leading to him teaming with Matt to fend off the ninjas. 

While the latter likely wouldn't be in costume, this action-packed team-up can establish a rapport between Spider-Man and Daredevil, simultaneously setting up The Hand as antagonists in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3. Knowing Matt, he'll likely decline Spidey's offer to get him out of prison, allowing Marvel Television to continue his story as planned, without doing anything more than briefly referencing the vigilante's chance meeting with the web-slinger.

It would be baffling for Spider-Man: Brand New Day to give us a prison scene in a street-level movie and not find a place for the imprisoned Daredevil. This won't be the costumed team-up some fans would like, but it does lay the groundwork for one to happen in the not-too-distant future.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, while Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 will stream in 2027.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
Daredevil: Born Again Star Charlie Cox Breaks Silence On Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer Theories
Related:

Daredevil: Born Again Star Charlie Cox Breaks Silence On Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer Theories
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Rumored To Feature Plenty Of Surprises; [Spoiler] Cameo Confirmed
Recommended For You:

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Rumored To Feature "Plenty Of Surprises"; [Spoiler] Cameo Confirmed

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
themawisdead
themawisdead - 4/19/2026, 12:29 PM
they really need to stop spoiling BA in general.

the show is good but not having the impact it should have because of knowing who's going to be in it or what stories are concluding.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/19/2026, 12:34 PM
@themawisdead - they prefer social media hype and subscriptions from there. It's weird
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 4/19/2026, 12:30 PM
If Fisk does reveal Matt's identity then the hand will most definitely try to kill him in prison
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 4/19/2026, 12:34 PM
Shouldn't this whole article have a spoiler warning since it blatantly spoils Season 3 plans for Born Again? We all know Wilding has seen all of Season 2; and he's being anything but coy about how it will end.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/19/2026, 12:36 PM
@IAmAHoot - nobody has seen the ending of season two. No reviewer gets the whole season. I've never seen a show that did so, because you can't trust people with the ending so far away unless if he signed an NDA. He's not that dude haha
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 4/19/2026, 1:07 PM
@bobevanz - You can go read any of the season reviews on this site or otherwise. All 8 episodes were screened.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/19/2026, 12:41 PM
That would be too good an opportunity to pass up for a Daredevil appearance. I wouldn't be surprised if they removed shots of Daredevil jumping into the fight with The Hand in the trailers. Marvel loves its deceptive trailers.
Spike101
Spike101 - 4/19/2026, 12:51 PM
Marvel do love not giving fans what they want though and often go out of their way to do so. You could imagine them doing a scene in the prison, where Matt is mostly off camera and never interacts with Spider-Man against the Hand. A sort of we could have given you what you wanted but decided not to…
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 4/19/2026, 1:01 PM
The prison in Spider-Man looked abandoned where as im sure daredevil's won't.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder