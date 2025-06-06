Sadie Sink Now Rumored To Be Playing A Gwen Stacy Variant In SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY

Another day, another Spider-Man rumor. This time we have a (possible) update on the character Stranger Things alum Sadie Sink will play in Brand New Day...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 06, 2025 12:06 PM EST

We know that Sadie Sink will have a major role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but the character she'll be playing remains a mystery, which always tends to lead to a lot of speculation and more than a few rumors.

All we really have to go on is a leaked casting call, which describes her character as: "A sharp and free-spirited woman who is strong-willed, intelligent, and not easily intimidated, and will also have a mysterious past."

Doesn't exactly narrow things down!

When the news first broke that the Stranger Things star had joined the project, the trade report mentioned that she could be playing either a new take in Mary Jane Watson or X-Men's Jean Grey (this seems to have been little more than speculation based on a previous rumor). Since then, we've heard that Sink might have been cast as Felicia Hardy/Black Cat or possibly even Mayday Parker, the daughter of Peter B. Parker and Mary Jane Watson from the MC2 Universe.

Now, we can add another name to the list of potential characters. On this week's episode of The Hot Mic, Jeff Sneider mentioned that he's heard Sink is actually playing "an alternate universe Gwen Stacy."

Out of all the possible characters we've heard Sink might be playing, this arguably makes the most sense. Stacy has always been a fan-favorite, but her popularity has really skyrocketed since an animated take on Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) was introduced in the Spider-Verse movies. Emma Stone previously played Gwen in live-action in Sony's The Amazing Spider-Man movies, but the character has yet to make her MCU debut.

Again, there are a lot of rumors relating to Sink's role out there, so best not to put too much stock in any of them until we get a few more official details about this movie.

Liza Colón-Zayas is also on board in an undisclosed role, and we have heard that Steven Yeun is in talks, with Michael Mando expected to return as the Scorpion. Mark Ruffalo is also said to play a "significant role" as Bruce Banner/The Hulk.

Unlike the previous films, Homecoming, Far From Home, and No Way Home, Brand New Day is the name of a specific arc from the comics, and focuses on Peter Parker attempting to rebuild his life following the events of the status quo-altering One More Day and Civil War.

Brand New Day features a number of new characters such as Carlie Cooper and Lily Hollister, aka the supervillain Menace (whether they'll appear in the movie remains to be seen).

“I’m spending my time exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of the most incredible artists in the world," said director Destin Daniel Cretton during CinemaCon. "We’re all, just daily, nerding out over the suit, how to swing, how to create an event, an emotional story, and a ride that we haven’t really seen before"

Holland did not appear in Las Vegas for the Sony presentation, but did send the following video message.

"I am so sorry I can’t be with you. I am halfway around the world shooting a movie. I know we left you with a massive cliffhanger at the end of No Way Home, so Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a fresh start. It is exactly that. That’s all I can say."

Spider-Man 4 was recently pushed back a week from July 24, 2026 to July 31, 2026.

BringFFtoMCU
BringFFtoMCU - 6/6/2025, 12:01 PM
Ah yes...another natural redhead playing Gwen Stacy.
TheyDont
TheyDont - 6/6/2025, 12:21 PM
@BringFFtoMCU - I've had enough of this gingerism
RedSheep
RedSheep - 6/6/2025, 12:52 PM
@BringFFtoMCU - IIRC Emma Stone is not a natural redhead
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/6/2025, 12:57 PM
@RedSheep -

You're right.

Many older photos of her show she is a blonde.

But yeah, redheads should not play Gwen, and redheads should play M.J.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 6/6/2025, 12:02 PM
The MCU is going to have Peter, Miles, and Gwen coexist together post Secret Wars. Calling it now.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/6/2025, 12:08 PM
@SonOfAGif -

Yes. And this is how they will ruin both animated and live action Spider-Man in the MCU. They own both things with huge hits. They just can't handle the success without screwing it all up.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 6/6/2025, 12:09 PM
@DocSpock - I don't think Sony cares to be honest. Marvel Studios wants Spider-Man in the MCU and if they can replace Peter with Miles or Gwen they will. Sony just wants to dilute the brand more and more.
SATW42
SATW42 - 6/6/2025, 12:03 PM
Has Gwen Stacey been introduced and I'm completely forgetting it? Why can't she just be from this universe?
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 6/6/2025, 12:10 PM
@SATW42 - Because they want her to be Ghost Spider already. And you can't have her co-existing with Spider-Man. She is the Spider of her own universe and Sony wanted this to be a Multiverse movie.
Irregular
Irregular - 6/6/2025, 12:03 PM
Same idiot that said Sadie Sink was going to be playing Mary Jane Watson though?

Oh now it's Spider-Gwen!?!?

Tbf I have pointed this out for awhile. She's either Black Cat, a mix of Black Cat, Jackpot & MJ combined to form a new character, OR, Spider-Gwen.
Kurban
Kurban - 6/6/2025, 12:08 PM
The only Spider Gwen who should be showing up should be played by Emma Stone in Secret Wars so she and Andrew Garfield can replicate that panel from Spider-Verse.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/6/2025, 12:09 PM

Whichever way they go, I'm sure it will be the wrong one. They seem hell bent on screwing up their billion-dollar baby, spider-Man.
Polaris
Polaris - 6/6/2025, 12:31 PM
I like the idea of her as Gwen, and if the rumor about marvel looking for a Harris Dickinson-type as Harry is true, then it makes sense they'd want her to complete the next trilogy trio
Polaris
Polaris - 6/6/2025, 12:40 PM
@Polaris - I can see marvel wanting to intruduce her as the sacred timeline Gwen, but since sony wants multiverse then here's the compromise (assuming this rumor isn't bs)
gambgel
gambgel - 6/6/2025, 12:36 PM
if she is a variant..... who is the MCU original Gwen? lol
Polaris
Polaris - 6/6/2025, 12:41 PM
@gambgel - Maybe this universe never had one or she died long ago 🤷‍♀️
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/6/2025, 1:03 PM
Faith Logan?

Jeeyna Wozniak?

Madison Hine?
TK420
TK420 - 6/6/2025, 1:05 PM
This is what you get w/this multiverse nonsense. None of it matters. The characters don't matter. The events don't matter. The stakes don't matter. Nothing matters... because you can just multiverse it all away.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/6/2025, 1:14 PM
Honestly given Spider Gwen/Ghost Spider’s popularity nowadays , I could see them having Sadie as a version of that character which I think she would do well…

User Comment Image

However I don’t think that would happen since we know YFNS S2 is also introducing their Gwen as Ghost Spider too so they wouldn’t allow 2 similar things happening at more or less the same time so I don’t see this being true.
TheShellyMan
TheShellyMan - 6/6/2025, 1:19 PM
First, they said MJ, and then she'll play May Day Parker. Now, is it Gwen Stacy? These rumors are all over the place...

