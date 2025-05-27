SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY - 5 Comic Books That Could Inspire The Hulk's MCU Team-Up (Fight?) With Spidey

Over Memorial Day weekend, the news broke that Mark Ruffalo will reportedly reprise his role as Bruce Banner/Hulk in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The wall-crawler's MCU movies always pair Spidey up with an Avenger, and this is an incredible pick.

For starters, they've never crossed paths on screen before, despite having a pretty amazing history on the page. The character lends himself well to a story where Spider-Man explores his duality

We still have no real idea what this movie will look like, but it's safe to assume these two will fight and team up. Peter Parker has never been overly close with Bruce, but chances are the doctor will become his latest big screen mentor. Beyond that, how else might he factor into what we see next summer?

By clicking the "Next"/"View List" buttons below, you can learn more about the comic books we think will be a key source of inspiration for Spider-Man: Brand New Day...



5. Amazing Spider-Man #382

In this two-part story (which began in Amazing Spider-Man #381), the Hulk is infected with a Gamma virus that increases his rage and strength. The only way to stop the Jade Giant is for him to burn it out of his system, but how long can Spidey fend him off?

Fortunately, the web-slinger manages to get through to Bruce Banner by reminding him that he's not a killer and is being manipulated by the virus. The Hulk successfully overcomes what it's doing to him and commends Spidey for his quick thinking.

If we're getting Spider-Man vs. the Hulk in Brand New Day, then an experiment gone wrong in ESU—where Banner could be working as a college professor—would explain why Spidey enters the fray. Plus, if this brings an end to Smart Hulk before Avengers: Doomsday, that's a big win.

