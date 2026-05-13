Spider-Man: Brand New Day Hailed As The "Greatest Spider-Man Movie" Yet; New Promo Art Revealed

Spider-Man: Brand New Day director Destin Daniel Cretton recently confirmed that test screenings for the movie have taken place, and that he was very pleased with how those in attendance responded.

The Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings filmmaker didn't go into much detail, but a couple of other sources have since shared what they've been told about the screenings, and the feedback has indeed been very positive.

John Campea claimed that the reactions were even better than the studio was hoping for, and "beyond excellent." MTTSH also heard that the response was "overwhelmingly positive," and has now shared another reaction.

According to the scooper, Brand New Day is being hailed as "the greatest Spider-Man movie" yet following the test screenings.

It's always worth keeping in mind that these reactions are coming from a small group of people, and shouldn't be taken as an indicator of how general audiences will view the movie. Hyperbole is also common, although we should point out that test screening reports are often more mixed.

We also have a look at some new promo art via a backpack design featuring the wall-crawler and the Hulk (we're still not sure if he's going to be officially known as "Savage Hulk" in the movie), and some blurry shots of an upcoming McDonald's collaboration.

New Spider-Man Brand New day backpack has been revealed



(https://t.co/mdO8T01Lcs) pic.twitter.com/7wBjXdYu3p — Spider-Man News (@SpiderMan_Newz) May 12, 2026

First look at the Spider-Man Brand New Day X McDonalds collab has been revealed



(https://t.co/oARt1RX2Dr) pic.twitter.com/NHDTKnBvsm — Spider-Man News (@SpiderMan_Newz) May 11, 2026

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves. In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time.

But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.