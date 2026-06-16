Spider-Man: Brand New Day Launches Spidey Tracker With A Message From Everyone's Favorite CEO, Ned Leeds

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Launches Spidey Tracker With A Message From Everyone's Favorite CEO, Ned Leeds

Sony Pictures has shared a fun video message from Spidey Tracker CEO Ned Leeds, along with a new still from the movie putting the spotlight on Peter Parker's former best friend.

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By JoshWilding - Jun 16, 2026 11:06 AM EST

Sony Pictures has revealed that Ned Leeds is the Founder and CEO of Spider-Man: Brand New Day's official Spidey Tracker, with an in-character video message from Jacob Batalon. 

Confirming that he's previously crossed paths with the web-slinger, it seems Ned is a big fan of the hero. However, while Ned remembers meeting Spider-Man, like everyone else on the planet, he has no memory of Peter Parker being beneath the mask.

With the Spidey Tracker also set to factor into the movie's plot, Variety brings word of a partnership between Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Samsung's Galaxy phones. It's said that Spidey himself will use a Galaxy Z Flip, with Ned using a Galaxy Z Fold and a Galaxy Watch.

Samsung is also behind the Spidey Tracker, which fans can use to see where Tom Holland and the movie's cast will be showing up across the world.

"Incorporating Galaxy technology into such a beloved Spider-Man storytelling world gives us a chance to showcase how even your friendly neighborhood hero relies only on Samsung Galaxy," Keena Grigsby, chief marketing officer and vice president of mobile experience at Samsung Electronics America, said today.

"This is the perfect opportunity to double down on our belief that Galaxy devices are designed to help everyone stay connected — whether you’re taking photos with friends, keeping up with loved ones, or saving New York."

Sony Pictures EVP Jeffrey Godsick added, "Spider-Man has always been a hero defined by his connection to his community. Teaming up with Samsung helped bring that spirit to life both on screen and beyond, integrating the technology people use every day into Spider-Man’s world while also bringing innovative and fun new ways for fans to engage through the Spidey Tracker."

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will likely have many tie-ins with companies like Samsung, though we are a little surprised that Samsung phones will be featured in place of Sony's own handsets.

You can hear from the CEO of Sex the Spidey Tracker below.

We also have a new Spider-Man: Brand New Day still—featuring Ned Leeds—and another round of promo art from the movie.

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In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. 

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain. 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/16/2026, 11:19 AM
No one gives a shit. Modern marketing is dead.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
Shmokey20
Shmokey20 - 6/16/2026, 11:21 AM
I'm hust hyped to see Frank team up with Spiderman... I dreamed of this day! The Punisher & Spiderman team up facing off against The Hulk
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/16/2026, 11:27 AM
I think the Spidey tracker is actually a device within the film itself that was created by Ned since we know he’s a fan of the hero and is trying to figure out who he is with his two prime suspects jokingly being Mr Harrington & Flash Thompson which is fun..

I wonder if it’s an homage to the Spider tracer/tracker from the comics or not?.

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Anyway , I enjoy Jacob’s Ned so I’m looking forward to his role in BND!!.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/16/2026, 11:36 AM
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Launches Spidey Tracker with a Message from Everyone's Favorite CEO, Ned Leeds

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TemporarilyHere
TemporarilyHere - 6/16/2026, 11:48 AM
SeeYouIn2034
SeeYouIn2034 - 6/16/2026, 12:00 PM
I thought the whole point of the memory wipe thing was so we could get rid of Ganke and Zandaya?

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