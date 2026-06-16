Spider-Man: Brand New Day Star Tom Holland Breaks Silence On Injury Reports And Confirms Marriage To Zendaya

Last year, the British tabloids reported that Tom Holland had been injured on the set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. There was talk of a head injury and the actor being rushed to the hospital in an ambulance, though we'd soon learn that it was much ado about nothing.

Now, Holland himself has commented on the reports in an interview with Esquire. "Please don’t take offence at this, but when you read those articles about something that happened to you, it’s such a good way to understand that you really can’t trust what you read in the press," he told the site, before clarifying what really went down.

Not only were the claims that a woman was also injured and hospitalised incorrect, but Holland himself was never rushed away from set. He did suffer what the site describes as a "mishap," but tried to stay at work before being "gingerly" driven to a nearby hospital.

Of course, that isn't the only fake story he's had to read about himself in the press. AI-generated photos of his wedding to Zendaya did the rounds on social media recently, and even fooled Holland's family members.

His grandmother thought she hadn't been invited, but pushed on whether he had to send real photos to any other family members, Holland replied, "No, because they were all there." When the interviewer put it to him that he wasn't aware the wedding had taken place, the actor said, "That’s all you’ll get on that."

The Spider-Man: Brand New Day star did, however, reflect on meeting Zendaya for the first time and shared some insights into what their real-life romance looks like.

"Obviously, I was super excited at the prospect of working with her and getting to know her," Holland said of his first impressions of the MJ actress. "She smashed her audition out the park and got the part before she’d even left the room. I remember when she closed the door to leave, [producer] Amy Pascal was immediately like, 'Well, she’s getting the job.'"

"Our business can present very stressful situations and it’s really nice to have a bedrock of a relationship that will stand the test of time," he continued. "We can support each other in ways that only we can, because only we understand really what it’s like to live this life, and I think that is such a luxury, because I just don’t understand how I would be able to have anything like that with anyone else."

"So, for me, I found my person. She’s my best friend, and I’m the happiest I ever have been when I’m with her, but I also have never felt so supported and safe, ever. Period," Holland added. "Maybe when I was young with my parents and my dad was picking me up from school. Not to say that our relationship is like my mum and dad."

2026 is a particularly exciting year for Holland and Zendaya, as they'll share the screen both in the next Spider-Man movie and Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey. The latter is expected to mark a turning point in the Peter Parker actor's career.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.