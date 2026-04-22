Spider-Man: Brand New Day Leak Reveals Possible First Look At Sadie Sink's Jean Grey

The Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer leaked online months before its official release, as did several pieces of promo art and an image showing Tombstone holding the web-slinger by the neck.

Now, another still from the movie has surfaced, this time showing Jon Bernthal's Punisher alongside Sadie Sink as Jean Grey. It has been enhanced with AI, but both our sources and several reliable social media accounts have said that this is the real deal.

The Cosmic Circus's Alex Perez claims to have seen an earlier version of this shot from Spider-Man: Brand New Day, explaining that it was why he previously reported that the Stranger Things alum might be playing Typhoid Mary.

Sink's green and yellow outfit feels like an obvious nod to Jean's Marvel Girl costume, though we likely won't see the actress suit up until the X-Men reboot is released in 2028.

Introducing the character in a Spider-Man movie is an unexpected choice on Marvel Studios' part. However, we have previously met mutants in Ms. Marvel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and, while not confirmed, Wonder Man.

What will be the best way to figure out whether this leaked image is real? Well, it will depend on whether Sony Pictures starts hitting X accounts with DCMA takedowns. The studio may even want this out there, especially as it keeps Spider-Man: Brand New Day at the top of everyone's minds (and doesn't cost them a cent on marketing).

There have been a lot of image leaks over the past year, with the "AI" Avengers: Doomsday photos of Doctor Doom, Steve Rogers, and others confirmed as real after CinemaCon showed Doctor Doom's redesigned suit.

Check out this possible first look at Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Jean Grey below.

Hahahahahahahahahaha..now y'all see why I said she's Typhoid Mary. And before anyone says "BUT THE GEMINI LOGO", the picture is real, what you're seeing here is the picture that was re-enhanced using Gemini and has clearly been passed around and lost resolution with each pass. https://t.co/8ditLdIEyu — Alex P. (@AlexFromCC) April 22, 2026

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves.

In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time. But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.