Spider-Man: Brand New Day Leak Reveals Possible First Look At Sadie Sink's Jean Grey

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Leak Reveals Possible First Look At Sadie Sink's Jean Grey

The latest Spider-Man: Brand New Day leak reveals a possible first look at Sadie Sink's Jean Grey as The Punisher sets out to protect the Stranger Things alum's mutant character.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 22, 2026 10:04 AM EST

The Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer leaked online months before its official release, as did several pieces of promo art and an image showing Tombstone holding the web-slinger by the neck. 

Now, another still from the movie has surfaced, this time showing Jon Bernthal's Punisher alongside Sadie Sink as Jean Grey. It has been enhanced with AI, but both our sources and several reliable social media accounts have said that this is the real deal. 

The Cosmic Circus's Alex Perez claims to have seen an earlier version of this shot from Spider-Man: Brand New Day, explaining that it was why he previously reported that the Stranger Things alum might be playing Typhoid Mary. 

Sink's green and yellow outfit feels like an obvious nod to Jean's Marvel Girl costume, though we likely won't see the actress suit up until the X-Men reboot is released in 2028.

Introducing the character in a Spider-Man movie is an unexpected choice on Marvel Studios' part. However, we have previously met mutants in Ms. Marvel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and, while not confirmed, Wonder Man.

What will be the best way to figure out whether this leaked image is real? Well, it will depend on whether Sony Pictures starts hitting X accounts with DCMA takedowns. The studio may even want this out there, especially as it keeps Spider-Man: Brand New Day at the top of everyone's minds (and doesn't cost them a cent on marketing).

There have been a lot of image leaks over the past year, with the "AI" Avengers: Doomsday photos of Doctor Doom, Steve Rogers, and others confirmed as real after CinemaCon showed Doctor Doom's redesigned suit

Check out this possible first look at Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Jean Grey below. 

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way HomeSpider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves.

In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time. But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. 

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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Vigor
Vigor - 4/22/2026, 10:14 AM
Im not definitively saying its fake. I dont care enough to make an absolute statement on the matter
But...

That photo looks fake af
Puckaluck
Puckaluck - 4/22/2026, 10:16 AM
Meh
Mikeg1965
Mikeg1965 - 4/22/2026, 10:17 AM
So, this is what it's come to now? Josh posting AI generated "Leaks". Jesus...
DarkeyeZ
DarkeyeZ - 4/22/2026, 10:21 AM
your awful reporting and articles has sunk to a new low.
We still remember how many articles you made about Wakanada Forever saying that Rogue and Wolverine would appear in it, so, why do you think anyone will take this seriously?
If Jean Grey doesn't appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, you will not take any accountability for your fake "scoops" and awful reporting, so none of this matters...

If anyone took a second to think about it, it wouldn't even make sense for Jean Grey or ANY X-Men to appear until AFTER Secret Wars. How would introducing Jean Grey right before Avengers: Doomsday serve any purpose storywise? Especially when it's said that things will get a reboot after Secret Wars?
Makes no sense.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 4/22/2026, 10:22 AM
I guess if it's been spoiled in enough headlines, it's not really a spoiler anymore. I really hope that she's playing a different role, just so wilding looks like a clown. Fingers crossed!
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 4/22/2026, 10:28 AM
@Clintthahamster - same. Prefer her being Firestar or Rachel Grey instead
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/22/2026, 10:35 AM
@bkmeijer1 - I would have liked Firestar but her being Jean is cool too imo since she’s a great actress that could pull that character off.

It’s an odd place to introduce her but also
exciting since it’s so different to her previous 2 portrayals which makes it feel fresh.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 4/22/2026, 10:26 AM
Posting AI…
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/22/2026, 10:36 AM
If true then i see they went the Smallville route with the “color coded outfit that pays homage to their eventual costume” trope huh.

User Comment Image

Anyway , seems like this pic could be real to me but I’m not good at sussing out if something is AI or not…

Does it have a source?.
Joker666
Joker666 - 4/22/2026, 10:39 AM
She is almost definitely playing Rachel Summers!
gambgel
gambgel - 4/22/2026, 10:40 AM
not the Gemini logo almost visible in the bottom right 😂
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 4/22/2026, 10:54 AM
Rachel/Hope Summers Hybrid with Jessica Chastain as Jean please.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/22/2026, 11:00 AM
@SummersEssex - they have said that they are starting young with the X-Men so I doubt we get Jessica Chastain

She could be a good Medusa though.
deamon
deamon - 4/22/2026, 11:05 AM
@SummersEssex - Chastain os about 40 years old. She can play Lilandra, not Jean Grey.
ThorArms
ThorArms - 4/22/2026, 11:25 AM
I mean it's obvious she's Jean Grey. But that pic is fake

I also have no doubt that is probably her outfit. Which in fine with. They have to make it grounded at the beginning
JackDeth
JackDeth - 4/22/2026, 11:38 AM
YOU GUYS !!!! The Gemini logo just means it's been 'ENHANCED' by AI !!!! This picture is TOTALLY REAL and Josh is the BEST journalist EVER !!! lol

No for real, I'd like to know what's gonna happen when all this shit turns out to be fake. Is this site gonna finally get some integrity or just keep posting OBVIOUSLY-FAKE garbage? Anyone?

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