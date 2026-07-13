Spider-Man: Brand New Day Rumor Debunks Controversial Ending Claims; New Look At Spidey vs. Hulk Hits

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Rumor Debunks Controversial Ending Claims; New Look At Spidey vs. Hulk Hits

With rumours swirling about Spider-Man: Brand New Day's ending, a new report claims to clear things up a little. We also have more footage from the movie, including a "shocking" Hulk moment.

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By JoshWilding - Jul 13, 2026 03:07 PM EST

Much has been said about Spider-Man: Brand New Day's potentially controversial ending, but is it much ado about nothing? The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez has weighed in, debunking at least three rumours that have dominated the conversation on social media.

"I have never confirmed publicly that he dies," the insider wrote on X. "And for the record, he doesn't. And no, he doesn't get the symbiote. And no, they don't recreate the gravestone comic panel. And no, it's not a depressive ending."

So, no Venom Symbiote and no Spider-Man pulling himself out of the grave, Kraven's Last Hunt-style. Crucially, Peter Parker doesn't die, meaning he'll be in play for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Of course, nothing is official until we sit down to watch the movie!

It's also worth noting that none of this means the ending won't still be controversial; it just won't be what some supposed leaks have claimed.

In other Spider-Man: Brand New Day news, we have a new featurette for the movie that reveals a first look at MJ and Ned Leeds being affected by that mysterious wave of energy that freezes New York. There are also insights from Tom Holland and filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton.

Finally, there's a GIF with a snippet of new footage doing the rounds that shows Spider-Man using The Shocker's gauntlet to hit The Hulk with one heck of a punch. Between that and Spidey's enhanced strength, that has to be worse than a blow from the Hulkbuster.

We've seen a lot of Spider-Man vs. Hulk footage in recent days, so here's hoping Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios dial it back a little now. If not, they run the risk of spoiling all the fight's biggest moments.  

Check out this new look at Spider-Man: Brand New Day in the players below. 

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. 

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain. 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 7/13/2026, 3:54 PM
That washed out blue filter they're using is so ugly.
Nomi
Nomi - 7/13/2026, 4:47 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - that's what she said

User Comment Image
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 7/13/2026, 5:01 PM
@Nomi - User Comment Image
TemporarilyHere
TemporarilyHere - 7/13/2026, 3:55 PM
Booked it today for our screen on the 29th.

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Gnostic
Gnostic - 7/13/2026, 4:02 PM
Since this is a rumor. I wouldn’t call it “debunked”.

And I honestly don’t think Alex knows that much about the film. Because remember when he claimed that “toy leak” Sadie Sink was real? Then it was proven to be a prank by a Mexican YouTuber who used AI to alter a toy of Christine Palmer? Here’s the video of him admitting it:

https://www.tiktok.com/@andresnavytiktok/video/7649169091386789141
LenSpiderman
LenSpiderman - 7/13/2026, 4:02 PM
He walks in on his neighbor yelena recording content for her only fans.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/13/2026, 4:02 PM
Much ado about nothing. Good thing sane people understand rumors aren't FACTS.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/13/2026, 4:06 PM
Marvel Studios Spider-Man: Brand New Day EPIC on Steroids.


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JabbaTheSus
JabbaTheSus - 7/13/2026, 4:11 PM
Man I submitted an article at like 830am this morning with a Brand New Day rumor and a Nolan article on Saturday that still haven't even been looked at. Can those go up at all? lol

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