SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Rumored To Feature A Surprise Appearance From An OG Avenger - SPOILERS

Before Brand New Day was unveiled as the official title for the fourth solo Spider-Man movie featuring Tom Holland's wall-crawler, some pretty wild rumors relating to various heroes and villains that were supposedly being lined up to appear at various points did the rounds.

One of the most out-there reports claimed that the story might revolve around Spidey teaming up with The Punisher (Jon Bernthal) to take on a rampaging Hulk. While Frank Castle's involvement is probably a long shot, it sounds like we might just see the Green Goliath after all.

According to Nexus Point News, Mark Ruffalo is set to return as Bruce Banner for Brand New Day. The site reports that "Banner’s appearance will be much larger than a cameo, and Ruffalo will have a substantial role in the film."

Whether we see Banner transform into the Hulk or not, the fact that the character is said to have a "substantial role" in the movie is certainly interesting.

Could we see Parker seek out the other half of the "Science Bros" to see if he can help with his current predicament following the events of No Way Home? Whatever role Banner plays, it's likely to involve laying the groundwork Avengers: Doomsday somehow.

The site also shares an update on production, noting that Brand New Day is scheduled to commence filming late July in London.

If Ruffalo is indeed set to appear, he'll join new cast members Sadie Sink (the latest rumor points to her playing Mayday Parker) and Liza Colón-Zayas. We have also heard that Steven Yeun is in talks for an undisclosed role, and Michael Mando will be back as the Scorpion.

Unlike the previous films, Homecoming, Far From Home, and No Way Home, Brand New Day is the name of a specific arc from the comics, and focuses on Peter Parker attempting to rebuild his life following the events of the status quo-altering One More Day and Civil War.

Brand New Day features a number of new characters such as Carlie Cooper and Lily Hollister, aka the supervillain Menace, which has led to speculation that Sink may have been cast in one of these roles.

“I’m spending my time exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of the most incredible artists in the world," said director Destin Daniel Cretton during CinemaCon. "We’re all, just daily, nerding out over the suit, how to swing, how to create an event, an emotional story, and a ride that we haven’t really seen before"

Holland did not appear in Las Vegas for the Sony presentation, but did send the following video message.

"I am so sorry I can’t be with you. I am halfway around the world shooting a movie. I know we left you with a massive cliffhanger at the end of No Way Home, so Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a fresh start. It is exactly that. That’s all I can say."

Spider-Man 4 was recently pushed back a week from July 24, 2026 to July 31, 2026.