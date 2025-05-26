SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Rumored To Feature A Surprise Appearance From An OG Avenger - SPOILERS

A new rumor doing the rounds online is claiming that Peter Parker will be joined by one of the original members of Earth's Mightiest Heroes in Spider-Man: Brand New Day...

By MarkCassidy - May 26, 2025 01:05 PM EST

Before Brand New Day was unveiled as the official title for the fourth solo Spider-Man movie featuring Tom Holland's wall-crawler, some pretty wild rumors relating to various heroes and villains that were supposedly being lined up to appear at various points did the rounds.

One of the most out-there reports claimed that the story might revolve around Spidey teaming up with The Punisher (Jon Bernthal) to take on a rampaging Hulk. While Frank Castle's involvement is probably a long shot, it sounds like we might just see the Green Goliath after all.

According to Nexus Point News, Mark Ruffalo is set to return as Bruce Banner for Brand New Day. The site reports that "Banner’s appearance will be much larger than a cameo, and Ruffalo will have a substantial role in the film." 

Whether we see Banner transform into the Hulk or not, the fact that the character is said to have a "substantial role" in the movie is certainly interesting. 

Could we see Parker seek out the other half of the "Science Bros" to see if he can help with his current predicament following the events of No Way Home? Whatever role Banner plays, it's likely to involve laying the groundwork Avengers: Doomsday somehow.

The site also shares an update on production, noting that Brand New Day is scheduled to commence filming late July in London.

If Ruffalo is indeed set to appear, he'll join new cast members Sadie Sink (the latest rumor points to her playing Mayday Parker) and Liza Colón-Zayas. We have also heard that Steven Yeun is in talks for an undisclosed role, and Michael Mando will be back as the Scorpion.

Unlike the previous films, Homecoming, Far From Home, and No Way Home, Brand New Day is the name of a specific arc from the comics, and focuses on Peter Parker attempting to rebuild his life following the events of the status quo-altering One More Day and Civil War.

Brand New Day features a number of new characters such as Carlie Cooper and Lily Hollister, aka the supervillain Menace, which has led to speculation that Sink may have been cast in one of these roles.

“I’m spending my time exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of the most incredible artists in the world," said director Destin Daniel Cretton during CinemaCon. "We’re all, just daily, nerding out over the suit, how to swing, how to create an event, an emotional story, and a ride that we haven’t really seen before"

Holland did not appear in Las Vegas for the Sony presentation, but did send the following video message.

"I am so sorry I can’t be with you. I am halfway around the world shooting a movie. I know we left you with a massive cliffhanger at the end of No Way Home, so Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a fresh start. It is exactly that. That’s all I can say."

Spider-Man 4 was recently pushed back a week from July 24, 2026 to July 31, 2026.

HulkHunter
HulkHunter - 5/26/2025, 1:49 PM
If Mark Ruffalo really has a substantial role in Brand New Day, it could be a game-changer for the MCU's next phase. Seeing Bruce Banner and Peter Parker team up would be an awesome way to bridge the emotional fallout of No Way Home with what's coming in Avengers: Doomsday. Also excited about the possibility of Sadie Sink joining the cast—lots of potential for deep comic callbacks!
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 5/26/2025, 1:54 PM
This is starting to sound like an absolute shitshow and I don’t understand why they feel like they need to overly complicate this movie.

Just give me Spidey in NYC, going up against some street level threats like Scorpion, Tombstone, Prowler, Beetle or even Hobgoblin. Throwing some cameos from DD, Punisher and Fisk and maybe even throw in something fun like a more comic accurate street level version of Moon Knight or Night Thrasher and the New Warriors.

Oh and bring JK back to play JJ but give him the flat top this time. Have it be an on obvious toupee
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/26/2025, 2:16 PM
@BruceWayng -
User Comment Image
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 5/26/2025, 1:54 PM
This film sounds worse with every article I read

Keep it simple stupid
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 5/26/2025, 2:00 PM
I just wanna see Michael Mando back as Scorpion. I've been waiting since 2017.

I liked that we got a live-action Mysterio, but I was sure FFH was gonna have Scorpion, and I was a little let down. Then we got a live action Spider-Verse, same deal.

It's high time for Scorpion, but I'd rather he gets a big role. Those rumours make it sound like he's gonna be an after thought.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 5/26/2025, 2:01 PM
Ruffalo was in Shang-Chi after all.
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/26/2025, 2:03 PM
@MCUKnight11 - yeah

That certainly lends credence to him possibly being in this with DDC at the helm

Him or Carol if he wants Brie to be in every movie he’s done so far haha
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 5/26/2025, 2:04 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Calling it. She recruits him for Doomsday.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 5/26/2025, 2:03 PM
Too bad Wolverine can't be in this otherwise we could have the original big 3.
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/26/2025, 2:08 PM
@MCUKnight11 - once we get a MCU Logan , I hope we get him interacting with Peter.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 5/26/2025, 2:11 PM
@TheVisionary25 - User Comment Image
Fingers crossed for Spider-Man 5 or 6.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/26/2025, 2:10 PM
Interesting , Nexus Point News have become one of if not the most reliable scoopers on the internet so this could very well be true.

I was hoping the apparent clause of Sony wanting a MCU hero in every Spidey film would have ended after the deal was reworked but I guess not so oh well…

I just hope Banner is less of a mentor and moreso just an ally to whatever problem Peter’s facing in this because while I don’t have an issue with Peter having mentors (he has a ton in the comics) , I think that stage of his life should end with NWH since it was the completion of his coming of age/maturation arc im but that’s just me.

Anyway, It would be cool if Bruce is a professor at Peter’s college.

