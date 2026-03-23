SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Rumored To Feature "More Than One Mutant" - Possible SPOILERS

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Rumored To Feature &quot;More Than One Mutant&quot; - Possible SPOILERS

Though not confirmed, Sadie Sink is believed to be playing Jean Grey in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and she may not be the only mutant introduced in the movie...

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By MarkCassidy - Mar 23, 2026 07:03 PM EST

Though she did briefly appear (more than once, if you were watching closely) in the recent trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Marvel and Sony are clearly doing their best to preserve the identity of Sadie Sink's character for as long as possible. A smart movie, since the Stranger Things star's mysterious role arguably remains the next solo Spider-Man movie's biggest talking point.

Possible spoilers follow.

There are other possibilities, of course, but given the persistent rumours and everything that has been disclosed about Sink's character, we'd be very surprised if she didn't turn out to be Jean Grey.

Introducing a character so closely tied to the X-Men in a Spider-Man movie may seem like an odd move, but we still don't know exactly what Marvel Studios has in store for the long-awaited X-Men reboot/Mutant Saga, and Sink is expected to reprise her role alongside Tom Holland in Avengers: Secret Wars.

Assuming Sink is playing Jean, the powerful telepath may not be the only member of the new X-Men team introduced in Brand New Day.

According to The Geeky Cast, "more than one mutant" will appear in the movie.

While this may seem like a stretch, Scott Summers is a possibility. Several online scoopers have dropped not-so-subtle hints about Cyclops possibly showing up in Brand New Day, following last year's rumor that Harris Dickinson was being eyed for the role.

If Summers is this other mutant, we highly doubt he'll play a significant role in the story. There's a theory that Jean is actually being controlled by The Hand (possibly the demonic Beast), so Cyclops could conceivably be searching for his missing teammate/girlfriend.

What do you think? Assuming this second mutant rumor is accurate, which character do you think it could refer to?

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves. In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time.

But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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