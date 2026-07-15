Spider-Man: Brand New Day Star Tom Holland Says The "Last Frame" Of The Movie Will Explain The Title

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Star Tom Holland Says The &quot;Last Frame&quot; Of The Movie Will Explain The Title

Spider-Man: Brand New Day star Tom Holland appears to have hinted that the movie will end with some sort of plot twist that will explain the title...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 15, 2026 08:07 AM EST

There's been a lot of debate and speculation surrounding the supposed "controversial" ending of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, with conflicting reports about what exactly will go down in the movie's final act that could potentially divide the fanbase.

Without getting into possible spoilers (you can check out the latest rumor about the ending here), it sounds like plans may have changed when the studio was met with negative feedback after test-screening a more "depressing" conclusion.

Rumors aside, we now have a hint about Brand New Day's ending from star Tom Holland, who appears to tease some kind of last-minute twist.

In a new Disney+ documentary, Generations: The Evolution of Spider-Men, Holland explains. "The Brand New Day of this movie – it isn't the beginning, it's in the last frame of this movie,"

This could obviously refer to a lot of different scenarios, but it definitely points to a major status quo shift for our Friendly Neighborhood Webhead leading into Avengers: Secret Wars (Holland is not expected to appear in Doomsday).

We also have a TV spot featuring some new footage of Spidey and Frank Castle teaming up to face the Hulk.

According to the latest box office updates, BND could take in as much as $230M-$250M in North America alone when it releases on July 31.

If the movie does get closer to the $250 million range, it would come in just below the mighty No Way Home, which took in $260.1M domestically in December 2021.

This would obviously be a huge win for Sony Pictures, Marvel Studios, and superhero cinema in general. The MCU has been crying out for a big Deadpool and Wolverine-sized hit, and the recent Supergirl proved to be a critical and commercial disaster for DC Studios.

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves. In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time.

But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Runtime Without Credits Revealed As Post-Credits Scene Speculation Swirls
Related:

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Runtime Without Credits Revealed As Post-Credits Scene Speculation Swirls
Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Details On Movie's Controversial Ending May Have Been Revealed - Spoilers
Recommended For You:

Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Details On Movie's "Controversial" Ending May Have Been Revealed - Spoilers

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/15/2026, 8:14 AM
Anyone who thinks this movie is going to make more than three Spider-Man in one movie is insane
Batmangina
Batmangina - 7/15/2026, 8:23 AM
@bobevanz - Tickets are up by 30% or more - that will not be mentioned and counted as a win.

User Comment Image
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/15/2026, 8:39 AM
@bobevanz - Spider-Man: Brand New Day is Opening in China.

2 Billion Plus at the Box Office is Very Real.
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/15/2026, 8:15 AM
Sure trailer doesn’t explain title he’s alone no one knows identity he’s having organic powers
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 7/15/2026, 8:18 AM
I'm insane!
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 7/15/2026, 8:20 AM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - 🤣👏👏👏
Well played.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/15/2026, 8:19 AM
Obviously, whatever ending they go with will have to explain why he’s not in Doomsday, so temporarily dead or deposed most likely.
JohnShaft
JohnShaft - 7/15/2026, 8:19 AM
IMO I know I'm probably very much alone in this opinion but I be perfectly fine with Tom Holland sitting out for a movie or two and let's say Toby Maguire handle the Spider-Man duties in the MCU for a bit
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 7/15/2026, 8:21 AM
Sounds like we got a safe ending because test audiences are too fragile.
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 7/15/2026, 8:39 AM
@FrankenDad - man an ending where Peter takes an L with his win would be so good
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/15/2026, 8:34 AM
Marvel Studios Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Hulk VS Spider-Man bigger than Iron-Man VS Captain America.


User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder