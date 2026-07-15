Spider-Man: Brand New Day Star Tom Holland Says The "Last Frame" Of The Movie Will Explain The Title

There's been a lot of debate and speculation surrounding the supposed "controversial" ending of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, with conflicting reports about what exactly will go down in the movie's final act that could potentially divide the fanbase.

Without getting into possible spoilers (you can check out the latest rumor about the ending here), it sounds like plans may have changed when the studio was met with negative feedback after test-screening a more "depressing" conclusion.

Rumors aside, we now have a hint about Brand New Day's ending from star Tom Holland, who appears to tease some kind of last-minute twist.

In a new Disney+ documentary, Generations: The Evolution of Spider-Men, Holland explains. "The Brand New Day of this movie – it isn't the beginning, it's in the last frame of this movie,"

This could obviously refer to a lot of different scenarios, but it definitely points to a major status quo shift for our Friendly Neighborhood Webhead leading into Avengers: Secret Wars (Holland is not expected to appear in Doomsday).

We also have a TV spot featuring some new footage of Spidey and Frank Castle teaming up to face the Hulk.

New Hulk vs Spider-Man footage in this TV Spot for " Are You Blushing " #SpiderManBrandNewDay #SpidermanBrandNewDay spiderman brand new day pic.twitter.com/4CitxyvnRt — TRAILER_HQ (@Trailer_HQ10002) July 15, 2026

According to the latest box office updates, BND could take in as much as $230M-$250M in North America alone when it releases on July 31.

If the movie does get closer to the $250 million range, it would come in just below the mighty No Way Home, which took in $260.1M domestically in December 2021.

This would obviously be a huge win for Sony Pictures, Marvel Studios, and superhero cinema in general. The MCU has been crying out for a big Deadpool and Wolverine-sized hit, and the recent Supergirl proved to be a critical and commercial disaster for DC Studios.

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves. In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time.

But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.