Spider-Man: Brand New Day Swings Past Supergirl In Fandango's 2026's Most Anticipated Summer Movies

We're in store for a busy few months of big movie releases, and Fandango has shared its list of the 10 most anticipated movies heading our way this summer.

This countdown is based on a poll of over 6,000 Fandango ticket buyers in the U.S., and while that's quite a small pool, it offers insights into what regular people and film lovers alike are most excited to watch.

Toy Story 5 tops the list, suggesting the long-running franchise's return will deliver another guaranteed box office hit for Pixar. After some struggles with original titles during the pandemic, the studio has prioritised sequels. Based on Inside Out 2's $1.6 billion haul in 2024, it's a smart move that should see the next Toy Story movie break box office records.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day takes second place, making it the summer's most highly anticipated superhero movie (it sits well above Supergirl's ninth place).

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is in third, followed by Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, the new Scary Movie, Moana—those complaints about The Rock's wig in the trailer obviously haven't dampened excitement—Minions & Monsters, and Mortal Kombat II.

The next Insidious movie rounds out the top 10, but there's no sign of The Mandalorian and Grogu. That may not bode well for the Star Wars franchise's return to theaters, and many fans have pointed to an underwhelming marketing campaign. The Super Bowl TV spot featured no new footage from the movie and instead parodied beer commercials. That was widely deemed a misfire.

When it comes to Spider-Man: Brand New Day vs. Supergirl, they're not opening close enough to each other to compete. However, Supergirl runs the risk of being steamrolled by Toy Story 5, while the web-slinger will have to fend off The Odyssey, which it's already lost IMAX screens to.

Which of these summer 2026 movies are you most excited for? Have any of your anticipated releases not made the list? Let us know in the comments section.

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves.

In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time. But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.